Britain is leading the world in the fightback against gender extremism

Former Olympic athletes Sharron Davies speaks about the importance of maintaining female sporting categories at both elite and grassroots levels and concerns about the potential impact of the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) reform, at the Macdonald Hotel in Edinburgh. - Andrew Milligan/PA

It’s been an unpleasant few years since gender ideology madness gripped the institutions of the West. The lunacy that decrees that you are the sex you say you are has been devastating for girls and women. Young women have been swayed by the ideology of activists and TikTok influencers. Female athletes have seen their dreams shattered by the inclusion of biologically male competitors.

But there are signs the madness is fading. Last week, the World Athletics governing body banned trans women from competing in top-level female competitions. Sebastian Coe, the World Athletics president, talked of “the overarching principle which is to protect the female category”.

Even Sir Keir Starmer seems to be emerging from his fug of confusion about the right approach to these emotive issues. Having previously pledged his commitment to “updating the GRA [Gender Recognition Act] to introduce self-declaration for trans people”, he has now seemingly started to retreat. Having seen Sturgeon’s self-ID reforms blow up in spectacular fashion, he has made less confident statements about having “to carry the public with you”.

Combined with the outcry over the behaviour of the Tavistock clinic for young people, there is much to be hopeful about. And Britain is leading the way.

While America is full of Right-wing politicians lambasting the excesses of woke gender ideology, too many are extreme and divisive. There is no obvious equivalent to Starmer’s cautious backtracking in the Democratic party. Nor has America had its Sturgeon moment.

It’s too early to declare victory. There have been promising signs of change before that ended up being engulfed by the still-enormous armies of the gender-indoctrinated. But there are at last reasons to be hopeful that sanity can win the day.