Britain’s green energy push has ended in dismal failure

First BP, now Shell. One by one, the oil giants are returning to what they know best – doubling down on fossil fuels and prioritising shareholder returns – in u-turns that inevitably have to come at the expense of climate pledges.

Worse, it comes at a time of record profits – a double snub to government and eco-campaigners, who want to see green investment ramped up, and at the same time a capitulation to investors frustrated at seeing the big US energy producers generating far higher returns than their European counterparts.

Total shareholder returns for Exxon and Chevron over the last five years far exceed those of BP and Shell, a phenomenon that some fund managers have put down at least partly to them having embraced the renewables charge even more reluctantly.

The latest setback is a wake-up call to the political classes. If the Government thinks it is driving the green agenda it is very much mistaken.

On the contrary, if this is a return to the old set-up then it has as good as lost control of the energy transition completely, something that it must accept a sizeable share of the blame for.

No 10 may have established a new department for Energy Security and Net Zero in a bid to bring greater clarity to energy policy but its messaging remains more confused than ever.

The “highlights”, if indeed they can be called that, of Shell’s capital markets day are a harsh reminder that when it comes to the future of the energy system, the oil industry is firmly calling the shots.

The argument from environmentalists is a fairly simplistic, yet not unfair one.

Their central case is that with the sector essentially feasting on the spoils of the Kremlin’s indiscriminate war in Ukraine – while many families struggle to pay rocketing energy bills – Shell and others have an even greater duty to seriously step up their commitment to big green energy projects.

Shell, it is probably fair to say, doesn’t see it like that.

It is more concerned with appeasing shareholders than it is with bending to critics who accuse the Anglo-Dutch company of abdicating its responsibilities on leading the climate change fight, never mind simply being a willing part of it.

Armed with annual profits of $40bn (£31.5bn) for 2022 – double the previous year’s – Shell has served up a plan that is unashamedly pro-Wall Street.

There’s a planned 15pc dividend increase in the second half of the year; a promise to return another $5bn to investors through share buybacks, having lavished $12bn on shareholders in the same way during the first half; and a clear pledge to focus on the most profitable areas of the business, which unsurprisingly does not include clean energy.

With commitments to “grow” its sprawling gas operations, “maintain leadership” in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market and “extend its advantaged position” in both oil and gas exploration, it is patently obvious where Shell’s priorities lie.

But combined with a fairly unambitious and somewhat fuzzy promise to spend between $10bn and $15bn by 2025 on “low carbon energy solutions” there can be no doubts.

Even Shell privately concedes that biofuels, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging and carbon capture storage – the four areas it has earmarked for investment – are at the more speculative and unproven end of the renewables spectrum.

The absence of any plans to invest in other, far more established clean energy sources such as wind and solar – which are attracting record investment around the world – is glaring.

How any of this tallies with a vague undertaking to pursue “business models that can be scaled at pace to truly impact the decarbonisation of the global energy system” isn’t entirely clear. Ditto the dropping of oil production targets.

Shell might have met them years earlier than expected, but isn’t that an indirect admission that the target was far too unambitious in the first place?

Still, given the signals coming out of Westminster, none of this is exactly a surprise.

Indeed, it’s impossible not to view this as a deliberate slap in the face to a political establishment on both sides of the house that has been happy to play to the public gallery in singling out Shell and its rivals as public enemy number one in the energy crisis.

The introduction of a windfall tax may have scored some quick political points for a Tory government short of ideas on how to tackle soaring gas prices – and keen to shore up its dwindling standing in the polls – but it has become increasingly evident that it was a short-sighted move.

Around 90pc of the firms operating in the North Sea have curtailed investment in the region in response.

At the same time, Washington and Brussels are pulling out all the stops to woo the industrial giants of the day.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt’s answer to all this has been to sit on their hands complaining about how Joe Biden’s tactics are a form of protectionism that risks starting a new trade war when Britain should be coming up with its own tax breaks and incentives.

Labour seems equally unsure of itself. Despite being long in the making, its much-trumpeted £28bn flagship green transition programme is floundering amid concerns about the level of borrowing required to fund it.

That is not to give the oil industry an easy pass – far from it. Some companies, after being dragged kicking and screaming down the path to decarbonisation, need little excuse to turn back.

But if the Government is to stand any chance of meeting its 2030 net zero target then – like it or not – the world is going to need to convince Big Oil to change its ways.

