Britain must take back control and kick its addiction to immigration

Immigration and border control signs at Edinburgh Airport

No government was ever elected promising to increase immigration to Britain in the numbers we have seen in the last 25 years. It is not just that there was no mandate for this unpopular and irreversible change, it is that every government elected since 2010 has won power promising the opposite.

We have plausibly had more immigration in the past two decades or so than in the previous 2,000 years combined. For some prime ministers and home secretaries, such as David Cameron and Theresa May, this was the result of policy failure: a desire to will the ends but not the means to get the numbers down. For others, it seems more deliberate. Tony Blair promised “firm control”, only to later appoint a home secretary who said there was “no obvious limit” to immigration or our population size.

In his 2019 manifesto, Boris Johnson promised “overall numbers will come down”. That despite this promise the immigration system he built was the most liberal in the Western world should be no surprise. According to senior figures from the Tory election campaign, Johnson agreed the policy under pressure from his advisers, and when the manifesto was published he called ministers telling them not to repeat the promise because he disagreed with it.

The reason the last published statistics showed net migration was, in the year to June last year, an incredible and unprecedented 504,000, and the reason why this week’s updated statistics will likely be even higher, is that government policy has been designed to increase immigration – deliberately and radically.

Analysis by Migration Watch suggests net migration for the year to December 2022 could be above 700,000. The Centre for Policy Studies says it might be anywhere between 700,000 and 997,000.

Such numbers would have been unthinkable even a few years ago. But then our levers to control immigration have been systematically removed. Under Johnson, foreign students, regardless of their field of study, were given the automatic right to stay and work in Britain for two years at the end of their courses. The joint income requirement to sponsor a spouse for a family visa remained frozen at the level first set – £18,600 – in 2012. The rules setting out how migrants may bring dependants were dramatically liberalised: some applicants for a work visa need to show they have as little as £285 per dependant in the bank.

The definition of “skilled work” was watered down, and work permits made available in unlimited numbers. The shortage occupation list was extended to allow the recruitment of more and more foreign workers. Employers are no longer required to seek workers resident in Britain before recruiting from overseas. The salary threshold, supposedly set to ensure high-skilled immigration, is now £26,200 and for some workers only £20,960 – literally minimum wage levels.

From spreadsheets of dense statistics, some numbers leap from the page. Last year, 485,758 foreign students brought 135,788 dependants, while 267,670 migrants with work permits brought 155,343. There are more Nigerian dependants than students, and more Indian dependants than workers.

As these numbers suggest, the profile of immigration has changed drastically since the creation of the post-Brexit system. Net migration of British nationals last year was 45,000, and for EU nationals it was -51,000, meaning the record growth in net migration came entirely from migrants from beyond Europe. Since 2019, the growth in work permits issued has been driven by Nigerians, (+575 per cent) and Indians (+103 per cent), and in student visas by Bangladeshis (+775 per cent), Nigerians (+769 per cent), and Indians (+307 per cent).

There is much sophistry about what the public thinks. On the Right, pro-immigration politicians claim people want “control” – something that was impossible during the days of EU free movement rules – but are relaxed about the numbers. On the Left, campaigners cite polls that show people are “pragmatic” about each particular visa route – while ignoring polls that show opposition to the aggregate numbers. Both are wrong: 57 per cent believe the existing inflow is too high, before the true extent of immigration is confirmed this week.

Those who express their opposition to these record numbers are inevitably painted as extremists and racists, and immigration liberals of all stripes insist that any reduction in the numbers will destroy the economy. But it was those same liberals who built a higher education system that seemingly can only survive by selling long-term immigration, while failing to provide British nationals with the technical skills we need. It was those same liberals who made the NHS and social care system apparently reliant on foreign workers.

Maintaining that reliance comes at a significant cost. Immigration is likely behind at least half of all new housing demand in England. It may well require hundreds of thousands of additional school places, and creates pressures on maternity services and for more social housing. And it may reduce investment in technology and the skills of already-resident workers. Some analysts believe that a significant share of the slump in productivity growth between the crash and the pandemic can be attributed to immigration.

Add to this the established research that shows increased diversity brings reduced social trust, and the dangers of a failure to secure social integration – seen most recently in communal violence in Leicester – and the urgent need to drastically reduce immigration is clear.

From where we are today, it will be difficult to fix. We have, after all, constructed an economy and state that seem equally addicted to immigration. To go as far as we need, we must build a fundamentally different system of further and higher education that makes institutions less reliant on foreign students, and gives the country the skills we need.

We must create incentives for employers to invest in automation, and pay and train people better.

But most immediately, we need rapid action to get these numbers down. Action on dependants, on salary thresholds, and other reversals to the Johnson-era system are all required. Many will squeal, but it is in the national interest to act, and act fast.

