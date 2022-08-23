Britain faces ‘catastrophic’ winter energy crisis, warns EDF - live updates

EDF energy winter crisis gas prices electricity Russia Putin - Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Britain is facing a “dramatic and catastrophic” energy crisis this winter with half of households crashing into fuel poverty, a top EDF boss has warned.

Philippe Commaret, EDF’s managing director for customers, told BBC Radio 4: “We face, despite the support the Government has already announced, a dramatic and catastrophic winter for our customers.

“In January, half of the UK households might be in fuel poverty.”

It marks the latest warning that the recent surge in energy prices will spark misery for millions of British households. Energy poverty is defined as spending more than 10pc of income on gas and electricity bills.

Mr Commaret called on the Government to do more to support families after the latest predictions from Cornwall Insight showed energy bills are on track to top £5,300 per year in April – a sharp jump from the previous forecasts.

Regulator Ofgem will confirm the price cap for October on Friday.

08:35 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has started the day on the back foot as the deepening energy crisis across Europe fuelled recession fears.

The blue-chip index fell 0.5pc, with investors turning their attention to PMI data this morning for signs of the state of the economy.

BT bucked the downward trend, rising 1.4pc after the Government ruled French billionaire Patrick Drahi won't be forced to cut his stake.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 slipped as much as 0.2pc to a one-month low. John Wood Group tumbled more than 11pc after its revenue forecasts fell short of estimates.

08:19 AM

Gatwick ends passenger caps as Heathrow disruption continues

Gatwick Airport - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Gatwick Airport has said it will end capacity caps this morning, bringing some relief to passengers as disruption at Heathrow continues through the winter.

Gatwick said it's hired 400 security workers to help address a staffing crisis while delegating some workers to help relieve shortages at other airports.

"With additional resources across the Gatwick operation in place no further moderation of flying programmes is necessary", the airport said.

It came as Gatwick increased its passenger forecasts for 2022 to 32.8m as a result of higher demand in the first half, though it warned inflation and slowing demand in the winter could derail those forecasts.

It comes after Heathrow extended limits on passenger numbers until the end of October. British Airways yesterday admitted that travel chaos will last until March as it axed another 10,000 flights.

08:07 AM

French tycoon won't be forced to sell down BT stake

Patrick Drahi BT Altice - REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

A French billionaire has been given the green light to build his stake in BT despite national security concerns.

In May the Government launched a review of Patrick Drahi’s decision to increase his holding in BT from 12.1pc to 18pc under new national security laws.

But the company said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had decided to take no further action, meaning the tycoon won't be forced to sell down his stake.

Mr Drahi became BT's biggest shareholder last year through his telecoms firm Altice. The move sparked fears he could be plotting a takeover of the former British monopoly.

08:03 AM

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 has lost ground at the open as fears over the energy crisis continue to grip markets.

The blue-chip index fell 0.4pc to 7,507 points.

07:55 AM

EDF backs energy VAT cut

EDF's Philippe Commaret has thrown his weight behind a cut to VAT on energy bills.

He told Radio 4: "I think cutting VAT is really important, because with the rise in electricity and gas bills in fact the revenues for the Government are increasing. So it is not fair, I think. "

He argued that the Government's revenues from VAT should be flat, adding that the cut should apply to small businesses as well as households.

Asked about Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss' plans to suspend green levies, he added: "I think that all ideas in order to keep bills for customers flat are really important and should all be considered.

"There is not only one lever that can be pushed. All the levers should be pushed right now as we face a catastrophic winter."

07:51 AM

UK faces 'catastrophic winter', warns EDF

Good morning.

We start the day with another dire warning about the looming energy crisis.

Philippe Commaret, EDF’s managing director for customers, warned Britain faces a “dramatic and catastrophic” energy crisis in the coming months.

He told BBC Radio 4 that half of UK households could be in energy poverty in January, and called on the Government to provide more support.

It comes after the latest predictions from Cornwall Insight showed energy bills are on track to top £5,300 per year in April – a sharp jump from the previous forecasts.

Asian shares were down for a sixth straight session this morning after a renewed spike in European energy prices stoked fears of recession and pushed bond yields higher, while tipping the euro to 20-year lows.

Unease over China's economy continued to percolate as a cut in lending rates and talk of a fresh round of official loans to property developers underlined stresses in the sector.

Chinese blue chips were off 0.2pc having received only a fleeting lift from the latest policy easing.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.4pc, and has fallen every day in the past week.

The Nikkei lost 1.2pc after a PMI survey showed factory activity in Japan slowed to a 19-month low in August amid persistent rises in raw material and energy costs.

