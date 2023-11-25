Britain’s first vertical launch spaceport expected to blast off in New Year

A computer generated image of a rocket launch from SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst in the Shetlands - SaxaVord UK

Britain’s first vertical launch spaceport is expected to be approved imminently after passing Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) requirements, the Telegraph understands.

SaxaVord spaceport, which is sited on Unst – Shetland’s most northerly island – is hoping to start firing test rockets next spring, with a full orbital launch possible by the end of the year.

Sources close to the project said the spaceport was “very very close” to getting the green light, and was now in the “rubber stamping” phase just awaiting the final nod from Mark Harper, the Secretary of State for Transport.

“The CAA has looked at it and said, this looks like it can be a spaceport,” said a source.

Success in Shetland would be a huge boost for Britain’s space ambitions, following the catastrophic launch of Virgin Orbit from Cornwall in January, which led to the company filing for bankruptcy.

SaxaVord was founded by Frank and Debbie Strang, who had initially hoped to turn the site into an eco-resort for nature lovers and bird watchers.

The 20-acre spaceport under construction on Unst - SaxaVord

The 20-acre spaceport is a former Second World War air force base and, more recently, a listening post during the Cold War.

The Strangs changed direction in 2017 after a feasibility study by the University of Leicester suggested it was the perfect spot to launch from Britain because of its easy access to polar orbit and its remote location.

Edinburgh-based aerospace firm Skyrora is scheduled to be the first to lift off from SaxaVord, and will start with a small 36ft Skylark test rocket which will reach around 65 miles high, the start of the Kármán line, which marks the boundary with space.

If successful, the company is hoping to carry out an orbital flight, with a larger 74ft Skyora XL rocket, which will carry some small payloads.

Nickie Finnegan, from Skyrora, told The Telegraph: “We’re hoping to do our first orbital flight at the end of 2024 and that will either be from Iceland or Scotland.

“There will be very small payloads on board, things like experiments for universities.

“We do everything in house and we have developed all of the engines ourselves. The engines are 3D printed which speeds everything up.

“We would like to be at the forefront of the Low Earth Orbit and European launch market. Next year will be very exciting.”

SaxaVord's Robin Huber (right) with HyImpulse co-CEO Christian Schmierer. The German company aims to use the spaceport from 2025 - SaxaVord

Skyrora is also looking to make its rockets reusable, like SpaceX, and is developing a Space Tug which would be able to service satellites in orbit and de-orbit them when they have reached the end of their life.

Lockheed Martin is also expected to launch its UK’s Pathfinder mission from the site, while German company Rocket Factory Augsburg has already installed a rocket platform – or stool – for its first launch.

Rocket builder HyImpulse, which is based near Stuttgart, also announced earlier this month it was planning a programme of orbital rocket launches from SaxaVord from late 2025, with sub-orbital test flights next summer.

HyImpulse CEO Mario Kobald said: “The Shetland Isles and SaxaVord Spaceport are an integral part of HyImpulse’s journey to space.

“We have been in close collaboration with SaxaVord since 2021 and have been doing our flight motors qualification testing also on the islands.

“We are looking forward to carrying out our first orbital rocket launches from SaxaVord Spaceport.”

SaxaVord business development manager Robin Huber said: “HyImpulse Technologies have been an integral part of the SaxaVord journey and a fantastic supporter of our vision.

“They carried out their first tests at Scatsta in Shetland in early 2021, and have been testing and honing their technology both there and in Germany ever since.”