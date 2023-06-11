Britain’s Got Talent star Jordan Banjo’s show is axed by BBC

RDF Television West/Kieron McCarron - BBC

Britain's Got Talent star Jordan Banjo's show Eat Well For Less has been cancelled by the BBC.

The show, as well as similar title Shop Well For Less, have been axed by the broadcaster in order to make way for new programmes. The show had seen Banjo and co-presenter Chris Bavin travel around the country helping families save hundreds of pounds on their food budgets amid the rising cost of living.

"Sometimes we have to make difficult decisions in order to make way for new shows and we currently have no plans to bring back Eat Well For Less or Shop Well For Less," a spokesperson for the BBC said in a statement (via TV Zone).

Eat Well For Less was originally presented by Masterchef's Gregg Wallace, however he left the project in 2021 with Banjo subsequently taking over.

Shop Well For Less, which had been hosted by Gavin and Stacey's Joanna Page and Melanie Sykes, had followed a similar format with the pair helping participants make more affordable shopping choices as well as helping families declutter.

The broadcaster added: "We would like to thank the team at RDF West who produced both series, and presenters Chris Bavin and Jordan Banjo, and Joanna Page and Melanie Sykes, for all their hard work and enthusiasm bringing these shows to our screens."

Presenter and dancer Banjo is best known for winning BGT in 2009 as a member of the group Diversity.

He has since gone on to co-host The Greatest Dancer and compete on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, returning to take part in the all-stars series this year. Banjo also hosts the KISS Breakfast radio show alongside co-host Perri Kiely.

