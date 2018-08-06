Britain make mixed start to European Championship athletics

Dai Greene rule out of European Championships

It was a mixed first day for Great Britain’s athletes in Berlin as Nick Miller, Dan Bramble and Daryll Neita all progressed but captain Dai Greene had to pull out of the European Championships with injury.

Greene, 32, was hoping to return to a major games after long-term injury struggles but felt a hamstring tighten in the warm up before the 400m hurdles and was forced to withdraw.

Sebastian Rodger was unable to make it through in the same event but there was better news elsewhere as 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Miller made it to the hammer final.

In the long jump Bramble took the limelight in the absence of Greg Rutherford, with the Brit out of contention after his first two efforts but delivering a big leap at the crucial time with his third jump to progress in fifth.

Bramble’s teammate Feron Sayers missed out on qualification by just three centimetres but there was more good news for Neita in the only women’s event on the first day – the 100m.

Neita ran a time of 11.48s, well below her year’s best of 11.19s but good enough to advance to the semi-finals.