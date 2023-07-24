Britain faces years of stagnation because of high interest rates, economists warn

uk economy

Britain is facing a prolonged economic slump caused by higher interest rates, economists have warned, with the battle against inflation set to weigh on growth for years to come.

EY Item Club, the only private sector forecaster to use the same model as the Treasury, has slashed its forecast for growth in 2024 and 2025 as it said rates were now on track to be higher for longer.

In its latest quarterly update, the group said the economy is set to grow by 0.8pc next year, less than half its previous prediction of 1.9pc.

GDP growth will rise to 1.7pc in 2025, the economists said, down from their previous forecast of 2.3pc.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: “You have got this much bigger rise in interest rates than we were expecting, and that takes time to hit the economy, because of fixed-rate mortgages. It will hit harder next year than this.

“The Bank [of England]’s hawkishness is going to condemn the economy to sluggish growth, even though inflation is probably going to come down quickly of its own accord.”

The Bank has so far raised interest rates from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 5pc and is expected to go further in the coming months.

Despite a sharp drop in inflation in June, Bank officials are concerned that continued strong pay growth could keep prices rising.

Advertised salaries increased by 3.6pc last month, according to data from job listing website Adzuna, which provides labour market data to Downing Street and the Office for National Statistics.

Vacancies remained above 1 million last month, according to Adzuna.

Tony Wilson, director at Institute for Employment Studies, said: “These figures show that despite the recent small rises in unemployment, the labour market is still incredibly tight.”

Mr Wilson said the labour market strength “poses risks for future inflation”.

As well as prompting sluggish growth, EY Item Club predicts higher-for-longer interest rates will cause house prices to stagnate this year before dropping sharply in 2024. Economists predict a 10pc decline from the peak.

However, “low unemployment, relatively high savings and lender forbearance should help limit ‘forced sales’ and provide some support to prices,” forecasters said.

Inflation is predicted to drop just below 5pc by the end of the year, meaning the Prime Minister’s target of halving inflation by the end of the year should be met.

The rate of price rises should fall to 3.4pc next year and 1.7pc in 2025, allowing the Bank of England to begin cutting interest rates late next year.

Despite cutting its forecast for GDP growth in the coming years, EY Item Club upgraded its short-term outlook.

The forecasting group now expects GDP to grow by 0.4pc this year as a result, up from a prior projection of 0.2pc.

The decline in energy prices has already pulled down the cost of petrol at the pump and from this month is lowering household gas and electricity bills.

Other drivers of inflation are also fading as supply chains have recovered from the disruption caused by the pandemic.

The relief to household finances should support more consumer spending, EY Item Club said. Business investment is also holding up better than expected and is likely to grow by 1.4pc this year, instead of shrinking by 0.3pc as EY Item Club previously thought.

Separately, a new survey from PwC shows mortgage-free baby boomers are shrugging off the cost of living crisis as almost half of over 65-year-olds are left with money to spare at the end of the month.

More than 40pc of people over-65 plan to make no cut-backs to their spending over the next three months.

Older people are weathering the cost of living squeeze better than other groups thanks to inflation-linked pensions and the fact that a significant group have paid off their mortgage.

Around half say they have cash left over at the end of the month to either put into savings or to spend on luxuries including holidays.

Just 4pc of over-65s are struggling to pay their bills or are in trouble financially, compared to 10pc of people under-65.