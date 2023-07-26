Britain’s ‘ever-expanding’ system of tax break should be overhauled, MPs say

A major review of tax reliefs is needed to clean up the country’s overcomplicated system, MPs have said.



The number of tax reliefs has grown from 1,042 in 2010 to 1,180 as successive governments have added new reliefs to the “ever-expanding” system and should be overhauled, the Treasury Committee, an influential group of MPs, has said.

It has called for action on the litany of outdated reliefs, saying the Government was in the dark about the cost to taxpayers.

Tax reliefs significantly reduce revenue used to fund vital public services. Yet the Treasury and HMRC – both jointly responsible for tax policy – have a poor grasp of how much they actually cost the nation, the MPs said. Of the 1,180 tax reliefs in the UK, HMRC does not publish official costings on 815 of them.

Once a tax relief is introduced, very little is done to evaluate its effectiveness or value for money, according to evidence compiled by the MPs in a report published on Wednesday. HMRC admitted that it had only published 22 tax relief evaluations since 2015, with just 10 more “in various stages from scoping through to being in the field with particular pieces of external research”.



Contributing to the report, The Institute for Government, a think tank, said the UK “falls well short of international best practice in evaluating its tax reliefs, even though the cost of reliefs in the UK is among the highest.”

The MPs recommended the Government review individual tax reliefs every five years and commit to cutting those that “no longer serve their policy goal or are vulnerable to abuse”.

Harriett Baldwin MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, said: “Our tax system is too complicated, and the proliferation of un-costed tax breaks add to that complexity. While some reliefs are very effective, others are prone to abuse or simply lie dormant, cluttering the ever-expanding tax code. The fact we only have costings for a third of reliefs is staggering – and something which needs rectifying with urgency.



“HMRC and the Treasury need to work hand in glove to get a grip on the complexity, lack of transparency and potential for abuse. We thank all those who gave evidence to our inquiry and look forward to receiving the Government’s response.”





The committee suggested political pressure from lobby groups had led to the introduction of new tax breaks while also dissuading the Government from removing existing ones.



HM Treasury and HMRC were contacted for comment.