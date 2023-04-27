Britain suffers £43bn blow as workers get poorer and sicker

Doctors are striking over pay amid a huge backlog of patients waiting for NHS care - Jacob King/PA Wire

British workers are getting "poorer and sicker" at a cost of £43bn a year as millions are unable to get help from the crumbling NHS, a new report warns today.

The IPPR think-tank said long NHS waiting lists and the UK's shrinking workforce showed urgent action was needed to reverse the trend of ill-health and prevent a life-changing impact on earnings for those affected.

It came as separate data showed the total number of days lost to sickness by UK workers jumped to a record high last year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said about 185.6 million working days were lost owing to sickness or injury during the year, the highest since records began in 1995.

Minor illnesses, including coughs, colds, flu and diarrhoea, were the most common reason given for absences in 2022 (29.3 per cent), overtaking the “other” category which includes Covid-19.

The IPPR said that the number of people suffering from chronic health conditions had already started to rise sharply even before Covid hit, with two million more people reporting a mental health condition between 2016 and 2019. This cost workers who were affected an average of £2,200 in lost earnings because many were forced to give up their jobs or cut back their hours as a result.

The IPPR said while the loss in earnings was sharper before the pandemic, lockdowns then resulted in family members having to give up work themselves due to caring responsibilities.

Economists said these lost earnings had a significant impact on the economy, equivalent to 2pc of GDP or £43bn of output.

It added: "This is just one route by which health impacts on the economy.

"Lower business spend on overheads, business costs from sick days, lower production and the impact of short-term illness could be significant additions to this figure."

The research said poor health was to blame for more than half of the 3.3m people who left paid employment in the five years running up to the pandemic, with women and the low-paid most affected.

IPPR analysts said: "This suggests that the impact of poor health on earnings is not just a trend associated with the pandemic, but rather part of longer, unstudied trend of health’s impact on individual prosperity."

Almost a third of working age Britons said they suffered from some form of long-term illness, with the biggest increases recorded in cancer, diabetes and depression over the past decade.

The latest forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility warned that five million people will be receiving welfare payments because of a health condition within five years.

Britain's workforce remains smaller than before the pandemic. Jeremy Hunt has taken steps to encourage more people to come back to stay in employment for longer, with the Chancellor scrapping the lifetime allowance cap, and announcing increased childcare support.

However, official figures show the number of people economically inactive because of long term sickness hit a record high of more than 2.5 million in the three months to January, while the number waiting for NHS treatment remains above 7 million. Almost 3 million have been waiting over 18 weeks for treatment.

The IPPR called on policymakers to "hardwire two ambitious new missions in law" – making the UK the healthiest country in the world within 30 years, and increasing healthy life expectancy to beyond the state retirement age across every region.

The proposal has cross party support from former Tory cabinet minister Oliver Letwin and Andy Burnham, Labour's Greater Manchester Mayor.

Carsten Jung, a senior economist at IPPR, said: "The idea behind an NHS free at the point of delivery was to stop the cost of illness ruining people's lives. But our analysis shows that the cost of sickness is still huge."

Lord Ara Darzi, a former Labour health minister and co-chair of the IPPR Commission on Health and Prosperity, added:

"The UK is suffering from more sickness while real incomes are falling. This work sets out the compelling evidence that these are not unrelated trends.

"Policymakers risk being penny wise but pound foolish by focusing too much on the costs of tackling chronic health problems and too little on the economic, social and individual benefits of greater investment in the nation’s health."