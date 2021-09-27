Britain proposes easing rules on pension funds investing in less liquid assets

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of England can be seen as people cycle through the City of London financial district

LONDON (Reuters) - A cap on how much pension funds can invest in less liquid assets should be scrapped to encourage more investments in longer-term assets to help the British economy recover from COVID-19, a UK-government backed report said on Monday.

Direct contribution pension schemes face a cap of 35% for investing funds into less liquid assets, which makes it one of the most significant barriers to schemes that may want to invest more in such assets, a report from the Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority and UK finance ministry said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Carolyn Cohn)