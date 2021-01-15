Make Britain Great Again: How Ukip tried to ride the Trump wave – and it ended in disaster

Lizzie Dearden
·7 min read
&lt;p&gt;A child holds placard by Ukip affiliate &#x002018;Make Britain Great Again&#x002019; at a 2018 protest in London&lt;/p&gt; (Alamy Stock Photo)

A child holds placard by Ukip affiliate ‘Make Britain Great Again’ at a 2018 protest in London

(Alamy Stock Photo)

It was founded in the 1990s as a party for Eurosceptics, but after the Brexit referendum Ukip was without purpose and, after the exit of Nigel Farage as leader, without its frontman.

What came next was a chaotic decline that saw the party take inspiration from across the Atlantic, trying to harness the Donald Trump’s populist message in the UK.

As Ukip, which now uses the slogan “Save Britain”, faced fresh accusations of pandering to the extreme right by welcomed Katie Hopkins as a member this week, our Supporter Programme series on the movement’s rise and fall looks at how Ukip’s drive for supporters led to links with white nationalists and fears extremism went unchecked.

‘Britain loves Trump’

“Life in Hitler’s Reich was better than anywhere else on earth,” reads a post in a 2018 group chat involving members of Ukip’s youth wing.

"Don’t let the Jews control your minds,” another adds, amid a discussion of “sterilising blacks” and “the Zionist control of the world”.

The Independent’s Supporter Programme funds special reports and investigations from an award-winning newsroom you can trust. Please consider a contribution

The chat group, called “YI [Young Independence] Gulag” was set up during Ukip’s leadership election. Weeks later, members voted to sack leader Henry Bolton over his girlfriend’s racist comments about Meghan Markle.

But his successor was Gerard Batten, who went on to appoint Tommy Robinson as an adviser and take in extremist internet personalities as members. The stated aim was to use their reach to attract new voters.

Luke Nash-Jones joined Ukip in 2016, when he said he found a “sort of camaraderie” with fellow members and a sense of belonging.

He told The Independent that following Mr Batten’s arrival as leader, senior figures became “very enthusiastic about Tommy Robinson” and wanted to use social media to draw in more members.

Nash-Jones already ran a right-wing website and activist Facebook groups, and went on to create the “Make Britain Great Again” Facebook page with fellow Ukip members.

He said Ukip’s executive committee was aware of the page, and “rather impressed by the electoral success of Trump and others, was eager to utilise social media to bypass traditional communication channels.”

“Ukip was also rather keen to draw in Millennials and Generation Z, and a number of high-ranking Ukip figures encouraged, even facilitated, and participated in, our activism and vlogging,” he added.

Donald Trump supporters pose for the camera as they mix with protesters at a rally by supporters of far-right spokesman Tommy Robinson in Trafalgar Square in central London on July 14, 2018NIKLAS HALLE&#x002019;N/AFP via Getty Images
Donald Trump supporters pose for the camera as they mix with protesters at a rally by supporters of far-right spokesman Tommy Robinson in Trafalgar Square in central London on July 14, 2018NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images

The page, which was renamed several times, was used to organised pro-Trump rallies including a “Britain Loves Trump” protest during the 2018 presidential visit.

It became known for sharing right-wing content and conspiracy theories, particularly involving migration and Muslims.

Nash-Jones, who has since left Ukip and sought deradicalisation support, said that all the administrators of the Make Britain Great Again (MBGA) page were Ukip members during the period.

He described frequent disputes about extremist content, adding: “It was an absolute nightmare. Having to vet numerous posts every day, delete off-message content, even admins, and all the constant squabbling.”

The connection between MBGA and Ukip became clear when the party suspended three members, including Nash-Jones, who were involved in an incident at a socalist bookshop in August 2018.

Footage showed protesters chanting “we love Trump!” and “Oh Tommy Robinson”, shouting abuse, tearing up signs and pulling books off shelves. Ukip suspended Nash-Jones and two other members over the incident.

Links with white nationalists

Nash-Jones was later ejected from Ukip, but said he already wanted to resign and showed The Independent several emails and messages to senior members including Mr Batten expressing concerns over extremism. He felt that insufficient action had been taken in response to warnings, and some of the members who were subject to complaints remain in Ukip posts.

