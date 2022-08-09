How Britain’s next Prime Minister could prevent catastrophic energy bills

Tim Wallace
·5 min read
Liz Truss Rishi Sunak leadership election
Liz Truss Rishi Sunak leadership election

There is still almost a month in the race to become Britain’s next Prime Minister, but the first major crisis for Number 10 is already clear: mounting energy prices.

Cataclysmic costs are on the way for households with the regulatory cap to rise as high as £3,687 in October and £4,400 in January, according to consultancy Auxilione.

The Bank of England expects the costs to force the UK into a recession which lasts for more than a year.

In debates between leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the pair have so far focused on tax cuts to prevent millions facing unaffordable heating bills - or at least cancelling recent and planned tax rises.

But that will not be enough. Reversing Sunak’s national insurance raid, as Truss has pledged, might be welcome to millions of workers clobbered with higher taxes from April, but it only gets them back to square one rather than granting any real help.

Recognising the Government should not be pushing prices up, Sunak has pledged to cut VAT on household energy bills. But removing this 5pc levy is just a drop in the ocean relative to the price increases over the past year, let alone those to come.

What could the next PM do to help prevent an energy catastrophe?

Bring bills down

Direct steps to bring down bills have formed a key part of efforts so far. Sunak maintains his support package is the best combination of universal support to hold down costs, with extra aid for those on low incomes.

In February the former chancellor offered loans of £200 per household. In May, that turned into a £400 grant which would go to energy companies and appear as credit in households’ energy accounts.

Sunak is pushing this as the answer to tackling upcoming energy price increases.

If bills rise in the region of another £500 more than was expected in May, that might translate to around £250 of further support to limit the pain for households.

Carl Emmerson at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) says further support would be straightforward in practical terms: “Having got the £400 payment set up, you can make it bigger if you want to pretty quickly.”

Other countries have tried a variety of schemes, with the French authorities ordering state-backed EDF to sell energy at

below the market price to other suppliers.

Yet that method is not an option in Britain, given the structure of ownership in the UK. Emmerson notes it also risks undermining incentives to cut energy use by offering households a distorted low price per unit.

Meanwhile in Spain the Government has slashed VAT on bills. The tax began at 25pc, some five-times the 5pc in the UK, meaning a similar move by Whitehall would make rather less difference.

Push incomes up

Instead of bringing bills down, incomes could go up, especially for those with lower earnings.

Andy Mayer at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) says “welfare recipients will need a boost”.

“There is no better way of doing it. Targeted support on energy bills adds a layer of complexity to the welfare system which is very hard to reverse when prices fall again.

“You tend to be better off using the system you have already got, which is universal credit in the main.”

Rebecca McDonald, at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, says the £1,200 support given to lower income families - which includes the £150 council tax cut and £400 credit on energy bills, as well as two extra payments - should be doubled.

“Given we now have new inflation forecasts and we now expect the energy price cap rise in October to be so much higher than we initially expected, these wipe out a lot of that support already, and means that package is no longer adequate,” she says, proposing more “lump sum payments through the benefits system”.

Cutting national insurance contributions will help workers take home more money, though it may not be possible to implement before the price cap goes up.

IFS’ Emmerson says it may well take until January before a cut could come into force.

Slash green tape

Truss has promised to scrap the green levies on energy bills, moving the costs into general Government spending.

Mayer at the IEA estimates this will remove £90 to £100 from bills, but calls it “a bit of a trick” as it merely changes who pays the cost rather than removing it altogether.

He argues subsidies for green energy should be more fundamentally reformed.

“What you could do is simply cap the renewables obligation to a level that was deemed a fair return, much in the same way as the new green levy, the CFD, is charged,” Mayer says.

“There is no justification at all for anybody getting the current market price to also be receiving the renewables obligation buyout price on top as a subsidy element.”

Cut energy usage

A key problem with financial support across all households is the extreme expense. Measures announced so far clock in at £37bn.

Mike Brewer at the Resolution Foundation says this is affordable as a one-off, but cannot be maintained if energy prices keep rising next year, as analysts fear they will.

“Whatever the Government comes up with, it has got to be prepared to do not just this winter but the following winter,” he says.

One element of the green levies is the Energy Company Obligation, a charge which goes towards measures to improve energy efficiency for low income households.

Ed Matthew at think tank E3G says expanding this from £1bn to £2bn would help households quickly and reduce costs for the Government if the energy crisis is prolonged.

Insulating all of the homes which need it “will take 10 to 20 years to get it done, but if they had a booster programme they could probably do a couple of hundred thousand extra homes this winter,” he says.

“That is a couple of hundred thousand homes which could have lower bills this winter, and if you focus that on some of the most deprived, vulnerable households, that could be very valuable and it could also save lives.”

A sustained programme could slash bills for millions over the coming years, and make the country less reliant on volatile global gas prices.

“How can you justify spending £37bn on a one-off subsidy of energy bills, then spend no more than they are spending now on reducing our dependency on gas?” he says.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin