Britain’s oldest brewer Shepherd Neame reports loss and warns many city centre pubs ‘may close for good’

Britain’s oldest brewer Shepherd Neame has warned many city centre pubs “may close for good” as it reported a pre-tax loss.

The brewer, which owns and operates 319 pubs across London and the South East, saw a pre-tax loss of £2.9 million for the year ending June 27, down from an £11.4 million profit the previous year.

The brewer saw turnover for the year decrease to £123.6 million, down from £145.8 million.

It said that the loss was a result of the first lockdown closures implemented in March, as it “traded well up to the outbreak of Covid-19", seeing underlying profit before tax up around 6% in the first eight months of the year to February.

It pointed to a recovery strategy of focusing on its “core base” of community and suburban pubs, as it predicts inner city venues “may close for good" as office workers work from home and tourism and footfall remain down.

The brewer said: "Our core strategy is unchanged, namely to focus on our strengths as a brewer and pub operator within our heartland of Kent, London and the South East.

"The hospitality market will evolve rapidly as a result of COVID-19. It is likely that many secondary or city centre outlets may close for good. In that context, many of our pubs may benefit, particularly suburban and community pubs which is the core base of our estate."

The company said its business model - a mixture of breweries, pubs and hotels in city, suburban and community locations - "has proved to be extremely resilient" post-lockdown - with trading up over summer.

But Chief executive, Jonathan Neame, warned that the new lockdown - set to run from Thursday until December 2 - means the sector faces a “tough winter”.

It said the new lockdown will be "extremely disruptive and adversely impact performance," and warned that it is unsure whether the lockdown will end on December 2 as planned.

"It remains unclear when trading may resume bringing uncertainty over the important Christmas period," it said.

Neame said: “This has been the most challenging period any of us in the hospitality industry have ever faced.

"We have worked hard to drive positive cash flow in the new financial year and have sufficient liquidity for the foreseeable future. We welcome the ongoing support from the Chancellor, but the sector faces a very tough winter as we return to lockdown with fresh uncertainties."

The brewer said it would continue to called on the Government for tax relief including an extended business rates holiday and lower rates of excise duty for beer in line with other countries, to help the recovery.

Analyst Douglas Jack at Peel Hunt said the losses were "broadly in line" with expectations, and highlighted that the company's underlying net debt fell by 6% over the past four months.

He said: "We are adjusting our 2021 forecasts for the latest national lockdown and leaving 2022 forecasts unchanged.

"The NAV is 1,294p/share."

Read more

Britain's oldest brewer plans more beer and pubs investment

Last orders: Londoners enjoy final Saturday night out before lockdown

Shop and pub bosses plead for urgent relief ahead of new lockdown