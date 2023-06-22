Britain says insurer capital rule changes to start by end of 2023

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Thursday that the first batch of long-anticipated post-Brexit reforms to 'Solvency II' capital rules for insurers to help boost growth will be implemented by the end of this year.

"The Government expects that reform of the risk margin will be in force in legislation by year end 2023. It is considering options to enable reforms to the matching adjustment to come into force by the end of June 2024, and the remainder of the new regime will come into force by year end 2024," the ministry said in a statement.