Nash-Jones said he feared “infiltration” by the pan-European white nationalist group Generation Identity, which spreads the “great replacement” conspiracy theory that has inspired several terror attacks.

Its Austrian leader Martin Sellner, who was investigated over donations from the Christchurch mosque shooter, had been invited to speak at conferences held by Ukip’s Young Independence wing in 2017 and 2018.

The first event was cancelled and Sellner claimed his second planned speech was stopped because of “security risks caused by left wing threats”.

He vowed to deliver it at Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park instead but was barred from entering the UK. Robinson delivered the speech in his stead in March 2018.

Nash-Jones believes Generation Identity may have been targeting Ukip’s membership, while there was also a “lot of infiltration by anti-Islam figures”.

“Many members, myself included, had been drawn to politics, and Brexit, primarily by economic concerns,” he added. “We found ourselves to have been swept along by a party that was no longer merely calling out police corruption in Rotherham, or fearful of terror, but had become absolutely obsessed with Islam.”

In June 2018, Ukip welcomed three far-right internet personalities as members - Paul Joseph Watson, Mark Meechan (known as Count Dankula) and Carl Benjamin (known as Sargon of Akkad).

Later that month, a Ukip spokesperson told The Independent the party had gained hundreds of new members since they joined.

Asked about their following, he replied: “Dealing with the odd awkward and unpleasant person is better. If they create controversy that is often a good thing.”

During an interview on a far-right YouTube channel in August, Mr Batten said he had been looking for “another way of getting out to people” other than the mainstream media.

“These people have got literally hundreds of thousands of viewers on different platforms, let’s try to get the message out via that,” he added.

Robinson called on the more than one million people who followed his Facebook page, before it was deleted, to join Ukip and directed them to its registration page.

Read more from our Supporter Programme here

One post from November 2018 was commented on by hundreds of supporters who claimed they had joined because of Robinson.

“By joining we can influence the party,” he told them. “Members that join with similar views shape the direction.”

But Mr Batten said the recruitment of Benjamin “backfired” because of the backlash over his rape comments directed at Labour MP Jess Phillips.

“I didn’t really have any choice but to gamble,” he added. “If it had worked and we got tens of thousands of new members and votes because of this, I would be a great hero, but I didn’t get that, it went wrong.”

The lurch to the right caused a wave of defections by Ukip MEPs, including former leader Nigel Farage.

Failure at the ballot box

Speaking to The Independent in December 2018, Lord Dartmouth, a hereditary peer and former MEP who quit Ukip, said Batten had “completely hijacked Ukip and turned it into an anti-Islamic party”.

“His focus became more and more the issues around Tommy Robinson and multiculturalism,” he said.

“He was approached by several people who asked him to keep to the remit of Brexit, but he just carried on … membership has changed dramatically in its character and style, as has the direction of the party.”

An “interim manifesto” presented at Ukip’s 2018 conference included proposals to create Muslim-only prisons and repeal hate crime laws.

In early 2019, the rival Brexit Party was set up by ex-Ukip officials who had declared their opposition to its direction under Mr Batten.

In the following European Parliament elections, Ukip lost every one of its seats and suffered a 24 per cent drop in its share of the vote.

Mr Batten resigned as leader after losing his seat in Brussels, and the party has since been through several leaders amid continued instability and infighting.

Ukip fielded only 44 candidates in the 2019 general election, and won no seats with its worst-ever result of 0.1 per cent of votes.

Ukip and Mr Batten declined to comment when contacted by The Independent.

Read More

Ukip leader says she has only met ‘a few’ racists in party

Tommy Robinson defeated and Ukip wiped out as UK rejects far right

Tommy Robinson and Ukip lead Brexit 'betrayal' march

How the Parler takedown dealt another blow to the British far right

Far-right Brexit rally attracts just 2,000 protesters

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors win ugly against Hornets to snap 2-game losing streak

    It wasn't pretty at all, but the Toronto Raptors picked up their third win of the season against the middling Charlotte Hornets.

