Britain to get floating gas terminals in energy security boost

Rachel Millard
·2 min read
Gas Terminal
Gas Terminal

Floating gas terminals are to be anchored off Britain's coast under plans being worked on to boost energy security.

Government officials say they are working to support firms who want to install the vessels in the UK, as part of efforts to avoid a repeat of this winter’s energy crisis.

It would bolster the UK’s capacity to import from around the world, potentially making it less exposed to gas market shocks as domestic supplies fall.

Officials said that a “small number” of commercial firms were developing plans to set up floating terminals to turn liquified natural gas (LNG), sent to the UK on ships, back into gaseous form to pipe into the gas network.

They said officials were “working with these parties to support these developments” which could “further increase the resilience of the UK’s gas importation capability”.

They added: “[Floating terminals] can be quickly linked to the UK gas network without the need for extensive new infrastructure; and can be readily re-deployed to other markets should the UK no longer require the additional capability in the future.”

Britain gets most of its gas from Norway and the UK side of the North Sea. However, an increasing proportion comes as LNG in ships from the US, Peru and around the world, accounting for 35pc of demand last year.

Demand for LNG in Europe and the UK climbed last year after Russia cut off gas supplies to Europe, helping push up gas prices to the record levels that have triggered the cost of living crisis.

The UK has three permanent LNG terminals in Wales and Kent, amounting to import capacity of about 48 billion cubic metres per year or about two-thirds of the UK’s gas demand of 72bcm in 2022.

Germany has relied heavily on floating gas import terminals since Russian supplies were cut off to help it ramp up capacity to accept LNG shipments.

Experts said Britain's import capacity was less of a problem compared to securing the gas at a fair price in the first place.

Clive Moffatt, gas consultant at Moffatt Associates and former adviser to the Government on energy security, said: “We have adequate terminal capacity – the problem in the past has been getting what we need when we need it in winter.”

Gas prices have eased in recent months thanks to warmer weather. However, prices could rebound later in the year, experts have warned.

Niall Trimble, managing director at The Energy Contract Company consultancy, said there is “huge uncertainty” over China’s demand for gas shipment imports in 2023, warning this “may be higher than expected”.

Latest Stories

  • Meghan Markle Wins Dismissal in Court Battle Against Half-Sister Samantha

    Ian Vogler/ReutersSamantha Markle has lost her defamation case against her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, after a judge in Florida granted a motion to dismiss.Samantha lodged her case in March 2022, when she sued Meghan Markle for “defamation and injurious falsehoods” along with “malicious lies” in a number of alleged instances, including during the duchess’s well-publicized sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside husband Harry.Samantha also claims Meghan’s Florida fanbase “became a

  • What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered in Terry Sanderson's Ear After Utah Ski Trial Verdict

    "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash

  • Steven Tyler Responds To Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault By Woman Who Says She Was 16 At The Time, Singer Claims Consent & Immunity Since He Was Her Legal Guardian

    Steven Tyler is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed in December by a woman who alleges the Aerosmith frontman had an illicit relationship with her when she was 16 years old and he was 25, saying her claims are barred in whole or in part by consent on her part. In a seven-page answer to […]

  • Private investigator at centre of Prince Harry case against Daily Mail denies admitting hacking

    The key witness at the centre of the case Prince Harry and other celebrity claimants have brought against the publisher of the Daily Mail has denied ever making a statement admitting phone hacking.

  • Boeing just sold hundreds of Dreamliners — now it just needs to figure out how to consistently deliver them

    The FAA does not allow Boeing to self-certify its own individual aircraft anymore following the Boeing 737 MAX tragedies of 2018 and 2019.

  • China's Huawei says 'out of crisis' mode as revenue edges up

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it was "out of crisis mode" as it posted a small increase in annual revenue, adding it was making headway with replacing components affected by sanctions thanks to the billions it is spending on research. R&D spending over the year rose 13.2% to 161.5 billion yuan ($23.50 billion), equivalent to a quarter of company revenue.

  • MP Han Dong serves Global News with libel notice over foreign interference report

    OTTAWA — A lawyer for Han Dong has served Global News and its parent company Corus Entertainment with a libel notice after the media outlet published an allegation the Toronto MP spoke to a Chinese diplomat about delaying the release of two Canadians. Lawyer Mark Polley says he is demanding that Global News make a "full apology and retraction" for publishing what he describes as "false, malicious, irresponsible and defamatory statements" about Dong, now an Independent MP for Don Valley North. Gl

  • Federal budget addresses 'right to repair' rules

    The federal budget released this week included plans for so-called “right to repair” rules. They’re meant to make it easier and cheaper to fix things like home appliances, electronics, and farming equipment instead of having to completely replace them. But as Touria Izri reports, how the new rules could be implemented is still unclear.

