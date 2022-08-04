Britain’s Next Says Online Slowing, Returning to Pre-pandemic Levels

Samantha Conti
·4 min read

LONDON — Next, one of the U.K.’s largest and most successful high street retailers, said online growth is slowing and returning to pre-pandemic levels, as shoppers flock to physical stores in the wake of the pandemic.

Next, which sells its own fashion, home and beauty collections, and operates a vast digital platform selling third-party brands, said in a trading statement Thursday that online trends have been “normalizing” after accelerating during lockdown.

More from WWD

It said sales in the first half were “dominated by a sharp reversal of last year’s lockdown trends.”

A pink satin suit from Next’s fall 2022 collection. - Credit: Courtesy image
A pink satin suit from Next’s fall 2022 collection. - Credit: Courtesy image

Courtesy image

Sales in physical stores have recovered while online growth “has reverted back to its longer-term trajectory.” It added that other lockdown trends are in retreat, including the craze for home and sporty clothing, while formalwear is on the rise.

In the second quarter ended July 30, online sales at Next edged up 0.2 percent year-over-year, while physical store sales were up 12 percent.

With regard to the online trends, Next pointed out that, in the first half, the compound annual growth rate for sales in the July 2019 through July 2022 period was 13.4 percent, compared with 12.6 percent in the three years between 2016 and 2019.

Next added that online return rates and surplus stock also reverted to pre-lockdown levels at 42 percent. During the pandemic, the retailer said it experienced two years of “exceptionally low returns rates” driven by product mix and the spike in popularity for low-return categories, like home, childrenswear and sportswear.

The trends at Next echo those at Shopify, which announced layoffs last week as online sales retreated post-pandemic.

Tobias Lütke, chief executive officer of Shopify, which services brands looking to sell online, said he believed the share of dollars that travels through e-commerce rather than physical retail “would permanently leap ahead by five or even 10 years,” due to the impact of the pandemic.

“What we see now is the mix reverting to roughly where pre-COVID-19 data would have suggested it should be at this point. Still growing steadily, but it wasn’t a meaningful five-year leap ahead,” he said last week after the company announced plans to cut 10 percent of its workforce.

Total full-price sales at Next rose 5 percent, including finance interest income, 50 million pounds ahead of its previous guidance. The company said it was the result of unusually warm and dry weather in June and July, and a marked return to formal dressing, possibly driven by the “pent-up demand for social events.”

The company, which is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and last year posted sales of 4.86 billion pounds, also raised its profit guidance for the year by 10 million pounds to 860 million pounds, 4.5 percent above last year’s levels.

The bump has come from better-than-expected full-price sales in the first half.

A Next store in Watford, outside London.
A Next store in Watford, outside London.

Next warned that the stronger-than-expected sales performance in the second quarter will likely not continue into the second half, and the company is maintaining its sales guidance for the remainder of the year at plus 1 percent.

The company is scheduled to release its first-half results on Sept. 29.

“Our caution stems from two factors, we believe that an unusually warm summer boosted sales in the first half, and we do not expect a similar weather windfall in the second half; and the impact of inflation on consumer spending is likely to worsen in the second half,” the company said.

Next, which also has stakes in high street brands including Reiss; a new joint venture with Gap Inc. in the U.K.; and exclusive distribution partnerships with Victoria’s Secret and Laura Ashley, certainly picked the right day to express its caution.

On Thursday, the Bank of England raised interest rates 0.5 percentage points to 1.75 percent to combat soaring inflation and a severe recession in the U.K. that’s expected to last through next year.

The Bank of England said inflationary pressures in the U.K. and the rest of Europe have “intensified significantly” since May, with a near-doubling in wholesale gas prices owing to Russia’s restriction of gas supplies to Europe and the risk of further curbs.

As a result, energy prices are set to soar in the fall, putting pressure on households.

U.K. Consumer Price Inflation is expected to rise to just over 13 percent in the fourth quarter, and will remain “at very elevated levels” throughout much of 2023, the Bank said.

At the same time, GDP growth in the U.K. is slowing, with the country projected to enter a recession from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Precious Achiuwa could be a future Defensive Player of the Year candidate

    Amit Mann and Stephen Cagan discuss Precious Achiuwa's ceiling as a rim protector and his versatility on the defensive end. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica

    Slide over, Jamaican bobsledders. A group of expats from the ice-free island are hoping to bring a whole new winter sport to their tropical homeland: curling. Three decades after Jamaica crashed the Winter Olympics — and then crashed at the Winter Olympics — with the bobsled team made famous in the movie “Cool Runnings,” the country has joined the World Curling Federation. The status allows it to compete in international events, and the new national governing body is hoping that formal recogniti

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • 'It's exhilarating': Glengarry Highland Games latest big event to return from pandemic hiatus

    For the first time since 2019, the North Glengarry, Ont., air was filled with the sounds of pipes and drums this weekend as the Glengarry Highland Games made its return. Through a sea of tartans, you could find Mike Villeneuve smiling over the grounds he's looked after for more than 30 years. Seeing those grounds full with fans, competitors and friends for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic filled him with joy. "It's exhilarating, it's wonderful," said Villeneuve, grounds ch

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou