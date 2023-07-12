Britain says new security arrangements no substitute for Ukraine's NATO membership

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Britain and Ukraine agreed that new security arrangements due to be announced by global allies would not be a substitute for Ukraine's membership of NATO, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister and the President agreed on the importance of the security arrangements to be announced by the G7 this afternoon," Sunak's office said, after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the NATO summit in Lithuania.

"Both agreed the arrangements will not be a substitute for NATO membership and looked forward to building on the new security framework as soon as possible." (Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)