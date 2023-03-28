Britain is suffering a crisis even ChatGPT can’t solve

school classroom - Martin Rickett/PA Wire

In The Natural History of German Life, a slightly strange essay packed with profound insights, George Eliot dismisses as fallacy the belief that “the relations of men to their neighbours may be settled by algebraic equations”. Such a conclusion can’t, she argues, co-exist with a study of the habits, ideas and motives of real people.

How best, then, to study real people? “Art is the nearest thing to life; it is a mode of amplifying experience and extending our contract with our fellow beyond the bounds of our personal lot.” The common complaint about fiction is that it’s not real. Rubbish, says Eliot, there ain’t nothing realer.

As one of the pre-eminent English novelists, Eliot would say that, wouldn’t she? But, as one of the pre-eminent English novelists, she’s hard to dismiss. Art frees us from the tyranny of the mean, mode and median, which exist nowhere but on a spreadsheet. It provides immersion courses in nuance and empathy. It paints the world in shades of grey. It is, in short, rather useful.

There has been a great deal of consternation in certain shrinking corners of academia recently about the steep decline in undergraduates studying the humanities. An article in the New Yorker found the number of students reading English and History in US colleges has fallen by a third in the last decade. UK universities have experienced a similar trend.

For years policymakers have pushed the STEM subjects: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Silicon Valley was El Dorado and a humanities degree wasn't going to buy you an admission ticket. Why study languages in a world of Google Translate? Better to learn how to code.

But along comes ChatGPT and potentially turns everything on its head. Earlier this month, OpenAI launched GPT-4, its most advanced artificial intelligence system yet, with astonishing results. Each day brings fresh examples of what the technology can do – often better than us fallible meatsacks.

GPT-4 has, for example, become extremely proficient at coding. There’s now a long list of exams it has aced; it passed the US bar exam, a professional qualification for lawyers, in the 90th percentile. There was one subject, however, for which the chatbot’s answers were conspicuously rubbish: English literature.

In a world ruled by data, models and algorithms (Eliot’s “algebraic equations”), might humanity’s USP be, well, its humanity? And, if so, doesn’t it follow that studying the humanities is rather more important than we have been led to suppose?

Something’s certainly awry. Professor Steven Spier, the vice-chancellor of Kingston University, says it is becoming increasingly clear that policymakers, educators and businesses are often talking at cross-purposes when discussing skills.

Politicians frequently bemoan the shortage of graduates with the necessary STEM expertise. This, it is argued, is impeding productivity, economic growth and the ability to achieve policy goals, such as net zero and energy security.

It’s a valid concern. However, it is far from the only one. For the past two years, Kingston University has asked businesses what skills they actually need in potential employees. Top of the list are the ability to communicate, analyse, adapt, problem-solve and think creatively. They are not finding them in the current crop of graduates.

That’s not to say we must push students to drop Newton and choose Chaucer. Rather it highlights the need for a better-rounded system which recognises the sciences and humanities are not distinct realms of human endeavour but intertwined.

“The English education system favours specialisation over breadth,” says Professor Spier. “Nowhere narrows down as quickly as we do. And it’s creating a bit of a crisis: this country is simply not producing a workforce with the skills that businesses say they need.”

There are no easy answers to this. It's telling that many independent schools have started offering the International Baccalaureate rather than A-levels. Broadening the curriculum, increasing the number of electives in tertiary education, and encouraging cross-discipline competitions might all help.

“The arts and humanities are the study of what it is to be human,” says Professor Spier, who is an architect by training. “The sciences and technical subjects are, of course, hugely important. But the humanities put everything in a larger context. That’s not just a ‘nice-to-have’; it’s crucial.”

Nor should it end with formal education. Henry Oliver, the former consultant and author who produces the Common Reader newsletter, points out that Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that spectacularly collapsed last year, infamously said he never read any books. What better advert for business executives to hit the library.

Behavioural economics? It’s all there in Plato. Need to grapple with the thorny but highly topical question of corporate purpose? George Bernard Shaw handily dramatised the conundrums in Major Barbara. Want to know how to conform within a larger collective while staying true to yourself? Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park can be your guide.

“The corporate art of persuasion could do with a dose of David Selznick, Virginia Woolf or Ida B. Wells,” says Oliver. “People make career decisions every day without having read The Death of Ivan Illyich. It is much shorter and more useful than any amount of corporate content or ‘smart thinking’ non-fiction.”

Crucially, Oliver argues, a precis won’t be enough. You can’t just ask ChatGPT to spit out some bullet points on “key learnings” from a selection of novels. To internalise this stuff, you have to read it, exercise your imagination and, ideally, discuss it. Oliver is planning to set up a corporate book club.

Eliot once claimed her writing was “simply a set of experiments in life”. Avner Offer, a professor of economic history at Oxford University, makes a similar point when he argues economics has more in common with literature than, say, physics.

Literature, economics and business are all attempting to interpret the motivations and predict the behaviour of human beings who, as CS Lewis wrote, each contain “a zoo of lusts, a bedlam of ambitions, a nursery of fears, a harem of fondled hatreds”.

ChatGPT wouldn’t, I imagine, ever write a sentence that profound, grasp its essential truth, or, realistically, be able to do much with the insight. That’s all down to us.