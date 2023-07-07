Britain’s greatest institutions have turned themselves into national laughing stocks

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England

My youngest daughter’s school put on an end-of-year production of Mary Poppins last week. I’d watched the Disney film starring Julie Andrews umpteen times as a child, but it was only during this amateur stage performance that it dawned on me that P L Travers’s 1934 story is as much about a bank manager as it is a nanny.

A banker to the very fibre of his being, George Banks demands “precision and order” precisely because he belongs to a profession that is meant to be a byword for respectability. Think of the banks of yesteryear and an image immediately springs to mind of a bowler-hatted money manager walking through the City, swinging a black suitcase. Banks did not fly kites. They were spit spot.

Almost a century on, however, and the greatest of all the banks – an institution that was once a rock of stability, credibility and financial expertise – has become something more resembling a jolly holiday.

If it wasn’t bad enough that the Bank of England blundered badly on inflation, having ignored warnings about the effects of its money-printing policies during the pandemic, we now discover that it’s not just gone for broke, but for woke too.

While the rest of us are struggling to pay our soaring household bills, the Bank is planning to install heat pumps to replace its current gas-fired system as part of its first ever “climate transition plan”. Setting out a range of proposals to help it get to net zero by 2040, the plan includes revamps at its historic offices in the City of London.

Such worthy projects are all well and good, but a “mortgage transition plan” might have been a better use of the Bank’s time and money – to help the millions of households that will have been forced to refix their home loans at steeply higher rates come next December. Separate documents also revealed that, thanks to the Bank’s quest to embrace “flexible working”, its employees are typically in the office for just two days a week. Crisis, what crisis?

We also learnt that the Bank believes men can be treated as pregnant, has pledged to dedicate space to gender-neutral toilets, and will even offer to help staff to pay for gender reassignment treatment using private medical insurance.

Its view that people of any gender identity can become pregnant featured in its 2022 submission to Stonewall, the controversial LGBTQ+ lobby group. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather the Bank was prioritising submissions to organisations like Citizens Advice and the National Debtline to help people stay afloat than concerning itself with fringe issues that only affect a small proportion of the population.

As with interest rates, the Bank’s timing was spectacularly off. The climate proposals were revealed as financial markets took a tumble on Thursday, with fears of further significant jumps in interest rates sending the FTSE 100 down to its lowest level since last November.

And where was Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s governor, when all this was going on? He was appearing on children’s television. Invited by CBBC’s Newsround to explain what the Bank of England does and how rising interest rates and inflation are affecting young people, the governor admitted that “inflation is way too high” while again appearing to shirk responsibility for it. Instead, he seemed to blame fuel retailers: “If you look at petrol prices, some sellers of petrol have possibly been charging too much for it.”

Sadly the Bank isn’t the only great institution turning itself into a laughing stock. Just look at what is happening in the Church of England. It appears to have been transformed into the provisional arm of the Labour Party, moaning about immigration and now intervening in the trans debate, all while the pews continue to empty.

The Most Rev Justin Welby has become the Archbishop of Rancourbury, seeming to read ill will into every controversial policy the Government announces, so it can be sacrificed on the altar of self-righteousness. Little attention is paid to the fact that the so-called “progressives” continually pandered to by Church figures are largely atheists who despise Anglicanism and everything it is supposed to stand for.

Like a lot of our once venerable institutions, the Church of England seems to have been taken over by its worst enemies.

We’re now also faced with the unedifying spectacle of museums indulging in an orgy of “decolonisation” at the hands of people who have such scant respect for history that they think nothing of rewriting it. By engaging in grotesque revisionism and censorship, art galleries and publishing houses, meanwhile, are kowtowing to exactly the kind of people who hold them in the least regard. I’m talking about the type of ignoramuses who blithely claim Sir Winston Churchill was “a racist” because they can’t be bothered to do the wider reading, let alone reflect on what his own artwork tells us about this most complex of prime ministers.

If the National Portrait Gallery isn’t hiding away portraits of royals, supposedly out of some sort of misplaced embarrassment, you’ve got the National Trust lambasting itself over slavery, seemingly to please the anti-colonialists who rarely, if ever, visit its properties. We’ve even had the England Cricket Board (ECB) self-flagellating thanks to the findings of a panel on “equity”. It apparently isn’t enough for the ECB to agree to dismiss any player or official found guilty of racism and/or sexism – all of cricket must also be dragged into the culture wars and consider “class” because that’s what Leftists who wouldn’t know a yorker from a googly are demanding.

It is the same with our universities, once esteemed seats of learning that have now surrendered to anti-free speech zealots and radical activists who are only too happy to drive female professors from their posts in the name of “equality”.

Parliament has descended into similar levels of farce over the Privileges Committee’s report into the conduct of Boris Johnson during partygate. The self-regarding committee has launched a campaign against heretical MPs who have dared to question its impartiality and findings. In a spectacular display of poacher turned gamekeeper, the very MPs who criticised colleagues for accusing them of a witch hunt are now seemingly trying to hound those MPs out of Parliament, ruminating over ominous “sanctions”.

The Left are now sanctimoniously banging on about “integrity”, when, by the Liberal Democrats’ own admission, all they really care about is punishing “Boris Johnson’s cronies” in apparent revenge for Brexit.

It is a damning indictment of a Britain in hoc to those who are trying to undermine it and everything it stands for.

