Britain’s Got Talent’s Amanda Holden set to move with family to Hollywood

Amanda Holden may be quitting the UK for Los Angeles (PA Wire)

Amanda Holden is said to be moving to the US after successful meetings with Hollywood producers.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 53, who’s currently starring in the latest ITV series, has also put her London mansion on the market in what is being reported as a preparation for the big Los Angeles move.

The mother-of-two is also said to be eyeing up universities in the US for her oldest daughter Lexi.

“Amanda is seriously contemplating a move to the States,” The Sun said they were told by a source. “It feels like the time is now.

“She spent the school hols in LA with the whole family and had a wonderful time.

Holden is said to be taking husband Chris Hughes (pictured) and daughters Hollie (left) and Lexi (right) to start a new life in LA (Instagram/AmandaHolden)

“She’s been hanging out with Simon and his fiancee, Lauren, who have been encouraging her to make the move and enjoy the sunshine and blue skies permanently.

“She even visited the set of America’s Got Talent, and sat alongside judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. The producers absolutely loved her.”

The publication also claimed that because Holden “fitted in really well” on the AGT set, show bosses are interested in having her on the panel.

The source added: “Amanda’s had interest from a couple of top agents too, and it just feels like now could be the time to make the leap.

“Some exciting conversations are being had.”

(L-R) Britain’s Got Talent judges Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Holden, and Simon Cowell (PA Wire)

How Holden’s potential move would impact her role on the ITV show, where she sits alongside Simon Cowell, 63, and Alesha Dixon, 44, and newcomer Bruno Tonioli, 67, is not known.

However, if she does quit the show, it could be a smart move as the show may be losing popularity.

Viewing figures for the new series have fallen significantly from last year’s.

Holden is one of the longest-running judges on the talent competition series having been there from the start in 2007.