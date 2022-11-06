Britain is on a highway to hell – and the Tories are about to make life even harder

Andrew Rawnsley
·8 min read
<span>Photograph: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Tory MPs are publicly contemptuous of Matt Hancock, but they may soon be privately envious. There are worse fates for a politician than being force-fed kangaroo testicles and ostrich anus in return for a very large cheque. While the disgraced former health secretary is down under consuming exotic genitalia, Conservative MPs are preparing for the ritual humiliation of facing aggrieved constituents demanding to know why the government is making their lives even more difficult.

The signature domestic event of late autumn is the fiscally brutal package of tax rises and spending cuts expected from the chancellor in 11 days’ time. This will be a bushwhacker trial of the entire Conservative party conducted in front of a jury that is already telling pollsters that they can’t wait to evict the Tories.

Jeremy Hunt was recently overheard quoting something said by Barack Obama during the financial crisis of 2008: “This would be really interesting shit if I wasn’t in the middle of it.” It is shit that is only going to get shittier. The Bank of England accompanied its latest increase in interest rates, the sharpest jump since Black Wednesday three decades ago, with the warning that, on the journey through this crisis, Britain is likely to suffer an inflation peak of around 11%, the longest recession in a century and a doubling in the rate of unemployment. The bank’s governor, Andrew Bailey, warned of a “tough road ahead”.

Many voters already think they are on a highway to hell paved with falling real incomes that are nowhere near keeping up with escalating mortgage and rent payments along with surging prices for food, energy and the other essentials of life. Some may have thought things couldn’t get any worse, but Rishi Sunak and his chancellor will soon rid them of that illusion.

The prime minister and the chancellor will be highly fortunate if they don’t trigger one or more backbench revolts

Their planned crunch may not be quite as excruciating as the government is putting it about in advance. “They are flying a lot of kites to see which ones attract most fire,” comments one senior Tory. By feeding media speculation about just how savage the squeeze will be, the government is playing the expectations game in the hope of generating some relief when the chancellor’s measures turn out to be slightly less horrendous than is being pre-briefed. I am unconvinced this manipulation will work. Being told that you are about to be chucked out of a 10-storey window won’t make it feel any better when you are then thrown out of an eight-storey one.

Neither tax rises nor spending cuts will be popular, but, asked to choose, most of the public say they’d prefer the former to the latter. The average Tory MP leans in the opposite direction. The Liz Truss fantasy that growth could be reignited through unfunded tax cuts exploded on contact with market reality and parachuted Mr Sunak into Number 10. A fiscal conservative now has charge of the government and Tory MPs generally accept that more tax rises are inevitable. This doesn’t mean that they will be enthusiastic about it. More than anything else, it was his record of tax-raising that stopped Mr Sunak from getting the Tory leadership when he made his first tilt at the job. Unity and discipline have only been superficially restored to the Conservative party. At best, Tory MPs will be sullen about voting to increase taxes even further. The prime minister and the chancellor will be highly fortunate if they don’t trigger one or more backbench revolts.

Finding and implementing cuts to public spending will be even more nightmarish. It has been bruited about that the Treasury will try to hold down public sector pay increases to just 2% in the next financial year, which would mean a big bite out of the real value of the salaries of police officers, teachers and health workers. “They won’t get away with that. They just won’t,” says one former Tory cabinet minister. Public sector unions have already begun balloting their members for strikes over the winter. Staff shortages are getting more and more acute. The most recent official statistics report that the NHS in England is short of more than 46,000 nurses, meaning less than 90% of posts are filled. The effects of strikes on the health service, where more than 7 million are already on English waiting lists, would be utterly atrocious. In a battle between Tory politicians and nurses, the winner will not be Tory politicians.

The Resolution Foundation reckons that the government could find £10bn from cuts to infrastructure projects and other capital investment that would be relatively easy to announce, but bad for growth. Attacking the real value of working-age benefits and pensions could raise a similar sum, but would be toxic in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

For the grisly state of the public finances, ministers have two excuses. One is the vast spending related to the pandemic. The problem with this alibi is that it is also Mr Sunak’s main claim to fame. Says one senior Tory: “It is hard for him to say I did this wonderful thing with the furlough scheme and all the rest of it – now you are going to have to pay for it for years ahead.” Ministers’ other culprit is the Kremlin. It is indisputable that both Putin’s war and the legacy of the pandemic are having a global impact, but no other advanced economy has done worse than Britain. We are the only G7 country to be poorer today than we were pre-pandemic. The predicted post-Covid boom never materialised and now we must brace for another downturn. The Bank of England’s grim forecast is that Britons will still be worse off in 2025 than they were before Covid and people didn’t feel terribly prosperous then.

The Opinium poll we publish today suggests that Labour and the Tories are pretty much neck and neck when voters are asked which of them is more competent to run the economy. That’s a glimmer of encouragement for the Tories given what they have put people through this year, but it doesn’t tell us how the public will be feeling once they’ve endured a rough winter during which disposable incomes will be squashed even harder.

The shadow cabinet agree that it is imperative that they don’t get dragged into a 'so what would you do?' trap, which will impale them on the hook while letting the Tories off it

Conservatives will attempt to deflect attention from their record by diverting questions to the opposition. Labour will be against spending cuts. So the Tories will ask which taxes Sir Keir Starmer’s party would raise instead. If the opposition denounces tax hikes, ministers will demand to know what spending Labour would slash instead. Sir Keir’s party doesn’t have a detailed tax and spending plan yet. He and the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, can argue that it is unreasonable to expect them to produce one when the Tories have lurched from the madness of Trussonomics to the misery of Austerity 2.0 in the space of less than two months. The shadow cabinet agree that it is imperative that they don’t get dragged into a “so what would you do?” trap, which will impale them on the hook while letting the Tories off it. “This is not our black hole,” says one senior Labour frontbencher. “It’s the Tories’ black hole and they must be made to own it.”

When Mr Sunak first moved into Number 10, Sir Keir led a clamour for an immediate election, and had a lot of public backing for that demand, but not everyone around him genuinely desires an early visit to the polling stations. You are unlikely to hear any Labour person say this into a live microphone, but some of them furtively mutter that their party’s longer-term interests might be better served if the election comes later rather than sooner. A Labour government taking power in the near-future would be handed wrecked government finances and distressed public services while being instantly confronted with horrendous dilemmas about how to fix things.

It would not be like 1997 when Tony Blair inherited a growing economy from the outgoing Tory government. That provided him and Gordon Brown with the cash to hold down taxes while increasing spending on the services that the public most cared about. A Labour government taking office anytime soon would be faced with a situation more like that in 1964 and 1974 when Conservative regimes bequeathed an unholy mess to Labour successors who were subsequently engulfed by economic crises themselves. So better, goes the thinking among some Labour people, to have a later election and let the Tories endure the hellscape that they created. This is more telling testimony to the depth of the shit Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak are in – and the country with them.

• Andrew Rawnsley is Chief Political Commentator of the Observer

Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right circle off a pass from Kucherov with 4:55 to play. Kucherov extended his goal streak to six games with 58 seconds remaining. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (13 assists, 19 points). It’s his sixth career streak of 10 or mor

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Rattray scores twice to lead Team Harvey's past Team Sonnet at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Jamie Lee Rattray scored two goals, including the game-winner, as Team Harvey's beat Team Sonnet 6-2 on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey League's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Truro, N.S. Marie-Philip Poulin put Team Harvey's on the board just over five minutes into the first period after Laura Fortino directed a shot from the point into traffic. Poulin collected a loose puck in the slot to backhand it past goaltender Erica Howe for her second goal of the weekend. The Canadian national t