Britain can’t afford for London to give up on growth

One by one, plans for any kind of expansion in London are being crushed. The UK can’t afford for the capital to give up on growth. For the past 20 years, London has been the only real engine of the British economy, and the one genuinely world-class hub.

If it succumbs to the anti-growth, anti-business mindset that now dominates the rest of the country, we would all suffer – because the capital is the only part of the country that was genuinely growing.



It has been a dismal few weeks for anyone who cares about the vibrancy and dynamism of the London economy. You might imagine that most cities would be delighted to host Wimbledon, the home of one of the world’s greatest sporting tournaments.

They would be doing everything possible to encourage it, and help it expand. But not this one.

Last week, Wandsworth council rejected plans for a new 8,000-seat stadium and extra courts, after opponents complained it would create “an industrial tennis complex”.

It is as if those extra tennis fans from China, Japan and the US coming to London and spending all their renminbi, dollars and yen on vastly overpriced strawberries and cream would not do any good to the economy.

Likewise, there might be cities that would welcome a planned $2bn (£1.6bn) investment to create a version of the Sphere, based on the spectacular venue in Las Vegas recently opened with a concert by U2.

But not this one. Last week, Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, rejected the plan on the grounds of potential noise pollution. All the euros that music fans might have spent at the continent’s most high-tech music venue can go somewhere else, thank you. The risk of the chorus to U2’s With or Without You escaping into the tranquil evenings of east London is too much to tolerate.

It doesn’t stop there. M&S is taking the Government to court over the demented decision by Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, to prevent it from redeveloping its Oxford Street store, regardless of the fact that its tacky collection of candy stores and souvenir shops are an embarrassment to what should be one of the great shopping streets in the world.

Likewise, a plan for a new data centre in Buckinghamshire, which is desperately needed to serve tech companies that are trying to grow in London, was turned down earlier this month on behalf of Gove because apparently it might “spoil the view” of the green belt, even though it was sandwiched next to the M25.

As for a new airport, or even a runway at an existing one, we will carry on debating that for at least another decade or two. The list goes on and on. The message is very clear. If you want to build something in London, or invest in new businesses, forget it. The city’s politicians and planners, to borrow a phrase from the capital’s traditional rhyming slang, couldn’t give a Kate Moss.

That matters, not just to Londoners but to the whole of the UK. To an extent that is not always appreciated, London has contributed hugely to the growth of the UK over the past 20 years.

It already accounts for 22pc of the country’s total output, and that share has been steadily rising over the whole of the century so far, even though it has only 13pc of the population.

It is home to 39 “unicorns” – start-ups worth more than $1bn. That’s more than any other city in Europe: Berlin is way behind on 24, and Paris has only a more modest 22. It is, despite its recent troubles, the home of Europe’s largest stock market measured by market value, having retaken the crown from Paris with the decline of the luxury goods empire LVMH.

On any measure you care to look at, London has been an outstanding mega-hub, generating vast wealth not just for its own citizens but through all the taxes it pays for the whole country. Indeed, one report for the Centre for Cities estimated that London paid a third of all the UK’s taxes despite only accounting for a fraction of the population.

A sane country would be thinking about how it could nurture that, and help it to grow even further. London’s economy is constantly evolving and adapting, in the way that any successful urban centre does.

Sport is becoming more significant, which is why it is important to allow new stadiums to be built to accommodate fans from around the world, and to the standards that well-off tourists now expect.

Likewise, live music is far more valuable than it used to be, and for all its heritage among rock fans, the Hammersmith Apollo can’t be the only major venue forever.

Technology has grown hugely, while financial services have retreated, which means that data centres, and the power stations to keep them running, are far more crucial than they were in the past.



Instead of encouraging that, London is now settling for the zero growth mentality that has crushed the rest of the country. Nothing can be built. We can’t change the use of old buildings. We have to protect against noise, and stop anything spoiling anyone’s view, even if it is of the stationary traffic on the M25.

It is the kind of politics that has ground the rest of the country to a halt, and now it is doing the same to London as well. That will be bad for the capital of course. And yet it will also be catastrophic for the whole country – because London was the only real growth engine we had, and once it is lost we won’t be able to replace it.

