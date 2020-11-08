Britain pays tribute with scaled-down Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph in Whitehall

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (PA)

A limited number of dignitaries paid their respects at this year’s scaled-down Remembrance Sunday service at Whitehall.

Thousands were expected to have tuned in to the ceremony from their homes as the coronavirus pandemic meant that for the first time in the Cenotaph’s 100-year history, the traditional 11am service was closed off to members of the public.

Whitehall was filled with detachments from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Army and the Royal Air Force who had marched from nearby Wellington Barracks. They gathered around the Cenotaph while the Massed Bands of the Guards Division as the Pipes and Drums played a selection of music.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson led a procession of senior political, military and diplomatic figures along with faith leaders into Whitehall. Among the group were former prime ministers Sir John Major, Tony Blair, David Cameron and Theresa May and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

A two-minute silence was observed at 11am, after which the Last Post was sounded by the Royal Marine buglers.

The Queen and other members of the royal family stood on balconies at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building overlooking the Cenotaph. The royal group included the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Wessex and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

A virtual Act of Remembrance from the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire also took place on Remembrance Sunday. It was broadcast via Facebook and Youtube.

Darren Burton, a former Lance Corporal with the Royal Pioneer Corps, from Doncaster, said he had travelled to the National Memorial Arboretum “to pay respects” to friends who had lost their lives.

The 59-year-old served in Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Belize and Germany from 1979 to 1988.

He said: “I’ve come here to pay my respects to the fallen, a couple of mates whose names are up on the wall (of the memorial). So, I’m going to go up and say hello to them later on.”

Asked about his feelings on Remembrance Sunday, he added: “(I’m) very emotional; sad, happy. You think of the bad times and you think of the good times.”

