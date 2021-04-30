Britain set to go boom, says Barclays chief
Barclays profits soared to £2.4 billion in the first quarter, leaving chief executive Jes Staley predicting that the UK economy will enjoy its best year since 1948.
Profit in the first quarter rose from £600 million a year ago to £1.7 billion.
More notably, Barclays is predicting economic growth this year of between 6 and 6.5%, the best year since Clement Attlee was Prime Minister.
“Households have about £200 billion in excess savings on bank balance sheets. That will clearly be an engine for growth,” he told the Standard.
Barclays own data shows consumer spending in April boomed 70% in April compared to a year ago.
“The government will maintain furlough until it can keep employment at this level, I think. It is a pretty upbeat scenario.”
He added: “Some years down the road there may be a cheque coming, but right now it looks pretty robust.”
Credit impairment charges were just £55 million, compared to £2.1 billion a year ago, a sign of how fast the economy is bouncing back, and perhaps how well consumers and government dealt with the pandemic, at least financially.
Barclays is different from other UK rivals such at NatWest and Lloyds, in that it retains a strong investment banking franchise.
The Corporate and Investment Bank, the CIB, saw income slip 1% to £3.6 billion.
Staley said: “"Since the early days of the pandemic last year, our diversified business has demonstrated the resilience critical to ensuring Barclays’ financial integrity. It gives us the capacity to step up for our customers, clients, colleagues and communities when they need our support the most, and deliver for our shareholders by staying profitable in every quarter.”
Barclays shares were barely above £1 a year ago. Today they opened trading at 189p.
Read More
Covid-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca reports sales up 11%
April had biggest monthly rise in UK house prices since February 2004
FTSE 100 set to fall further below 7000 as Asia troubles hit