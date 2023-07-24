Britain is no longer a meritocracy – and inflated house prices are to blame

house prices retirement property ladder

Getting on the housing ladder used to be a rite of passage into adulthood – but it is becoming more difficult than ever without an early inheritance.

Rampant house price growth in recent years has far outpaced pay rises, and now sky-high mortgage rates will add to the pain.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It is becoming impossible to buy without the help of parents to provide a hefty deposit or a free place to live while savings are scraped together. Those who cannot benefit from family money are stuck renting for longer, and possibly forever.

Economists say this is contributing to inequality, falling homeownership rates – and could lead to a retirement crisis.

It is also making it harder for businesses to fill job vacancies as those without parental wealth are pushed out of major cities.

Many rely on bank of mum and dad

Britons are increasingly reliant on their parents to get on the property ladder.

Three out of five first-time buyers this year (63pc) are expected to get help from their parents to buy a home, the highest level since 2011, according to Savills, the estate agents.

Last year, 170,000 first-time buyers had family assistance in securing a mortgage, accounting for about 46pc of all first-time buyers with mortgages.

The number fell from its peak of 198,000 in 2021, but remained higher than in any other year since records began in 2006.

Parents spent £8.8bn to help their children last year, an increase of almost £4bn since the start of the pandemic in the wake of increasing mortgage rates. Higher rates means buyers either have to settle for cheaper properties – or tap their parents for even more cash.

Over the next three years, parental contributions are expected to reach £26bn, Savills predicted.

The number of first-time buyers is expected to drop to 164,000 this year as many are priced out by increased mortgage rates, leaving many who are only able to get on a mortgage because of parental support.

Frances McDonald, director of residential research at Savills, says: “Lenders are likely to continue favouring less risky, lower loan-to-value mortgage lending which makes it harder for buyers to get on the ladder for the first time, particularly as the rising cost of living and increasing rents have made it harder for would-be buyers to save for a deposit.”

The pain of saving for a deposit

Soaring house prices in recent decades have made it increasingly expensive to buy a home in many parts of the country, particularly in London and southern England.

In 2022, housing affordability fell to the lowest level in 150 years, according to a report from the asset manager Schroders. House prices now stand at more than nine times the average salary, a ratio not seen since 1876, it said.

Neal Hudson, of analysts BuiltPlace, says incomes have not kept pace with the jump in what it costs to buy a home.

As a consequence, many buyers need a large deposit to make their mortgage repayments feasible.

The average first-time buyer has a 25pc deposit worth an average of £63,500, according to banking trade body UK Finance. Back in 2005, the average deposit size was under £25,000.

But since then, the average mortgage loan has also doubled in size – from around £105,000 to £195,000.

Story continues

Rising mortgage costs

Mortgage costs have jumped in the past two years, which is only increasing the importance of having a large deposit to minimise the pain.

The average two-year mortgage rate has climbed from 2.59pc to 6.8pc since June 2021, according to Moneyfacts, an analyst. The average five-year rate has risen from 2.82pc to 6.32pc during the same period.

Many housing economists expect soaring rates to deflate house prices, which should make things easier for buyers. But, so far, prices have only slumped by 4pc from their peak and are yet to fall steeply enough to compensate for this decline in affordability.

If mortgage rates stay at 6pc, the proportion of people’s incomes spent on mortgage repayments will return to levels not seen since the late 1980s, according to Hamptons estate agents.

It would mean over half, or 56pc, of people’s incomes go on their repayments.

First-time buyers – who often have 90 or 95pc mortgages – also face spending more on their mortgages if they do have large deposits.

The lowest mortgage rate available for buyers with a 5pc deposit is 6.37pc, while for those with a 25pc deposit it is 5.89pc, and lower still at 5.79pc with a 40pc deposit, according to Moneyfacts.

End of Help to Buy

To help buyers save up for a deposit, the Government introduced the Help to Buy scheme in 2013 – but it has since ended, which is expected to increase the need for parental support.

The scheme, which allowed first-time buyers to get a property with just a 5pc deposit, closed to new applications in October. The Government was providing loans of up to 20pc of the purchase price – 40pc in London – which were interest-free for five years.

Since Help to Buy was introduced, it was used by more than 335,000 first-time buyers, who received £2.2bn in assistance in 2022 alone.

Developers and estate agents have called on the Government to introduce a new version of the scheme, but critics have said the programme has helped to inflate house prices – putting property ownership even further out of reach for many.

Threat to social mobility

The increased reliance on parental help to get on the property ladder embeds wealth inequality in the UK and reduces social mobility, say some economists.

Sophie Hale, of the Resolution Foundation think tank, says: “Those with wealthier parents are much more likely to receive gifts than those with less wealthy parents.”

She says whether you rent or a homeowner is becoming less linked to people’s own income and successes. “It’s much more about the wealth of your family and your parents’ income and the wealth that they accumulated over their lifetime,” she says.

Josie Anderson, of the Centre for Economics and Business Research, says: “If the people who aren’t born into wealth can never own a home, that suggests the UK economy isn’t functioning in the way that a fair and open economy should be.”

Falling homeownership rates

Hale says the consequence of falling homeownership rates among younger people is that they are left languishing in the private rented sector for longer.

