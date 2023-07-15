Britain’s Neal Skupski wins Wimbledon men’s doubles with partner Wesley Koolhof

(Getty Images)

Great Britain’s Neal Skupski claimed his first Grand Slam men’s doubles title with a memorable final victory at Wimbledon with Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof.

Skupski and Koolhof, the first seeds, defeated Spanish-Argentine pair Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4 6-4 in the final on Centre Court on Saturday.

Liverpudlian doubles specialist Skupski, 33, has tasted success in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon in the last two years but this represents his first major victory in the men’s, after missing out in last year’s US Open final.

“This feeling at the moment doesn’t get better,” said Skupski. “This was one of our goals this year to win a Grand Slam.”

