Britain in Christmas food shortage fears amid travel bans

Watch: Vehicles turned away from Port of Dover as France closes border

The UK may face Christmas food shortages after several European countries, crucially France, banned travel from the UK.

The raft of countries across the world, not just Europe, that have put in bans from flights or travel from the UK were responding to prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that London, the Southeast, and East England would be in Tier 4 lockdown due to fears over a new variant of the coronavirus, which could be 70% more infectious.

France’s block will last for at least two days and has forced Dover’s ferry port, Britain's main link to the continent, and the Eurotunnel to close to traffic departing from the UK.

Lorries line up on the M20 motorway to use the BREXIT Dover Tap contraflow system into the Eastern Dock of the Port of Dover where the cross channel port is situated with ferries departing here to go to Calais in France on the 18th December 2020, Dover, Kent, United Kingdom. Photo: Andrew Aitchison / In pictures via Getty Images

On Monday, Johnson is holding emergency talks with his cabinet to tackle the impact that widespread travel bans could have on food supply as well other industries.

On Saturday, Johnson announced stricter coronavirus measures in London, the South East and East of England amid concerns about the spread of the mutant strain of coronavirus.

A number of countries — including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium— have announced that they will ban travel from the UK due to fears over the new variant.

Johnson is now holding emergency discussions with senior ministers and officials to prevent Christmas food shortages, amid fears that some imported food items could run out in as little as two weeks.

READ MORE: Countries across the world ban flights from UK due to fast-spreading new COVID-19 strain

A Number 10 spokesperson told Sky News the talks are "to discuss the situation regarding international travel, in particular the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK."

They added that "Further meetings are happening... to ensure robust plans are in place."

One major concern is that supplies of food and even the COVID-19 vaccine could be impacted because French hauliers will not travel to the UK if they have no way of going back.

Story continues

Businesses may fear their drivers would be stuck in Britain, and that goods will be blocked from leaving or entering.

Transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter that “following the French Government's announcement it will not accept any passengers arriving from the UK for the next 48 hrs, we're asking the public and particularly hauliers not to travel to Kent ports or other routes to France. We expect significant disruption in the area.”

“My department is urgently working with Highways England and Kent Council on contingency measures to minimise traffic disruption in the area,” he added.

This latest development will come as a blow to UK businesses which are already dealing with stockpiling before the end of the year, when the transition period with the European Union ends and new customs rules come into effect.

WATCH: Pound and FTSE 100 fall sharply as markets react to Europe's UK travel bans