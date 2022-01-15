Team GB Rocked Up To Olympic Closing Ceremony Wearing Flashing 'Disco' Shoes

Team GB wave their 'disco shoes' in the air. (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Article originally published 22/08/2016: due to a technical issue this article may have resurfaced for some readers, and the original publish date may not have been visible.

Great Britain literally lit up the Rio closing ceremony by sporting what one Olympian described as flashing “disco shoes”.

Team GB has made a huge impact during the two-week Games, bagging more medals than at any time in the last century and finishing second ahead of China with 67 medals (27 gold, 23 silver and 17 bronze).

To cap things off, the hundreds of British competitors who made it through the rain did so in style - wearing footwear that changed from red to white to blue with each step, drawing ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ from the crowd.

Here are tweets from Team GB members in their top gear.

Amid the carnival spirit, the shoes were even waved around with abandon, as swimmer Aimee Willmott recorded.

Accrington-based Simon Jersey created the sports stars’ closing ceremony outfits.

Athletes wore a pair of shorts - red for women and blue for men - and a white jacket, both with the Team GB emblem of a lion’s head.

The jacket will also feature a ‘thank you’ to Brazil in Portuguese and a ‘hello’ to Tokyo, which is hosting nation the next Olympic Games in 2020.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

