How Britain’s hot jobs market became a political minefield

In the post-pandemic era, pubs have found it hard to find staff to pull pints.

Workers were cautious about joining an industry that had been shut down in Covid and competition for staff was fierce.

Yet whereas the pub chain may have looked overseas in the past, Brexit now means it is far harder to attract the kinds of workers who would have staffed the bar in years gone by. Many roles do not meet the salary or qualifications thresholds under the new regime.

The hospitality industry has almost 130,000 vacancies and has been pleading with officials to be added to the Shortage Occupations List, which can ease the threshold to bring in migrants.

However, the Government may be reluctant to loosen migration restrictions even further ahead of the election for fear of the potentially politically toxic impact.

“In every election for the last 25 years, the British people have voted for parties promising less migration,” says Karl Williams at the Centre for Policy Studies, a think tank with close ties to the Conservative Party.

Rishi Sunak will be keenly aware of this fact.

Despite the new skills-based post-Brexit immigration system that was meant to give Britain more control overflows, migration numbers have surged.

The latest ONS estimates put net migration into the UK at 606,000 in 2022, largely driven by an influx of people from outside the EU as migration from the bloc declines.

The surge is partly a symptom of Britain’s strong labour market. Employment is at record highs, while unemployment is close to historic lows. With more than 1m job vacancies still available, it means businesses must increasingly look abroad for workers to help fuel their growth.

There were 1.98m non-EU foreign nationals in work in the three months to March, up 292,000 on the year to a fresh record high. By contrast, there are still around 135,000 fewer EU nationals working in Britain than before the pandemic.

Many non-EU citizens coming to Britain are highly skilled. Visas granted in the first quarter of this year include almost 3,000 for IT professionals in the scientific, engineering and technology industries, more than 9,700 for healthcare workers, 1,200 for engineers and 800 for management consultants and business analysts, according to Home Office data.

Smaller groups included more than 400 butchers and almost as many teachers, just over 100 architects, surveyors and project managers, and 79 airline pilots.

As well as more highly skilled migrants, the net migration total also includes dependents, as well as students and their dependents who can take lower-paid jobs which would not otherwise come with a visa.

Similarly, Ukrainians have come to Britain seeking refuge in significant numbers since the outbreak of war there.

Last week certain construction workers, including bricklayers, roofers and carpenters, were added to the Shortage Occupations List after pleas from industry, paving the way for more overseas workers in these industries to come to Britain.

Whatever the make-up of migrant flows, the high absolute number remains a problem for the Tory party. Focus on the issue will only intensify following two thumbing by-election defeats last week.

A group of MPs, called the New Conservatives, has set out proposals to slash inflows, warning that “without swift action to get migration under control, the Conservative Party will further erode the trust of hundreds of thousands of voters who lent the Party their vote in 2019”.

The New Conservatives argue that companies need to be pushed to stop relying on migrants and instead do more to get those classed as “inactive” back to work, noting that employment is good for those who are in poor health.

“More than 700,000 people on sickness benefit want to work with support from the welfare system,” the MPs said. “It is both morally right and economically efficient to help them move back into work.”

Their proposals include cutting migration of care workers, which would represent a significant shock to the sector.

Herein lies the rub: the Prime Minister must walk the narrow path of both bringing down migration numbers while not harming the economy.

With the domestic labour market seemingly at capacity, Sunak and Jeremy Hunt for now have little choice but to accept more migrant workers if they want to meet the Prime Minister’s pledge to get the economy growing again by the end of the year.

Key to changing that reality will be convincing older people who left the workforce during the pandemic to come back and addressing persistently high rates of long-term sickness.

Professor Brian Bell, chairman of the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which makes recommendations for which jobs should be included on the Shortage Occupations List, says: “All the evidence tells us over-50s left the labour market more than others during the pandemic, so obviously there is a pool of workers where, if you put the effort in, you can get recruitment.”

At JD Wetherspoon, the pub group has been specifically targeting this group. Around one-in-10 of the chain’s pub staff are now aged over-50, with recruitment manager Michelle Crooke calling the hiring drive “brilliant”.

The Department for Work and Pensions is planning a new scheme of hospitality boot camps where job seekers will be given basic training on food hygiene and preparation among others to ease the path into hospitality roles.

There are still 8.65m people of working age who are neither in work nor looking for work. That is down from last year’s high of 9m, but still more than 280,000 above its pre-Covid levels. The biggest jump has been a rise of more than 400,000 in long-term sick.

Efforts are being made to stem the rise in long-term sickness.

The Treasury has also announced measures on occupational health to try to help those who are unwell stay in work.

Prof Bell notes that the shortage occupation list itself is not intended to impede the development of workers already in the UK.

To get more roles on the list, the construction sector had to set out predictions of how many workers it expected to need in five years’ time and its plan to train up staff to do those jobs. Migration is then only allowed as a temporary stopgap to fill the gap while training takes place.

“If in three or four years’ time you come back and say, ‘we did not manage to train anyone’, we will not keep you on the shortage occupations list,” Prof Bell says.

A failure to get tough in the past provided “no incentive for employers to do the right thing in terms of training British workers, improving pay and conditions. We want to get that balance between helping out, and not letting it be the crutch that employers use to not bother doing any of the changes they need to make.”

Downing Street will be hoping those changes happen sooner rather than later, allowing migration numbers to start to come down.

