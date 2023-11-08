Britain’s lifeless housing market is a harbinger of permanent economic stagnation

UK Housing Market

“The economy, stupid.” James Carville’s reminder to campaigners during Bill Clinton’s 1992 US presidential bid to focus on the economy above all other issues has become one of the most overused cliches in modern politics. The advice nonetheless holds good; there’s nothing more guaranteed to sink an incumbent government than a poorly performing economy.

In establishing some clear dividing lines with Labour, the “conservative” messaging of Tuesday’s King’s speech was well intentioned as far as it went. There were also some genuinely worthwhile ideas contained in the legislative programme to address long-standing weaknesses in the UK economy.

But they will all take a long time to deliver, and without the following wind of a feel-good economy in the here and now, they won’t in themselves achieve the cut-through at the ballot box the Government hopes for.

Somewhere over the rainbow, jam tomorrow promises to fix often highly complex economic defects are unlikely to hack it. The Government won’t get credit for doing marginally sensible things as long as the economy remains in such manifest difficulty.

So on that note, this week’s house price data from the Nationwide and Halifax building societies, both of which showed a surprise uptick in prices last month, must have come as something of a relief. Could these be the first green shoots of economic recovery after the inflationary traumas of the last couple of years?

I wouldn’t bet on it. The latest numbers may, sadly, be no more than an aberration. New transactions and mortgage approvals have slowed to a trickle and, for many homeowners, the pain of much higher interest rates has yet to bite. The housing market might as well be closed altogether for all the signs of life it currently exhibits. There’s very little demand and, with potential sellers unwilling to cut prices, equally little supply.

Even so, the slight recovery in prices can reasonably be taken as evidence of a rather more resilient economy than many had expected.

To date, there has been little or no evidence of forced selling and certainly no sign of the outright house price crash that was widely anticipated when inflation and interest rates first surged.

On Halifax’s numbers, nominal prices are off just 3.8pc since the peak in August last year, and on average, remain £40,000 higher than their pre-pandemic level. In real terms, after adjusting for inflation, the correction has admittedly been more significant, or around 12pc since last year’s August peak.

But then we have also seen considerable earnings growth over the same period. Bizarrely, this may have actually made housing more affordable on average than it was when prices were still riding high. Relative to earnings, the fall in nominal prices has outstripped the negatives of extra mortgage costs.

There is in any case a good reason why banks are so keen on mortgage lending; historically, it has proved one of the least risky forms of lending there is, with very low levels of default compared to the alternatives. Whatever else households cut back on when times are tough, it tends not to be the monthly mortgage charge. It’s the last thing to go.

Unfortunately, this determination to keep on paying the piper does not pressage well for other forms of spending, which are already being quite badly squeezed by higher debt servicing and energy costs.

Third quarter GDP figures, due for release later this week, are widely expected to have sunk marginally into negative territory. You’d need to be of a particularly optimistic frame of mind to think the fourth quarter will be any different. Two successive quarters of declining output qualifies as a technical recession, albeit in this case a very mild one.

The Bank of England suggests, moreover, that the economy will remain subdued throughout much of next year, when, with an election looming, it will continue to flirt with recession.

Worryingly for No10, there is no shortage of rather more alarming warnings. One comes from Professor Tim Congdon, one of the few economists to have seen the post-pandemic surge in inflation coming.

In his latest note, he admits that demand and output in the UK, Europe and particularly the US have so far proved more resilient than might have been expected given the degree of monetary tightening. But having been allowed to grow at a frightening speed during the pandemic, helping to trigger today’s bout of inflation, broad money was now shrinking fast.

“In the very different context of monetary austerity”, he writes, “the prize for incompetence must go to the UK. In the year to September the M4x money aggregate went down by 4.2pc, the largest one-year drop in modern statistical record.”

Well, not quite the largest. There is one precedent – 1922. It scarcely needs pointing out that it was around this time that the UK slumped into its own version of the Great Depression, culminating some years later in the General Strike.

Economic and inflationary performance does not always rhyme with the ups and downs of the monetary aggregates. You wouldn’t want to be exclusively guided by such variables as the quantity of money.

Yet you don’t need to be a bible-thumping monetarist to see that, if credit is shrinking, as it is at the moment, then it is almost bound to be very negative for demand. The only question is just how negative.

Resilience in the UK housing market is relatively easily explained. With an ageing population, outright ownership has been growing strongly in recent years, with mortgageless householders now outstripping those with mortgages.

What’s more, the criteria for mortgage lending was considerably tightened up after the financial crisis, which should ensure a far more robust market than we’ve seen in past recessions.

Banks are also desperate to avoid the repossessions and negative equity that characterised the housing market crash of the early 1990s, and in any case are under considerable political pressure to show greater forbearance than back then.

But most important of all, there is as yet no problem with unemployment. It is that combination of rising interest rates and growing joblessness which is particularly toxic for the housing market. So far, we’ve had one, but not the other.

This resilience is to be welcomed in some respects, but one troubling aspect of it is that we have so obsessively attempted to buttress the economy against pain with safeguards and circuit breakers that it is no longer capable of the sort of reset, or “creative destruction”, that drives much economic progress.

Recessions are capitalism’s way of getting rid of the old and uneconomic, and replacing them with the new. Yet instead, we have become resigned to simply stagnating, and like our housing market, going nowhere in particular.