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China's overtures to foreign firms fall on familiar ears at 'Asia's Davos'

    BOAO, China (Reuters) - 'China is open for business' was the message its newly-appointed Premier Li Qiang delivered this week to the Boao Forum, an international summit sometimes touted as Asia's answer to the World Economic Forum's meetings in Davos. But unlike the gaggle of global leaders, celebrities and CEOs that descended on the Swiss Alps in January, the foreign contingent in Li's audience were outnumbered by a local crowd of Chinese business leaders, academics and China-based diplomats. The scene partly illustrates the disconnect between Beijing's repeated entreaties for foreign investment now that three years of COVID curbs have ended and the intensifying suspicions, especially in Western countries, of China's business environment.

  • China's Huawei partners with more automakers to produce Aito EVs

    China's Huawei Technologies is partnering with more legacy automakers to produce Aito-branded electric cars, the company's senior executive said on Saturday, in a move to expand its presence in the auto industry. Huawei will team up with Chery Automobile, BAIC Motor and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group in jointly developing and manufacturing Aito-branded vehicles, Richard Yu, Huawei's Smart Car CEO, said at the China EV 100 forum in Beijing. Huawei, which has already a partnership with Seres Group to make Aito cars, plans a series of models including SUVs, sedans and multipurpose vehicles under the Aito brand, Yu added.

  • Ontario’s clean electricity grid becoming dirtier under Doug Ford’s government

    Ontario’s electricity grid is one of the cleanest in the world. Its use of coal for power generation was completely phased out by 2014. But Doug Ford’s PC government has weakened Ontario’s status as a leader in clean electricity generation. His love of the natural gas industry is impacting Ontario’s and Canada’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. “In the recent budget, the Province is not investing in clean energy, it is actually dismantling our relatively clean electricity grid by c

  • Experts: 7 Safest Places To Keep Your Retirement Savings

    Whether you are approaching retirement age or are decades away, you need to be thinking about the safest places to stash your cash. Too many times retirees are left empty-handed because they put all...

  • Chinese companies rush for U.S. listings ahead of new rules

    The number of U.S. IPOs by Chinese firms jumped in March, as some of them rushed to set up offshore listings before rules take effect that will complicate the process, though with markets jittery, several met with a tepid response. Seven Chinese firms including Chanson International and Hongli Group have launched public offerings in March to raise a combined $82.3 million, compared with just four in the preceding two months. Although the numbers are not huge, the surge stands out since only six mainland China-based companies launched U.S. IPOs in 2022 as Sino-U.S. tensions and in particular strict regulatory scrutiny on both sides hurt investor demand for such listings.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • 'Dr. Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini says the 'crypto apocalypse is coming' as SEC chair Gensler asks for more funding to catch bad actors

    Nouriel Roubini is rooting for the demise of the cryptocurrency industry again. This time he's hoping regulators will help stamp it out.

  • Delaware judge rules $1.6 billion Fox News defamation case to head to trial in April

    A Delaware Superior Court judge ruled Dominion Voting Systems $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News and Fox Corp. will go to trial in April.

  • Dominion wins partial victory in defamation lawsuit against Fox News as case heads to high-profile jury trial

    A Delaware judge has denied a motion for summary judgment from Fox News in a defamation case brought against the company from Dominion Voting Systems, the subject of baseless conspiracy theories tied to the 2020 presidential election that made their way on the network’s airwaves. A ruling in Delaware Superior Court on 31 March grants Dominion a partial victory in its motion for summary judgment in the blockbuster lawsuit against the network, which the judge determined broadcast false statements. Both sides sought a pretrial ruling from Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis to declare them the winner and avoid a high-profile trial, which will begin next month.

  • Wendy’s burger left woman hospitalized and with long-term health issues, lawsuit says

    She was in the ICU for a month after eating the burger at a Louisiana franchise, the lawsuit says.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow whispers final message to ski crash accuser after winning lawsuit

    Gwyneth Paltrow whispered "I wish you well" to ski crash accuser after winning $1 lawsuit.Source: Reuters