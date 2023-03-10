Chineke! raise the roof of the Queen Elizabeth Hall, plus the best of March’s classical concerts

Chineke! at Queen Elizabeth Hall

Chineke!, Queen Elizabeth Hall ★★★★☆

That exclamation mark says it all. Chineke!, Europe’s first black-majority orchestra, likes to startle and amaze with the sheer joyousness of its music-making. And also with its sense of mission, still burning after eight years of existence. It wants to show that it is part of the great river of classical music, while also being passionate about revealing long-hidden black composers and encouraging the black composers of tomorrow.

Thursday night’s concert, given on the eve of the orchestra’s first North American tour, was focused emphatically on the second of those aims. Fate Now Conquers by American composer Carlos Simon takes as its inspiration a phrase from Virgil’s Iliad that Beethoven found comforting, about Fate being all-powerful and yet not powerful enough to snuff out the memory of great deeds. Under the music’s pulsing rhythms and sudden shifts, nicely poised between oppression and optimism, one could discern a hint of Beethoven’s own Seventh symphony.

After that, the evening was all smiles. Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Violin Concerto is so overflowing with melodic invention and so shining and buoyant in its orchestration one can only wonder why the piece hasn’t always been a popular favourite. It also has that typical Coleridge-Taylor quality of nobility softened by sweetness, beautifully caught by the soloist Elena Urioste. It was only in the moments of extravagant virtuosity that I felt she needed to strike a more heroic tone. The orchestra under visiting American conductor Andrew Grams was delicate and flexible in support, and full-blooded when it took centre-stage.

After the interval came the First Symphony by Florence Price, the black American composer who was sidelined by the racism of the American classical music scene in her lifetime, and is now enjoying a triumphant revival. The open-spaces lyricism of the very beginning, evoking some Africa of Price’s imagination tinged with spirituals and even a memory of Dvóřak, was not so far from Coleridge-Taylor. But her imagination was wilder, especially in the magnificent second movement.

This launched off as a grand spiritual, sumptuously played by Chineke!’s brass, but the central section carries us into unexpected places, including a tumult of Wagnerian harmony and a dazzling moment of virtuoso fireworks for the first violins. Just occasionally the tuning went a touch awry, but the grandeur, good-humour and – there’s no other word – loveableness of the music came over loud and clear. If the coming tour of Britain and North America is on this level, it will be a triumph. IH

London Sinfonietta, Queen Elizabeth Hall ★★★★☆

Martyn Brabbins conducts the London Sonfonietta - Sisi Burn

To the wider world, Harrison Birtwistle, who died last year, was the reliably curmudgeonly grand old man of British musical modernism; up close, he was much more complex, a diminutive bearded figure like some woodland elf come indoors, who bred turtles, cooked wonderful Italian dishes, loved melancholy and the night, and was obsessed with Greek myths and English folk tales.

Something of that complication came over in this memorial concert given by the London Sinfonietta, the orchestra that commissioned no fewer than 21 pieces from him beginning with Verses for Ensemble in 1969 (commissioned by the orchestra’s founder Nicholas Snowman, who died on Thursday – so this performance, conducted by Martyn Brabbins, was in memory of him too). We heard that piece, alongside four others that spanned the whole of his career.

The first piece Duet 1 (The Message) flung us into Birtwistle’s world with blistering force, as trumpet player Christian Barraclough and clarinetist Mark van de Wiel hurled phrases at each other at higher and higher pitch and volume until brutally cut off by a drum roll. It was wildly impassioned, and yet completely enigmatic – a very Birtwistle combination. His arrangement of a 14th-century vocal piece Sus en Fontayne was similarly stark, the muted brass and squeaking clarinets pulling the piece unceremoniously into the modern era.

And then came that 1969 breakthrough piece, in which players arranged in fan-shaped tiers of percussion brass and woodwind created an ever-shifting musical mobile. We heard a sinister muted brass choral here set against a menacing woodwind twittering there, while at the back deafening percussion loosed volleys of notes before suddenly falling silent. Birtwistle added a layer of visual geometry to the musical one, with players constantly on the move.

