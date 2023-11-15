Britain is strangling innovation by ‘regulating’ AI

Let's not squander the opportunities of AI

Odd, isn’t it, that the Government begins its quest to become a global centre of AI with a regulator. “Britain can become a leader in AI safety,” said Whitehall’s rather hapless representative for the AI summit, Matt Clifford. Why not just have the ambition to be a leader of AI? Why in Britain do we have to start everything with regulation, rather than innovation or enterprise? Why do we put traffic lights on a roundabout?

I am increasingly concerned at the tone of the AI debate. We are in danger of repeating the “Frankenstein food” mistakes of the 1990s. The stuff being written that somehow we are doomed, or that AI could end humankind, is such clap trap. So Luddite.

Let’s start with the definition of AI. When I was in Cabinet, the green shoots of a regulator were being laid. I blocked it for a time because no matter how many times I asked, not a single department could actually agree on the definition of “AI”. We genuinely were going to proceed with regulating something we couldn’t define. Was it bulk data analysis? Was it machine learning? Was it both? In order to avoid answering the basics, it seems we have alighted on a broad term: “frontier AI.”

We’re not alone in grappling with this problem. Last summer I attended the Google summer reception. The centrepiece was Google’s AI machine, Bard. Google management challenged me to ask Bard “anything you like”. I did. “Define AI,” I asked. The machine whirred and came back with: “I am unable to define AI.”

The reason is pretty simple. A lot of what is being branded as AI is actually something defence officials and spooks have done for years, in fact decades. We used to call it “bulk data analysis”. The trick was compiling the right data sets and interrogating them with a range of questions that could identify patterns. In the old days there were limited data sets available and computing speeds were slow – but now data is freely available and new computers can process thousands of times faster.

For some, that is already an uncomfortable reality. Yet the next part that has started to emerge at pace is “machine learning”. This is when increasing the scale of the data sets and rerunning the interrogation of them produces such accurate predictions and patterns that those predictions can be used to manipulate humans, the economy, news etc. They might also be used to predict weather, climate, health risks and energy sources. Has it ever occurred to all those brains that AI could be used to counter other AI?

In his article for The House magazine, the Government’s AI representative goes on to say that “AI has been dominated by the private sector. That needs to change.” Well, I’ve got news for him. It won’t and we missed the boat to do so. And of course the private sector dominates it just as it dominates the internet and the car industry. It invested, developed, and took the risk in AI while governments failed time and again to play the entrepreneur.

It is no good trying to shut the door long after the horse has bolted, especially when emerging countries and the likes of China have absolutely no interest in playing by the rules.

It always amazes me that governments, when trying to tax, regulate or control tech and social media, fail to understand the business models or the underlying technology behind the tech. It too often means government applies “analogue” solutions to digital problems. We won’t be able to turn back the emergence of super-speed computer processing nor the growing availability of data.

But what we can do is restrict what data is freely available and protect the component parts of AI. If we want to help protect free elections we could restrict electoral roll data being sold or traded in the way it is now.

As Geoffrey Moore, author of Crossing the Chasm observed recently: “Without big data analytics, companies are blind and deaf, wandering out onto the web like a deer on a freeway.”

Much of society’s vulnerability is ironically of our own making. How many of us freely sign away our own data without thinking through the consequences? So much of the services on the internet that we take for granted are not free. Our data is the price. If the service is free you are probably the product.

Instead of trying to regulate the AI race, the West should set out to win it. When 5G emerged and turned out to be almost entirely dominated by China, the West realised it had taken its eye off the ball. Everyone swore that we would own 6G when it came. Let’s see. Those that can, innovate; those that can’t, regulate.

