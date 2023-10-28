Britain’s universities are in a crisis – and risk losing students as well as cash

Britain's universities have a world-class reputation – but standards are slipping

No wonder they’re angry. Those students who graduated from university this summer may have been the most ill-starred cohort since the war.

This is the same year group whose GCSEs were reformed in 2018 and whose A levels were cancelled in 2020. They then started university in the middle of the pandemic, meaning thousands were locked down in their halls of residence and mostly taught online.

A legal class action has been brought by more than 100,000 students seeking compensation for that particular episode.

To cap it all, many graduated, up to their eyeballs in debt and into a tricky jobs market, not knowing their grades thanks to a marking boycott by lecturers which was part of a long-running dispute over pay.

At graduation ceremonies around the country, many students vented their spleen, turning what should have been a day of celebration into one of protest.

They won’t be the last to feel short-changed. The class of 2023 may have had a particularly rocky experience, but higher education’s malaise runs much deeper; their woes are likely just the first cracks appearing in a system whose foundations appear to be structurally unsound.

Oxford, Cambridge, Hull... the UK’s great universities are key national assets. Higher education is one of the few remaining sectors in which the country can proudly claim to be world class without fear of contradiction. The UK boasts four institutions among the top 10 in the world and 17 in the top 100, according to the QS rankings. Only the US, with a population five times larger than the UK’s, has more.

However, British universities are finding it increasingly hard to maintain their lustre. Tuition fees, the main source of funding, are set by the government and have barely increased since 2010. Even before the recent spike in inflation, universities were losing money on every domestic student they admitted. But now costs are soaring and a chronic problem has turned acute. A recent House of Lords report concluded that “the current system of funding higher education is not sustainable”.

Universities are scrambling to make savings. Even so, 30 universities reported financial losses in the last academic year, according to the sector’s regulator. There are fears this number could triple in the next 12 months. Strikes by lecturers demanding higher pay affected 83 universities last year, while 34 were hit by the marking boycott.

“Capital spending across the sector is way down and that’s going to come back to bite us at some point,” says Steven Spier, the vice-chancellor of Kingston University. “Universities are becoming more risk-averse, which is stifling innovation. They are hiring fewer people, industrial relations are worsening, student-staff ratios are going up, the student experience is suffering and we’re going to start slipping down the international rankings.”

The slide in a number of key metrics has already begun. “If tuition fees are frozen forever then the UK will no longer have a world-class higher education sector,” says James Purnell, former Labour minister and now vice-chancellor of the University of the Arts London. “The editor of the Times Higher Education supplement warned recently that we are already falling into a pattern of steady decline. If the reputation of our universities slips, it will be very hard to get back.”

The last time the cap on tuition fees rose was from £9,000 to £9,250 in 2017. For fees to have kept pace with inflation since then they should be £14,000 by now, according to analysis by Bloomberg. In a Westminster debate earlier this year, Lord Johnson, the former Conservative universities minister, said the long fee freeze was “systematically defunding our universities” and, left unchecked, could result in them “falling over one by one”.

According to the Russell Group’s latest research, English universities supplemented the cost of educating each UK undergraduate student by an average of £2,500 in the 2022/23 academic year. It has also calculated this shortfall will increase to an average of £5,000 per student per year by the end of the decade.

The industry body believes that, absent policy change, universities may be forced to make “a range of difficult and potentially unpalatable choices”, such as reducing the number and types of courses available across all disciplines, cutting back research and increasing the number of international students they admit.

We’ve been here before. Higher education and research is neither a wholly public good nor a private one. Graduates receive the most direct benefit from their education but there are clear societal advantages to the UK’s scholarly superpower status (as was amply demonstrated by the speed with which Oxford University developed a Covid vaccine). Most agree the funding model should attempt to address this reality. Instead, it has swung from one extreme to the other.

Prior to the early 2000s, UK universities were almost wholly funded by taxpayers and the amount they received effectively halved between 1975 and 2000. To address the shortfall, the Labour government under Tony Blair, in the face of enormous opposition, brought in tuition fees. Initially they were set at £3,000 a year.