“People in the private rented sector are much more likely to spend a larger share of their income on housing costs,” she says. “They have less income for other uses, and it means that they end up saving less, with lower financial resilience later in life.”

First-time buyers are renting for longer as they scrape together deposits or wait for inheritance to come in from their grandparents.

The average first-time buyer today will be paying off their mortgage until the age of 64 – the oldest age since records began in 2005, according to data from trade body UK Finance.

New homeowners are older than ever – 33 – and taking out the longest-ever mortgage terms of 31 years on average.

In April 2005, people were getting on the property ladder at the age of 31 with 26-year mortgages on average.

Impact on pensions

Hudson says one of the “big concerns” will be whether people are able to save a pension for retirement if it’s taking longer and costing more to buy a home.

It is more likely the current generation will need to downsize as they get older in order to pay for their retirement, says Goodwin.

Anderson says some are even having to rent in old age, which “can really affect retirement finances” , says Anderson.

How buying became unaffordable

Low interest rates, particularly over the past decades, have fuelled rampant house price growth as people were able to take out cheaper loans, Hudson says.

“The interest rates over the last 40 years or so combined with a limited supply response in terms of new homes being built and the increasing financialisation of housing – so people view it as an investment, buying buy-to-let or second homes and a number of other factors have all contributed,” he says.

Hudson says first-time buyers have often been forced to bid against buy-to-let investors for homes, which has pushed up prices.

He says: “The introduction of the 3 percentage point additional stamp duty rate changed that equation in a lot of markets and we actually saw buy-to-let investment drop and first-time buyer numbers increase in all but the most sensitive markets. It definitely has contributed to a squeezing out of first time buyers over the last couple of decades.”

Goodwin says a “basic supply and demand issue” has pushed up prices.

The supply of new homes in the UK has not kept pace with demand, fuelled by population growth. The Government has repeatedly failed to meet the target of 300,000 it set for new homes in England each year.

“There is a reluctance on behalf of a lot of people to allow development in their area,” says Goodwin. “There’s planning red tape, but that’s often encouraged by people not wanting houses built where they live.”

At the same time, income growth has been fairly stagnant since the 2008 financial crash, which has widened the gulf between incomes and prices.

Goodwin says: “It’s a direct consequence of a very bad economic performance over that time. I suppose in the simplest terms, you only generate income growth if you can generate GDP growth and we’ve had 15 years now of pretty poor economic growth by normal UK standards and that’s really been reflected in poor income growth as well.

“Until we actually sort of solve that problem, particularly the productivity problem, then we’re just not going to see the income growth that we would like to see.”

He says low investment levels have been a “perennial problem” for the UK’s economy. Building – not only residential homes but also things like infrastructure – is mired with red tape.

“The UK has had a growing problem for a number of years and thus far there’s no sign that there’s any real coherent plan to actually solve it,” he says. “So you would expect the malaise to continue.”

Josie says the “productivity puzzle” could also be down to the types of industries – such as the creative sector – that have dominated since the financial crisis.

Technological advancements should have increased productivity but there may still not be enough people who can do those jobs, she says.

Job shortages

For those who do not have help from their parents, there can be serious consequences.

Anderson says: “The people that do better and can afford to live where the jobs are are those with wealthier parents.”

Goodwin says he suspects this is contributing to the problem of low productivity in the UK, which is hurting the economy.

Anderson says: “There is quite persistent tightness in the labour market and businesses are still struggling to hire. And if people whose parents are not supporting them to buy houses in inner city areas can’t move to those areas, because they can’t afford to, then that just further exacerbates labour shortages and skill shortages, because you don’t have as much access to as many people as you previously would have.”

The cost of housing is likely to be another factor that puts pressure on employers to offer hybrid working, which allows people to move farther out of cities to buy cheaper homes. It also means that employers have more access to talent pools outside of wealthier homeowners in cities.

Hudson says: “It pushes people further afield in both counts. The post-pandemic working environment where people are more able to work from home will help offset that to some extent, but that also creates the danger that prices will increase where those people move to, which just spreads the problem further.”

4.9 million people living with parents

To help save for a deposit, many people are now living with their parents well into adulthood.

Hudson says: “The pandemic accelerated that process for some people. The decision to move back home rather than rent allowed them to build up the savings that they needed.”

Across England and Wales, the number of adult children living with their parents has increased by 14.7pc in the 10 years to 2021. This was a jump of 700,000, bringing the total to 4.9 million.

In London, where the cost of housing is highest, more than one in four families have adult children staying at home in 2021, a jump of 25pc since 2011, Census data shows.

Hudson says many people who did not grow up in and around London find it more difficult to move to the city unless they get very well-paid jobs. Without the means to move to the capital, they are cut off from the best-paying jobs.

The role of inheritance

Others can only get on the property ladder once older relatives die.

David Fell, of Hamptons, says: “The vast majority of properties are inherited by the offspring of the deceased – where the money goes after that is essentially impossible to track. In reality it’s unlikely there will be too many first-time buyers who inherit a property directly – rather, their parents inherit, which then puts them in a financial position to help their kids.”

But he says this is likely to become less of an option in the coming years.

He says: “We estimate that homeownership rates among the oldest generations are pretty close to peaking, so we expect the proportion of people leaving a house behind in their will to start to drop back slightly over the next decade or so.”