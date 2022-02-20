Britain’s Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for COVID-19

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday. Her symptoms are mild, and she will resume her official duties in the next week.

“The queen has today tested positive for COVID,” the Palace said. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the Palace said.

Earlier this month, her son, Charles caught coronavirus for a second time. He had met the queen a few days before, according to a source at the Palace.

More to come.

