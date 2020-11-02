Britain says appalled by Iran's new case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran's decision to bring a new case against imprisoned British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is appalling and she should be returned to Britain to rejoin her family, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.

"It is appalling that Iran has begun a new case against Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and have threatened her with being returned to prison. The Iranian authorities have put an intolerable burden on Nazanin and her family," Raab said in a statement.

"I am relieved she remains on temporary release, but she needs to be returned home to her family. We continue to make this clear in the strongest terms."





(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Alistair Smout)