  • Jets hire 49ers DC Robert Saleh as next head coach

    The Jets have landed one of the biggest names on the coaching market.

  • 'Electric' Laine's 3-point night earns Jets OT win over Flames

    Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Winnipeg Jets started their season with a 4-3 win over the Flames on Thursday.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Packers-Rams preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

  • The stakes are significant if Brooklyn's all-in gamble on James Harden doesn't work

    It’s all part of how Marks’ process went from a slow build in Brooklyn to an all-in gamble via a final trade that could either go down as one of the best, or one of the worst, of all time. 

  • Can the Jets or Habs drag a big dog out of Columbus?

    A divorce between Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Blue Jackets seems imminent, and a lot of NHL teams should be jumping at the chance to acquire the star center.

  • 'They're going to be a force': Leafs coach sees brighter days ahead for Senators

    Sheldon Keefe doesn't expect the Ottawa Senators to be doormats much longer.

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif still planning to resume NFL career with Chiefs

    Duvernay-Tardif says he's finding it increasingly difficult to be a fan after he opted out of the NFL season to work the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • With plenty of picks, Urban Meyer falling into ideal situation with Jaguars in jump to NFL

    Meyer is going into an ideal situation where he can build a team of alphas. This feels more like Jimmy Johnson taking over the Cowboys than Steve Spurrier in Washington.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Jimmy Butler isn't over the Heat's Finals loss: 'We still think that we should have won'

    "I think this year we did more than anybody thought that we would do, except for us."

  • Raptors showing signs of recovery after difficult start | Run It Back

    The Raptors managed to win only once on a four-game road swing but Pascal Siakam is rounding into form, Chris Boucher is providing much-needed consistency at centre and even Stanley Johnson is having a glow-up.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs-Browns preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a juggernaut at the height of its powers, but it would be unwise to sleep on Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

  • Rams will slow Rodgers, but will it be enough to beat Green Bay?

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be hard-pressed to have his way with the Rams’ stingy defense, but L.A. is going to have trouble out-scoring Green Bay.

  • Stone breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Ducks 5-2

    LAS VEGAS — Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Robin Lehner made 20 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams. The Golden Knights improved to 9-2-2 against Anaheim since they entered the league in 2017. Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas. After newest Golden Knight Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot wide, Chandler Stephenson gathered the rebound and dished to Stone, and Vegas' captain finished with a one-timer to put Vegas ahead 3-2 moments into the third period. Stone followed his goal with a stunning assist, stealing the puck in the neutral zone, fighting off a defender, and diving to poke the puck to Pacioretty, who sniped Gibson through the five-hole for a 4-2 lead. “We didn’t like how the second period felt,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “We wanted to come out in the third and take the game over. (Stone) led the way. That’s why he’s wearing the ‘C.' He has the ability to raise his level at important times, and that’s what you want your captain to do in those moments in the game.” Maxime Comtois scored Anaheim’s goals, both in the first 7:58 of the game, marking the fastest two goals by an NHL player to start a season in more than 15 years. The last NHL player to score two goals in the first eight minutes of a season was Jeremy Roenick of the Los Angeles Kings, who scored two goals in the first 4:18 on Oct. 5, 2005 in Dallas. John Gibson made 24 saves for the Ducks. With fans kept away due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vegas recreated as many in-game antics as it could to recreate the hyped-up atmosphere the Golden Knights are used to. Maybe it worked. Vegas scored 1:07 into the game, when Alec Martinez found Marchessault, who took the puck at the centre of the blue line, skated in, and beat Gibson over his glove to the top corner. A little more than one minute later, Ryan Reaves intercepted Hampus Lindholm’s pass behind the net and backhanded a pass between his legs to Nosek, who one-timed it past Gibson to give Vegas an early 2-0 lead. The Ducks countered when Comtois punched home a pass from Sam Steel with a one-timer as he sprawled into the crease, and scored his second of the game later in the period when captain Ryan Getzlaf kept the puck alive with a strong forecheck behind the net. Getzlaf fed Comtois, who scored from the side of the goal to tie it. “We haven’t played in nine months," Comtois said. "We just have to go back to the video room, see what went good (and) see what went wrong. We know we can play with those guys; we saw it in the first and the second, and we just have to stick to that and make sure we give it for 60 minutes.” THREE AND OUT Anaheim had won three straight season openers. UNTUCKED Tuch, who has been with the organization since its inception, finally enjoyed an opening night with the Golden Knights and celebrated with an empty netter with 14 seconds left. After starting out in the AHL in 2017, Tuch was injured for the start of the previous two seasons. THE NEW C Stone skated with the captain’s C on his jersey for the Golden Knights. It’s the first time in the four-year old franchise’s history a captain was named. Reilly Smith and Alex Pietrangelo are the team’s assistant captains. GETZ HELP Getzlaf’s assist moved him into a seventh-place tie with Nicklas Backstrom among NHL leaders in points with 927 since 2006-07. The 16-year veteran also ranks fifth in assists (667) in that same span. THE 13TH MAN Keegan Kolesar was the additional forward kept on the Golden Knights’ roster, as DeBoer decided to go with 13 forwards, five defencemen and two goaltenders. Kolesar, who had played one previous game in his career, played just 4 minutes, 36 seconds and was on the ice for both of Anaheim’s goals. WHAT’S NEXT The Ducks and Golden Knights complete a two-game series Saturday at T-Mobile Arena as part of an abridged 56-game schedule. The teams square off seven more times this season as part of a wild West Division that also includes the Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

