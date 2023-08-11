Britain shrugs off recession risk as economy grows - latest updates

The Office for National Statistics has released its latest GDP figures for the UK - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The UK economy grew slightly in the second quarter of the year, official figures show, raising hopes that Britain can avoid a recession despite rising interest rates.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.2pc in the three months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics, following an expansion of 0.1pc in the previous quarter.

It was ahead of economists expectations of zero growth, thanks to a big final month.

On a monthly basis, the economy grew by 0.5pc in June as businesses bounced back from the extra bank holidays for the Coronation in May.

It had slumped by 0.1pc in May, havin grown by 0.2pc in April.

It comes despite a sequence of 14 consecutive interest rate rises by the Bank of England as it battles to bring down rampant inflation, which still stands at 7.9pc.

07:06 AM BST

Economy expands by 0.5pc in June

The UK economy grew by 0.2pc in the second quarter of the year, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

It comes after a bumper 0.5pc growth in June as businesses bounced back from the extra bank holiday in May for the Coronation.

GDP grew 0.5% in June and 0.2% across Quarter 2 (April to June) as a whole.



In June:



▪️ services grew 0.2%

▪️ production grew 1.8%

▪️ construction grew 1.6%



➡️ https://t.co/VTaiXALlxE pic.twitter.com/50uS2ifQc8 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 11, 2023

07:03 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me as new data show that Britain’s economy grew in the three months to June.

Gross domestic product product expanded by 0.2pc in the second quarter of the year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks hit a one-month low and logged a weekly loss while the dollar headed for a month of gains after US inflation came in steady.

Soft demand at a 30-year Treasury auction and a blowout in the US budget deficit also weighed on bonds, and their higher yields in turn moved the dollar higher - particularly against a yen pinned by yield control in Japan.

The yen touched a six-week low of 144.89 per dollar in early trade, though volumes were thinned owing to a public holiday in Japan. Its stock markets were closed and Treasuries went untraded in the Asia session.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7pc with stocks in Hong Kong and China the biggest drag. It was down 1.6pc for the week.

Wall Street stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday despite handing back most of earlier gains during the choppy session.

The S&P 500 nudged up less than 0.1pc to 4,468.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2pc to close at 35,176.15. The Nasdaq Composite finished up 0.1pc to 13,737.99.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.09pc from 4.01pc late Wednesday. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, ticked up to 4.81pc from 4.80pc.