The idea was to create a hybrid funding system where graduates would, once they started earning enough, contribute through the repayment of heavily subsidised tuition and maintenance loans (the devolved governments in Scotland and Wales have their own set-ups). However, the arrangement didn’t stay very hybrid for long.

The coalition government under David Cameron tripled tuition fees to £9,000 – despite the Liberal Democrats having built their campaign for the 2010 general election around a promise to abolish them.

At this point, funding per student shot up 25 per cent. However, the burden shifted from the state and on to graduates. The amount that the government directly spends on higher education teaching has in real terms fallen by four-fifths since 2010/11.

“The genesis of tuition fees was an admission that the government alone couldn’t adequately fund higher education,” says Spier, “but inevitably we’ve got to a position where almost the whole cost has shifted on to students. In a way, the debate has gone full circle and the balance is out of whack again.”

There has always been an assumption that some student loans will be written off. Picking up the tab for unpaid debts – the so-called RAB (Resource Accounting and Budgeting) charge – is one of the two main elements of public spending on higher education, along with some direct grants for teaching and research. Calculations have suggested as much as half of all student loans might end up being picked up by taxpayers.

This, along with research suggesting a fifth of graduates would be better off financially over their lifetimes if they hadn’t gone to university (plus some culture war skirmishes), has added fuel to the debate about student numbers and so-called “Mickey Mouse” degrees. Earlier this year, Rishi Sunak asked the English regulator to look at limiting student numbers on courses that don’t typically lead to high paid jobs and fine institutions with high dropout rates.

The universities, in turn, point out that measuring success based on graduate salaries alone is crude. (What about artists? What about nurses?) They also say many students are quitting because they can’t cope with the sky-rocketing cost of living and – unlike many groups – haven’t received any additional help from the government.

The size of maintenance loans students are eligible for depends on their parents’ income, but the thresholds have been frozen since 2016 and, according to the Institute for Financial Studies (IFS), even the maximum rates are low compared with living costs in many parts of the UK.

A recent report by the student housing charity Unipol found that accommodation costs alone take up almost all the average maintenance loan received by university students in England.

“There are very few countries in the world that are trying to limit the number of people going to university,” says Spier. “Whose aspiration are you not going to meet? Half my students are the first in the family to go to uni. That’s a really powerful social driver. I don’t know how you put a lid on that.”

It is clear the flat fee is starting to produce other unintended consequences. The Blair government claimed it would result in institutions competing on price, more innovative provision of tertiary education and new entrants to the sector.

In reality, almost all universities charge the full amount and have retained the centuries-old model of three-year undergraduate courses; only 13 new institutions have been granted degree-awarding powers since 2020.

Meanwhile, the one way in which fees do appear to have made universities more responsive to students is through grade inflation. In 2022, a third of all graduates were awarded a first (including a quarter of students who achieved three Ds at A-level), according to the Office for Students. Just 10 years earlier, only 17 per cent of UK graduates left with a first class degree.

The flat-fee structure also creates a mismatch between funding and the cost of provision. More selective universities are therefore packing students into courses that are “cheap to teach”, such as the humanities and law, where the only real marginal cost is the need for a bigger lecture hall.

Fees paid by humanities students cross-subsidise the more expensive courses like engineering and the laboratory-based sciences

They use those additional numbers to cross-subsidise the more expensive courses like engineering and the laboratory-based sciences. This means teaching the humanities are almost the exclusive preserve of the Russell Group now and those subjects have effectively been sucked out of other universities, according to one vice-chancellor.

Additionally, because there is no cap on the fees paid by overseas students, some selective universities charge them twice as much (or more) what home students pay. There are suggestions that a few universities have started to limit the number of home students they admit in order to make room for more overseas students.

International students now account for roughly a fifth of universities’ income, up from around a tenth a decade ago. Earlier this year, Vivienne Stern of the industry group Universities UK, told a Lords committee that fees paid by international students “should be the cherry on the cake” of funding for higher education. Instead, they’re “more like the flour”.