  • Jets coach Robert Saleh's Muslim American roots can be found in Dearborn, an All-American football town

    The hiring also serves as a beacon to a community that is too often marginalized as not really American, or, even worse, as a threat to America.

  • Sabonis has 23 pts, 15 boards as Pacers down Blazers 111-87

    PORTLAND, Ore. — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Portland Trail Blazers 111-87 on Thursday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points and seven assists for the Pacers, who improved to 4-1 on the road this season and snapped an 11-game losing streak in Portland. Indiana led by 25 in the second quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each scored 22 for Portland. The loss was costly: During the third quarter, centre Jusuf Nurkic left the court holding his right wrist and the Blazers later announced he had sustained a fracture. The Trail Blazers (7-5) were playing the second of a back-to-back after winning in Sacramento 132-126 on Wednesday night. Lillard had a season-high 40 points and Portland tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers in that one. The Blazers lead the NBA in 3s but they were off against the Pacers, making just 13 of 43 (30.2%). The Pacers (8-4) were coming off a 104-95 road victory over the Warriors on Tuesday night, when Myles Turner had a season-best 22 points. He finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Blazers, along with four blocks. The Pacers traded Victor Oladipo to the Rockets as part of the four-team blockbuster Thursday that sent James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn. Indiana got guard Caris LeVert from the Nets and a draft pick in the deal. Indiana led by six in the opening quarter, but the score was tied at 26 going into the second. A 12-0 run capped by Doug McDermott's layup put the Pacers up 40-28. Indiana extended its lead to 25 before going into halftime up 59-36. The Pacers outscored the Blazers 33-10 in the second period. Portland was hurt in the third when Nurkic headed to the locker room after appearing to injure his right hand. The Blazers announced he fractured his wrist, but additional details were not available. But the Blazers chipped away at Indiana's lead, pulling to 82-71 late in the quarter on Carmelo Anthony's 3-pointer. TIP-INS Pacers: Sabonis has 107 double-doubles with the Pacers, one shy of tying Roy Hibbert for seventh in team history. Trail Blazers: Portland's 10 points in the second quarter were a season low. UP NEXT The Pacers were scheduled to play the Suns in Phoenix on Saturday, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. Indiana's next game is at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Trail Blazers host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press

  • Browns need flawless effort to threaten Chiefs in playoff game on Yahoo Sports app

    The Browns need to force mistakes and capitalize like they did against the Steelers.

  • Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic exits game with fractured wrist

    The severity of Nurkic's injury is unknown.

  • Drew Brees looks to continue dominance over Tom Brady in Saints-Bucs playoff game on Yahoo Sports app

    Drew Brees has a significant edge against Tom Brady over the course of their career matchups.