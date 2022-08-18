Britain’s funeral backlog: ‘Dad’s body was left in the freezer like a piece of meat’

Antonia Hoyle
·5 min read
Jackie Sewell had to wait almost a month for her father Kenneth's death certificate - Jeff Gilbert
Jackie Sewell had to wait almost a month for her father Kenneth's death certificate - Jeff Gilbert

After Jackie Sewell’s father Kenneth died this April, she felt sadness tinged with relief that, aged 93 and riddled with dementia, his suffering had finally come to an end, and she hoped the funeral would give her a chance to reflect on his life and heal.

Yet a ceremony would not be imminent, she quickly discovered, because register offices near her father’s Hampshire home were so busy that she faced a month-long wait for an appointment to get his death certificate.

Without it, the funeral home could not embalm his body. “It had to go into cold storage like a piece of meat,” says Jackie, 64, from Lymington, Hampshire. “I couldn’t see him. I couldn’t grieve. You can’t think of anything else because, in the back of your mind, your father is in a deep freeze. This isn’t fair on the living, or the people who’ve passed away.”

Not so long ago, a typical wait from a loved one dying to being laid to rest was between one and two weeks. Now, the average time between death and funeral is 22 days. “In some parts of the UK there are currently much longer waits,” says Deborah Smith of the National Association of Funeral Directors, “with some families waiting five weeks or more to say goodbye to a loved one.”

The delays are partly down to excess deaths putting pressure on the system. Last month the Office for National Statistics data revealed hundreds more people are dying each week in England and Wales, with only around 10 per cent of excess deaths caused by Covid and experts fearing illnesses neglected during the pandemic may be behind the surge. The heatwave appears to have also caused a spike in excess deaths.

Staffing shortages have led to delays in bodies being released by coroners and deaths being registered by authorities, and perversely, the end of the pandemic has complicated the problem. The 2020 Coronavirus Act allowed the digital transmission of forms and for people to register a death without attending a register office in person to pick up a paper certificate. But the Act expired this March, leaving an archaic system creaking under strain.

“The fact that grieving people are forced to navigate a paper-based appointment system, designed more than a century ago, to register the death of a loved one, can be cruel,” says Smith. “Delays in holding funerals, for whatever reason, are extremely distressing for bereaved families.”

Unless a coroner is involved, an appointment should be made to register a death within five days, for which a family member needs a doctor’s certificate citing the cause of death.

After Jackie Sewell’s father died on April 22 his care home in Sway, Hampshire, contacted Co-op funeral services whose local representative acquired the paperwork from Kenneth’s GP before contacting local register offices. “She came back saying the first available appointment to pick up the certificate was 20 May,” says Jackie. This meant the body had to be kept in cold storage. “It wasn’t her fault – she was lovely – but I was horrified. I would have liked to have seen him, to have said a final goodbye.”

The funeral was held on 18 May: flowers were laid on his coffin, before the family toasted him with champagne. “It was exactly as dad would have liked, but it should have happened a lot earlier.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: "Registration services across the country experienced unprecedented demand in the first three months of 2022 following two years of pressures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They added that this was due in part to a higher number of people wanting to get married following the lifting of Covid restrictions, a move back to in-person registration appointments since national restrictions ended and the removal of other Covid-related procedures, alongside a high level of staff sickness due to Covid-19. “In some cases, this has led to longer waiting times for appointments, and we apologise for any distress or inconvenience this may cause. In Hampshire, the average time for an appointment to register a death is currently under five days."

Even before the pandemic, a rising population had led to a shortage of burial plots. One 2013 study found that a quarter of England’s local authorities, which oversee most cemeteries, expect those they managed to be full by 2023. “Some cemeteries in Manchester, for example, now only offer one burial slot per day,” says a spokesperson for one funeral services company, who didn’t want to be named. “We have also seen this in Lambeth which is a location with high demand.”

They attribute most delays to government budget cuts and staff shortages. “For example, in the past there would have been one grave digger per cemetery in a busy location. However, in some cases, there is now one covering a whole district.”

When a coroner is required for those who have died suddenly or unexpectedly, the process “is contributing to delays of more than a month and sometimes much longer,” says Smith. She believes greater use of digital post mortems that use high-resolution scans to determine cause of death, instead of cutting the body open, could speed up the process. “A funeral date cannot be finalised until the deceased person is released by the coroner. The longer they remain with the coroner, the less likely it will be that the family will be able to spend time with their loved one when they are finally released to the care of the funeral home.”

Tracey Llewellyn's father, Kenneth Brookfield
Tracey Llewellyn's father, Kenneth Brookfield

Tracey Llewellyn was also affected by the funerals backlog when her father died on 17 June. The family weren’t able to hold the funeral until 21 July. “I felt awful, and my mum was in floods of tears,” says Tracey, 53, a watch specialist from London. “The funeral home said the delay was due to a lot of people dying because they hadn’t been treated for non-Covid-related illnesses during the pandemic.”

They were able to visit the body at the funeral home’s chapel of rest as they awaited his cremation, but says the experience was upsetting and has made it harder to grieve. “A funeral is cleansing, and a cremation essential to come to terms with what had happened.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Toronto FC looks to build on four-game unbeaten run in key game against New England

    TORONTO — A swift turnaround at Toronto FC has the Major League Soccer club on an urgent late-season push to make the playoffs. TFC enters a key game against the visiting New England Revolution on Wednesday night just four points out of a post-season spot in the Eastern Conference. On a four-game unbeaten run since the debuts of Italian transfers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, TFC coach Bob Bradley says the pressure is on with just nine games remaining. "It's there, we all know that,

  • Criscito, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to 2-2 draw against New England Revolution

    TORONTO — Despite picking up one point and extending its unbeaten streak to five games, the general feeling around Toronto FC players and coaches was that of disappointment. Behind an early goal from Federico Bernardeschi and the game-tying marker from Domenico Criscito, TFC finished with a 2-2 draw against a short-handed New England Revolution team Wednesday night. Still sitting on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, being three points out in 11th place, head coach Bob Bradle

  • Lions QB Rourke named CFL's top performer for a third straight week

    TORONTO — Another week, another CFL top performer honour for B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke. Rourke was named the CFL's top performer Tuesday for the third straight week and fifth time this season. Lions receiver Bryan Burnham and defensive back Wesley Sutton of the Montreal Alouettes earned second and third performer honours, respectively. Rourke, of Victoria, threw for 488 yards, breaking his own Canadian single-game record, and two touchdowns to rally B.C. to a 41-40 road win over the C

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he