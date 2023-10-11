Britain is finished if Jews no longer feel safe here

A pro-Hamas demonstration in Kensington near the Israeli embassy on Monday night - Carl Court/Getty

The massacres of Israeli innocents by Hamas revealed barbarism red in tooth and claw, reminiscent of the worst excesses of Islamic State. More than 1,000 were murdered, the vast majority of them civilians. The butchery involved terrorists with no hint of a military agenda, deliberately targeting the most defenceless people while proudly broadcasting it on social media for all to see. In one harrowing example, a Hamas terrorist killed a grandmother and posted the footage to her personal Facebook page.

The unprecedented nature of both the brutality and the dissemination of evidence ought to make all this easy to condemn. Surely, kidnapping Holocaust survivors and slaughtering the young at a peace rave should take the lustre off Hamas, even for those sympathetic to the Palestinians’ broader cause? Wrong. Recent events vividly illustrate how people can stand by and excuse the most appalling crimes. I don’t feel I truly understood the “banality of evil” until now.

Across the world, people have rallied in support of Hamas murderers. Hundreds converged outside the Sydney Opera House, chanting “gas the Jews”. Masked Hamas supporters at the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen removed flowers laid by Danish citizens. Though scarcely the most distressing event of recent days, the callousness of this gesture was striking. They couldn’t even let people grieve.

Following the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust, British nationals gleefully took to the streets to celebrate indiscriminate slaughter. That there are people at the heart of our polity who feel empowered to revel in such desecration, in public, with no consequences, suggests a catastrophic erosion of social norms. Up and down the country, Jewish families will be debating whether it’s safe for their children to attend school; schools already protected by heavy security designed to guard against anti-Semitic attacks. Tragically, it has emerged that Jake Marlowe, a UK citizen missing following the Supernova rave massacre, left the UK for Israel because of fears over the rise of anti-Jewish bigotry.



At the time of the attacks, I happened to be reading Life and Fate, Vasily Grossman’s sweeping account of 20th-century totalitarianism. It’s impossible to get through the sections detailing the Holocaust without weeping. In a famous passage, Grossman writes that “anti-Semitism can take many forms, from a mocking, contemptuous ill-will to murderous pogroms”.

And it is now adopting fresh guises: in the 21st century this includes Hamas’s Nazi-inspired Islamism. But a new intersectional variety is also visible, which perhaps feeds into the nauseating “both-sidesism” that has sometimes passed for media coverage on UK TV stations.

As David Baddiel observes in Jews Don’t Count, hatred of Jews is often treated differently to other forms of racism. Indeed, the dangerous logic of “intersectionality” sometimes deems Jewish people to be part of the “oppressor class”, meaning that any form of “resistance”, including killing pensioners and toddlers, can be, at best, ignored and, at worst, justified. The rot has spread depressingly far at Western elite universities; from the scores of Harvard student groups who put out a statement branding Israel “entirely responsible” for the violence, to the numerous academics who’ve justified rape and slaughter as “decolonisation”. (Be under no illusion: “decolonisation” is just ethnic cleansing with a PhD).

At a demo this week Dana Abuqamar, the president of Manchester Friends of Palestine, spoke of being “full of pride and joy” after the butchery. Grounds for discipline from her university? Of course not. Instead, the faculty emailed staff detailing her “distress” at the negative coverage, offering reassurances that they were supporting her “through this difficult time”. What of Jewish and Israeli students and their distress? Leftists obsess about “feeling safe” on campus – say, when a speaker with whom they disagree turns up. But compare the rage over “microaggressions” to the equivocation when faced by the macro version.

There are also signs of a worrying complacency in British policing. The Met put out a statement that it was “engaging with protesters in Kensington High Street” following a “solidarity” rally outside the Israeli embassy where Hamas flags had apparently flown.

It is reminiscent of recent events at Kettlethorpe High School in Yorkshire, where three boys received death threats after one accidentally scuffed a Quran, and the police recorded this as a “non-crime hate incident”. Around the same time, a Catholic woman in Birmingham was arrested for silently praying near an abortion clinic. Suella Braverman was recently criticised for daring to suggest that multiculturalism hadn’t proved an unalloyed success. If the authorities are serious about countering such fears, a good place to start would be proving that we are all equal before the law.

We should feel shame at the spate of anti-Semitism within our borders. But above all, we should be afraid. Between a state that apparently cannot, or will not, apply the law evenly and the thousands of people openly broadcasting their hatred for Jewish people, this is a toxic combination with potential consequences too terrifying to contemplate. The authorities must offer Jewish citizens all the protection they can, while clamping down on anyone glorifying terrorism on our streets. If Britain isn’t a place where Jews can live safely, it really is game over for our civilisation.

