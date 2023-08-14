Britain and India must join forces to thrive in this uncertain world

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mod

Reportage on India in foreign media can be bewildering for Indians: the enormous transformation changing a billion lives seldom gets the attention it deserves. Commentators who note some change under way cloak it well with caveats. It is almost as if there is disbelief that a nation as diverse as India could grow in depth and breadth within a democratic framework.

Much easier, clearly, to focus on the exotic, the chaotic and the esoteric instead.

And yet. India’s transformation is perhaps the most significant story of our times. If the rise of East Asia defined the zeitgeist from the 1970s to the 2000s, ours could be the era in which India realises its enormous potential. What should be of interest, especially in the UK, is not only what is changing, but the context.

Seventy-six years ago, the sun set on the Raj, yet freedom dawned on a wasteland of exploitation: GDP growth at barely 1 per cent; literacy at around 15 per cent, life-expectancy at 30 years.

The vivisection of colonised India generated one of history’s largest displacements, with precious little effort by the outgoing administration to stop mass killings, rape and lootings. Millions had to be resettled, but there were few schools, fewer universities, no electricity, few houses, and barely any healthcare.

Badly begun, but still: India is now the fifth largest economy and the world’s largest democracy – one of only few in Asia to remain so after the Second World War. It has an elected bicameral parliament, an independently appointed judiciary, robust elections, and a noisily free media.

From aviation to agriculture, energy to remittances, Indian consumption and innovation makes an impact on global markets. And skilled people of Indian descent contribute enormously to global businesses, technology, healthcare (including the NHS), as well as cricket, and, of course, politics.

India today houses the world’s largest start-up ecosystem, energising entrepreneurs in the planet’s largest youth population (national median age: 28 years). Access to the internet is ubiquitous, at uniquely low data prices. This drives a fintech system that is the world’s largest and cheapest by an order of magnitude.

Several hundred million people are now in the banking system. Lives have been transformed by huge investments in potable water, sanitation and empowerment, especially of women and historically disadvantaged social groups.

Looking to our shared future, even though India accounts for among the lowest per-capita emission rates historically, we lead many OECD economies in implementing our Paris climate commitments ahead of schedule.

Surprisingly, almost none of these mega-trends makes headlines. Depressingly, violent incidents do. Tragic as these are, incidents are not a trend.

To rebut but one fallacy: the June 2021 report of the Pew Research organisation on India noted that “People in all six major religious groups overwhelmingly say they are very free to practice their faiths, and most say that people of other faiths also are very free to practice their own religion”. Most respondents agreed that freedom of religion and respect for religious identity is a core value of India.

Religious strife is only one extrapolation of incident into trend. Democracy is another. Some of these are based on so-called research reports that arrive at ludicrous conclusions, on entirely subjective criteria, that if used equally freely, would frankly be damaging to any democracy, let alone India.

Indeed, on many metrics, evidence-free use of epithets about India seem to have become the norm. It is almost as if social media drives this narrative. Surely this is unfair.

Why does this matter? Leaving aside what might be delicately called historical context, a Global Britain and an internationalist India must be closer partners in this age of geopolitical strife.

Fortunately, the foundation for ties that transcend our complex history exists: a living bridge of two million Indian-origin Britons; 950 Indian investor firms – the second largest cohort here; 175,000 Indian students; and so on.

Corresponding numbers are sadly anaemic even when compared with other OECD partners. India meets the UK more than halfway.

And that’s not even counting chicken tikka masala or curry restaurants.

Our mutually beneficial convergence requires a more accurate framing of each other’s realities. Ignorance of the real Indian story is perhaps the proverbial elephant in the room, but this is easily remedied.

After all, it isn’t just 145 million Indians who speak the same English language as Britons; the rest also speak the language of shared values and interests.

Vikram Doraiswami is High Commissioner of India to the UK