That’s a potential recipe for disaster. There are a number of complex trends shaping demand from international students, many of which are outside the UK’s control. Clearly the academic reputation of universities is an important pull factor. But the weakening economies of China and Nigeria in particular has resulted in fewer students from those countries.

What’s more, the global marketplace for higher education is becoming increasingly competitive with other countries – most notably Canada and Australia – falling over themselves to attract foreign students.

This is where the fraught issue of higher education funding is starting to rub up against the even more fraught issue of immigration. The Government is worried that increasing numbers of foreign students are stymying efforts to demonstrate it has control over the borders.

In May, the Home Secretary Suella Braverman removed the rights of masters students to bring family members with them to the UK and closed a loophole that gave undergraduates the ability to switch to skilled worker visas before their courses had ended. There are concerns the Home Office may also reverse a policy that allows foreign students to stay in the UK for two years after they graduate.

Lord Johnson recently warned that the higher education sector needed to impose tighter measures to reduce the number of “fraudulent” international students dropping out or risk the ire of politicians. Among the various proposals that have been floated are suggestions tuition fees should be paid upfront or requiring living expenses to be lodged in escrow on arrival.

One vice-chancellor says that some of the Government’s increasingly hostile rhetoric about international students (and especially their dependents) is already starting to have an effect. There are early signs that the number of international students coming to the UK is already starting to fall. Demand may also be subdued by rising geopolitical tensions.

“This is a pretty significant problem even in the short-term,” says Purnell. “Universities are using the fees paid by international students to make up the shortfall in their funding. If demand from abroad softens then even the most prestigious universities will suffer.”

Universities can, of course, cut costs and make greater efficiencies but this tactic is subject to the law of diminished returns. At some point they’re going to need more money. “Linking fees to inflation is important but it is not the whole answer,” says Purnell. “Ultimately fees can only be part of the solution.”

The whole solution is not readily obvious. The strains on the public purse are enormous. And asking students to pay even more in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis is politically unpalatable. Quizzed on the situation by the Times Higher Education supplement in August, Robert Halfon, the universities minister, said raising the cap on tuition fees is “just not going to happen, not in a million years”.

Sir Keir Starmer has reversed Labour’s long-standing promise to abolish tuition fees but the topic is still a hot potato for his party. As things stand, he is merely promising to introduce “a fairer system”. The size of vice-chancellor salaries has caused rising discontent among students and politicians alike – possibly the only topic on which they see eye-to-eye – making it harder for VCs to advance the case for more funding. But eventually something will have to give.

It will almost certainly help to fine-tune the Office of Student’s responsibilities; the sector’s regulator currently has a huge hodgepodge of tasks, including policing free speech on campuses, which may well be distracting it from what should be its number one priority: money. Another answer might be consolidation. Some universities have already started pooling resources and back-office functions.

Rachel Hewitt, the chief executive of MillionPlus, which represents modern universities, thinks the Government should look at providing additional support for courses like nursing, which are needed to plug gaps in the public sector workforce. She also suggests there might be more scope to partner with businesses.

Ultimately, however, the Gordian knot can only be cleaved by the beancounters in Whitehall. Towards the end of the pandemic the Treasury made some big (but little noticed) changes to the student loan repayment terms for new borrowers. This accounting jiggery-pokery means the Treasury now reckons only 13 per cent of student loans will be written off and the cost to the exchequer of funding each cohort through higher education has fallen from £6.8 billion to £4.1 billion.

In theory, some of the difference could have been used to improve student maintenance. Or it could have been used to ease the debt burden for graduates. Or to increase funding for universities. Or some mix of the above. But for the moment, the Treasury (which privately admits the sums worked out even better than it had expected) has pocketed all the savings.

Meanwhile, those students starting university this autumn shouldn’t let the frozen tuition fee sticker price fool them; the rejig to loan terms has increased the average amount they will pay for their education by a cool 40pc. London Economics, which has done an analysis of the changes, found they were regressive with most of the exchequer cost savings effectively achieved “through higher loan repayments made by low-to-middle income graduates”.

Turns out that by leaving this summer, the Class of 2023 did manage to dodge at least one bullet.

