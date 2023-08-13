Britain’s migration policy has failed – and there is only one way to fix it

European Court of Human Rights

The gulf between elite consensus and public opinion is great with many political issues, but none more so than immigration – and never more so than now. With the Channel crossings, Labour says the problem is the speed with which officials process asylum claims. Campaigners insist we need to stop the crossings by letting migrants come here legally instead. Taxpayer-funded charities take ministers to court to thwart their efforts to secure the border.

The public, however, demands less immigration overall, and an end to illegal immigration. So those whose positions lead effectively to open borders mostly hide their true beliefs behind a screen of sophistry and obfuscation. Ignoring overall numbers, they prefer to focus on one visa route – or one mooted humanitarian route – at a time. Predictably, each individual route to Britain is always presented as too valuable or vital to limit.

MPs wear sad faces and ask ministers how an unfortunate individual in a benighted country might apply for asylum in Britain, without considering that there are

89 million displaced people worldwide, 27 million of them refugees, 40 million in modern slavery and 780 million who can claim fear of persecution on account of their race, nationality or beliefs. The solution cannot be to bring even a small minority of them to Britain or the West. Similarly, the popular “safe and legal routes” cannot stop the crossings unless they apply to everybody prepared to travel here illegally.

Supposedly credible people sometimes say we simply need to “make the system work better”. For some this means granting more asylum claims faster and bringing migrants to Britain directly from safe countries like France. But this misunderstands the problem, which is not only the danger of the Channel crossings for the migrants, but the numbers making the journey and the destruction of our border and immigration systems.

Others – dishonestly – claim the situation can be solved by making the border more secure or removing more rejected asylum seekers, as though the problem is caused by a lack of efficiency, spending or political will. In fact the problem lies in the international treaties and human rights laws these people refuse to contemplate changing. Once on our shores, we cannot just put migrants back out to the sea. Once in Britain, most cannot be deported even if their asylum claim has been rejected.

This is why ministers, aware that France cannot or will not stem the flow of migrants heading for Britain, want to send asylum seekers who enter the country illegally to Rwanda. There, goes the logic of the policy, they will be safe and have their claims processed, but they will not be allowed to stay in Britain. Our commitments under the Refugee Convention will be met, but the link between illegal immigration and living and working here thereafter will be broken. This is how illegal maritime entry – a huge problem for years – was stopped in Australia.

But the European Convention on Human Rights stands in the way. First, the European Court at Strasbourg blocked the first flights to Rwanda using its shadowy – and arguably legally worthless – Rule 39 interim injunction. And second, the Court of Appeal found Rwanda was generally safe to send migrants, but there was – in a novel interpretation of ECHR Article 3 – a risk that migrants might be sent to their home countries.

This is not, as some who defend the Convention claim, a rare problem. ECHR rights – and their widening interpretation – have blocked the deportation of terrorists and countless foreign criminals, including rapists and murderers, who claim they are at risk of mistreatment or that their “right to a family life” here trumps our right to live in safety.

Defenders of the Convention claim it would be an extreme and ideological act for Britain to withdraw and leave the jurisdiction of its court. But the more extreme and ideological position is to refuse to change laws that endanger the public, destroy the border, and put rights of foreign nationals above those of the British people. If we want a functioning immigration system, we should be prepared to leave.

The best way to do that would be to replace the Human Rights Act with a new law incorporating each of the ECHR articles, and with that law and subsequent laws allow Parliament to define the limitations of rights, the balance between the rights of an individual and those of society, and exclusions from those rights. For example, foreign criminals should forfeit their right to a family life here. Illegal immigrants should not be granted rights that help them to avoid removal to safe third countries or home.

Withdrawal does create some complications. The Good Friday Agreement lists the ECHR as a safeguard, and requires its incorporation into Northern Irish law. But incorporating the articles of the ECHR might be sufficient to comply with the agreement, which says nothing for example about the Strasbourg court. Alternatively the ECHR might continue to apply in Northern Ireland, insofar as it applies to the peace process and excluding foreign nationals.

Equally, the Trade and Cooperation Agreement with the EU allows either party to terminate the criminal justice cooperation part of the treaty if the other denounces the ECHR. This does not apply to the deal overall and provides both sides with the choice to terminate criminal justice cooperation. If Britain incorporated the ECHR’s articles into its laws to regain control of its borders – a goal shared by many EU member states – it would be a needlessly destructive decision to suspend cooperation. But it would remain a price worth paying for Britain.

Other claims about leaving the ECHR are nothing short of hysterical. Leaving would not put us on a par with Russia. Civilised countries like Canada and New Zealand protect human rights without the diktats of a supranational court. And there is no chance that withdrawal would risk – as unnamed ministers ludicrously claimed last week – the Five Eyes intelligence relationship with America and Anglosphere allies.

Too often political debate is reduced to assertions that something is impossible to do. Leaving the ECHR is not only possible – it is now vital.

