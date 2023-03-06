Britain’s most notorious prisoner Charles Bronson makes fresh freedom bid at parole hearing

Charles Bronson (PA)

The notorious prisoner Charles Bronson is making his latest bid for freedom at a public parole hearing on Monday.

He is only the second inmate in UK legal history to have his case heard in public.

Dubbed one of Britain’s most violent offenders, Bronson, who changed his surname to Salvador after the artist Salvador Dalí, has been in prison for much of the last 50 years, often kept in solitary confinement or specialist units.

Bronson was first locked up for seven years for armed robbery aged 22 in 1974.

In four decades inside he has attacked more than 20 prison guards and other inmates, and taken hostages in at least 10 sieges. He also served time in secure hospitals including Broadmoor in Berkshire and Rampton in Nottinghamshire.

He was given a discretionary life term in 2000 with a minimum of four years for taking a prison teacher hostage at HMP Hull for 44 hours.

Since then, the Parole Board has repeatedly refused to let him out.

Members of the press and public are watching the latest proceedings – taking place in prison – on a live stream from the Royal Courts of Justice in central London on Monday.

At the beginning of the hearing the panel chairman asked him: “Do you intend to give evidence?”

In a gravelly voice Bronson, who is known for liking publicity, replied: “Oh yes, yes, certainly.”

Discussing the prospect of his release in a Channel 4 documentary last week, he said: " “I’ve got a horrible, nasty, vicious, violent past (but) I’ve never killed anyone, I’ve never harmed a woman, never harmed a child,” he said.

“I’m focused, I’m settled, I can actually smell and taste freedom like I’ve never, ever done in (my) life. I’m now anti-crime, anti-violent.

“What the f*** am I still in prison for?”

Bronson was the first prisoner to formally ask for a public hearing after rules changed last year in a bid to remove the secrecy around the parole process.

Bronson said at the hearing he "found it hard to believe" the parole judges deciding whether he can be freed from jail have not watched a recent documentary about him.

The parole panel chairman told the hearing: "The panel has not seen that documentary."

Bronson replied: "I find that hard to believe."

He also muttered "f****** hell" under his breath as the review heard how submissions to the hearing on behalf of Justice Secretary Dominic Raab had been delayed and could not be provided in advance of the proceedings to the parole board as a result.

The hearing was told that Bronson had used words to the effect “see what happens” to a member of staff and was prone to verbal outbursts.

There was one encounter where he had complimented a nurse on her top and touched her shirt, asking if it was silk.

The staff member told him it made her feel uncomfortable and he told her to f*** off, the hearing was told.

On another occasion on August 19 last year when he was told that the deputy governor was visiting his cell, he said: “What, do you want me to put my party hat on?” and told them to leave.

Bronson let out loud sighs at points as the prison offender manager gave evidence.

The prison worker said there were some security concerns around him courting media attention.

They said that he has regular phone contact with his son and friends, and has got back in touch with his mother.

There are 500 people on his mailing list who write to Bronson in jail, but he does not always reply, the panel was told.

“Bloody hell, I can’t reply to all of them,” he interjected.

He is currently locked up in his cell for 23 hours per day, with only one hour for exercise or any other activities due to staff shortages.

The prison offender manager said they would worry that Bronson would be overwhelmed in open conditions, but that he has started learning breathing exercises and coping methods such as asking for time out in his cell in preparation for any future move.

They said: “Charlie’s used to a lot of solitary tine anyway. He doesn’t enjoy it … but he copes quite well. He has his exercises, he has his routines.”

Bronson has become known for his artwork while in jail.

The prison worker said: “He kind of loses himself in his artwork and finds that he doesn’t ruminate as much as he used to overnight.”