Britain talking itself into economic decline, warns Jeremy Hunt

Britain is at risk of talking itself into economic decline because of a growing sense of “insidious” and “corrosive” negativity, Jeremy Hunt has warned.

Writing for The Telegraph, the Chancellor warns that critics on the Left and the Right who portray the country as on the slide risk making a “self-fulfilling prophecy”.

His intervention comes after Tories issued warnings at the National Conservatism conference this week about the state of Britain, while Nigel Farage said Brexit had “failed” and Sir Keir Starmer vowed to rework the EU deal.

There are signs of economic improvements under Rishi Sunak with inflation falling, a recession predicted to be avoided and a fall in energy bills to be announced next week.

But in recent weeks prominent Conservative voices have questioned Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt’s economic priorities – not least on tax cuts – in the wake of local election losses.

In his 1,100-word article, Mr Hunt attempts to challenge the narrative being voiced not just by political opponents but also critics on his own side about the country’s direction.

Mr Hunt writes: “I became a Conservative because I have always been optimistic about our country. I rejected the Left-wing notion that post-empire Britain was doomed to economic decline and finished as a global power.

“But recently, rather depressingly, we have seen an equally insidious declinism from those who used to be optimists like me. They portray Brexit as not just a missed opportunity, but a failure. They think our setbacks are uniquely bad, and our leaders resigned to a 1970s corporatist consensus. So let me inject a few facts into the debate.”

Mr Hunt challenges critics of Brexit to explain why the British economy has grown “at about the same rate as Germany” since the referendum vote to leave the EU in 2016.

He also picks out other British success stories, such as how the UK has the largest life science sector and the second largest offshore wind capacity in the world.

A Treasury source elaborated on the argument, saying investor and consumer confidence could be eroded if the narrative that the British economy was on decline was accepted as fact. The article is a big picture argument for the success of the Sunak government seven months in, but it also contains clues about what the Treasury's approach will be for the rest of the year.

Mr Hunt also emphasises that his priority is bringing down inflation and insists that the halving of inflation expected this year is just as impactful as a tax cut. He is expected to repeat this argument as the next general election approaches.

He says: “Conservatives believe in low taxes and sound money. But when forced to choose between the two, we choose sound money first just like Geoffrey Howe and Margaret Thatcher in 1981.

“Why? Because high inflation is the most invidious tax rise of all, eroding 10 per cent from all our salaries and savings in the last year alone.”

The Chancellor says he wants tax cuts “as soon as possible” but no more details are given. A Tory battle is brewing about whether tax cuts should be announced in the Autumn Statement.

At the three-day National Conservatism conference this week a string of prominent figures on the Right called for a more libertarian approach. Lord Frost used his speech to urge Mr Sunak to reject an economic status quo that supports greater state intervention to solve Britain's problems.

With opinion polls showing Labour still enjoying a comfortable double-digit lead over the Tories, the debate is about shaping not just the Tories' 2024 election manifesto but what may come next.

Mr Hunt writes: “Let’s not talk ourselves down, or allow a corrosive and inaccurate narrative about Britain to become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

“We must never fall into the trap laid down by the Left that ‘it’s all over.’ They never liked our country, which is why they were happy to resign themselves to declinism. We are different. Conservatives know in our DNA we are a great country with a bright future - if we choose.

“So let’s get on and make it happen – after all it’s what we were elected to.”

On Thursday, the regulator Ofgem is expected to announce a major drop in energy bills, signalling that the extraordinary rises seen last winter after Russia's invasion of Ukraine are over.

But also on that day official statistics are projected to show that net migration has risen to as high as 1 million, four times what it was in 2019 when the Tories promised to reduce numbers.

Meanwhile, Nadhim Zahawi, the former chancellor who left the Cabinet in January after it emerged he paid an HMRC penalty over a tax dispute, announced on Friday that he will take up a leading role with the Adam Smith Institute and warned against “ever-higher taxes”.

Mr Zahawi writes in a piece for The Telegraph: “For too long, we have struggled with chronically low productivity and sluggish growth, ever-higher taxes, overzealous and stifling regulation, and a planning system that blocks housing and new infrastructure.

"Yet throughout Parliament there is little consensus, fresh thinking, or data-driven analysis, when it comes to tackling these issues.”