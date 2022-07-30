Britain’s most violent children will start the day with mindfulness and yoga

The self contained “secure school” in Kent was unveiled by Dominic Raab as a 'radical' attempt to rehabilitate Britain’s hardest core of young criminals - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Some of Britain’s most violent teenagers will start their day with yoga and mindfulness classes at the UK’s first school within a prison.

The children - convicted of murder, rape and other serious offences - will have teachers and youth workers instead of prison warders, apartment rooms with en-suite showers and televisions instead of cells and access to a sports hall, gym, football pitch and activities including the Duke of Edinburgh award.

The self-contained “secure school” in Rochester, Kent - unveiled this weekend by Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, as a “radical” attempt to rehabilitate Britain’s hardest core of young criminals - aims to recreate a “family home” where they can pursue a normal 9am to 3pm school day behind CCTV-festooned prison walls and perimeter fences.

At a cost to the taxpayer of at least £186,000 per child per year, it is nearly four times the £48,500 annual fees of Eton College but has the lowest staff to student ratio in Britain at two teachers per five to eight young offenders.

When it opens in February 2024, the school - built on the site of the first-ever Borstal in Medway - will have 200 staff to 49 young offenders of both sexes drawn from the “hardcore” of 500 under 18s whose crimes are so serious that they have been sentenced to custody to protect the public.

Facility is 'not a soft option'

It is down from 3,000 teenagers “imprisoned” a decade ago as Governments have shifted from the brutal old-style penal “Borstal” regimes in an effort to find alternatives to rehabilitate as well as punish teenage criminals.

On a visit to break the ground at the site, Mr Raab told The Telegraph: “It is not going to be a soft option here. They've lost their freedom. They're away from their friends and their families.

“But what they will have is a chance to learn from dawn to dusk, to stay physically fit and to work on things which will give them practical vocational skills.”

He said it was “radical” but, if successful, could become a model for turning round the lives of the 500 most “stubborn, difficult-to-reach” young offenders. Nearly two thirds (64 per cent) reoffend after leaving youth custody, compared with 42 per cent of all other ex-prisoners.

The alternative, he said, was to “keep trying to bang our heads against all the things that we know don’t work at massive costs to our society”.

Children will have access to a sports hall, gym and football pitch - News Scan

Mr Raab said he had no qualms about early morning yoga because “if you start the day in a calm way, you have an opportunity to do the learning”. “I've got two young boys and it's always Bedlam first thing in the morning and they've got all the all the right chances God could give,” he said.

The concept of a school within a jail, rather than just an education unit, was the brainchild of Charlie Taylor, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons, and given the go ahead after research on similar models in the US, Scandinavia and Spain, though none have gone as far as the UK.

It will be run by Oasis, one of Britain’s biggest academy chains, as a school rather than by the prison service. There will be no warders. Instead, teachers, youth and social workers, psychologists and therapists will be trained in de-escalation and other techniques to handle any violence.

Entering the secure school will be like arriving at any other prison with X-ray searches for drugs or weapons and 24/7 centrally-monitored security on all exits, but once inside it will be more like a university campus or boarding school than a jail.

Apartment rooms at the secure school will have TVs and en-suite showers - News Scan

Each room has a shower, toilet, bed, desk for homework and TV/media centre where the youngsters can watch prescribed channels until lock-up at between 9.30pm and 10pm. For disturbed children with “sensory needs”, the screen can stay on with calming images of waterfalls or forests, or low music.

They can lock their own room doors for privacy during the day, though this can be overridden. There are no bars on the windows, which they can open to get fresh air, although there is a fine metal gauze, adapted from mental hospitals, to prevent anyone entering or leaving through it.

Like a public school, there will be three “houses”, to be named on an environmental theme such as river, forest and mountains, each with four “apartments” of two to six bedrooms. There will be dining rooms, lounges and kitchens where they can cook evening meals if not eating in the main restaurant.

'We are trying to do everything like a home'

Andrew Willetts, the school’s principal, said: “We are trying to do everything like a home. We are creating a space that will function like a family even though we know we are not their parents.”

There is a block with four family rooms - including one with a kitchen, dining room and lounge - where parents and siblings can visit and be entertained by the young offenders.

The children - some of whom may be as young as 12 - will be woken for breakfast at between 7am and 7.30am before their yoga and mindfulness, followed by morning lessons starting at 9am with mathematics and English, in which many are years behind due to early truancy, exclusion and criminality.

They have a choice of 12 vocational subjects in the afternoon from hospitality, construction and agriculture studies to music, art and design before “down-time” in their apartments. Evening activities include music, art and sports such as football, basketball, tennis, cricket and gym.

There will be six-week terms with two week “holidays” where they can do “enrichment “ activities like music, design, sport and Duke of Edinburgh awards. If successful, Oasis sees no reason why they could not do projects like other teenagers in Africa.

Oasis is under contract to put the young offenders on a route to continued training and education in or outside prison as well as setting them up for a career. Its academic success will be judged by Ofsted, the schools watchdog.

Asked if the £5 million school could be a model for Britain’s most violent teenagers, Mr Raab said: “I'm open minded but we wouldn't be putting the investment in if we weren't confident that we had the right targeted approach.”

Celia Sadie, head of wellbeing, is confident it will. When she introduced yoga to the young offenders at the predecessor Medway secure training centre, she said they leapt at it.

“It went really well once they got over their initial uncertainty and perception it was a middle-aged white ladies thing,” she said. “They actually loved it. There’s quite a good evidence base of it working with children in that physical way.”