Impressive though it is, the piece has the doctrinaire rigidity of a young man out to demonstrate something, and perhaps wasn’t the best piece to programme – especially as the later commission In Broken Images of 2011 has a similar kaleidoscopic quality but has the ease of an “old master”. The interplay of woodwinds, strings, brass and percussion was much more playful, with an amusing quality of a musical machine running out of kilter.

All this was played with edge-of-the-seat electric energy by the Sinfonietta and Royal Academy of Music Manson Ensemble. But the heart of the evening for me was Fields of Sorrow from 1972, an evocation of that twilight realm where the Shades live in sad, aqueous sounds of vibraphone, piano and low clarinets, while the excellent Londinium choir and sopranos Abigail Sinclair and Lisa Dafydd intoned the ancient Latin text with just the right feeling of tender desolation. It was a reminder that when not bending our ears, Birtwistle can also touch our hearts. IH

Nina Stemme, Wigmore Hall ★★★★☆

Swedish soprano Nina Stemme - Victoria Bakalakos

When the world’s greatest Wagnerian soprano forgoes the goddess’s helmet and spear and steps on to the concert platform for an evening of song, it’s hard not to feel that the shade of Brünnhilde somehow steps on to it with her. You expect heroism rather than intimacy, mad uninhibited passion rather than subtle shades of emotion.

And yet intimacy and subtle shades are what song is designed for. And there was certainly plenty of scope for that in the programme Swedish soprano Nina Stemme chose for her Wigmore Hall recital. There were the Wesendonck lieder, five songs Wagner wrote as studies for his opera Tristan and Isolde, which are full of drowsy evocations of dreams and rain-soaked nature and “weeping suns”. There were Mahler’s Kindertotenlieder – “Songs on the Death of Children” – which are often tender and radiant, and a rarely heard set of songs from 1916 by Sigurd von Koch that sounded like Mahler crossed with uncanny modernist accents. These were based on Chinese texts which describe sad autumns and blossom and the mysterious flute of the title song.

But there are also surges of aching passion and protest and anger in these songs, and it was these that brought out Stemme’s full glory as an artist. It’s not that she never sang quietly, it’s more that when she did sing quietly there was still an epic grandeur of tone that would easily have reached the back of the Metropolitan Opera house.

In Wagner’s songs, which project feelings of loss onto a cosmic, almost impersonal level, that seemed exactly right. She stood there, statuesque in a burgundy dress, and simply poured out a stream of burnished, dark vocal sound that never really changed, except on rare occasions when she flipped briefly to a light floaty tone for memories of a happier time, or visions of the heaven that will greet the dead child. What Stemme doesn’t do is gradations of softness.

But one hardly noticed, because her excellent pianist Magnus Svensson supplied so much nuance and fluttering gradations of sound. And if Stemme’s voice lacked vulnerability, the great actress in her certainly expressed it. The sense of baffled wonder in von Kurch’s vision of lotus blossom was beautifully caught, but the evening’s most moving moment came in Kurt Weill’s Surabaya Johnny, when Stemme seemed to express the fury and sorrow of every abandoned woman. It felt as if the goddess had at last consented to be human. IH

Britten Sinfonia, The Halls Norwich ★★★★☆

The Britten Sinfonia perform in Norwich - Shoel Stadlen

And the band played on. The shocking and unexpected 100 per cent cut to the Britten Sinfonia’s Arts Council grant, imposed last autumn, has only galvanised the ensemble. That much was clear from Wednesday evening’s concert, performed to a full house at The Halls in Norwich, and though there has never been any obvious room for improvement in the group’s outstanding artistry, they certainly played as if their lives depended on it.

The audience evidently depends, in turn, on them. Cuts to opera may have grabbed the headlines, but the Britten Sinfonia is the only orchestra serving East Anglia, which makes ACE’s vandalism even more inexplicable. The good news is that the ensemble is not giving up. Next week sees the launch of its Play On fundraising campaign; expect to see some high-profile support.

Designed to showcase two contrasting cello concertos played by the rising star Laura van der Heijden, this programme was straightforward in its impact. The fact that these concertos were written more than 250 years apart only underlined the breadth of the ensemble’s repertoire. The Cello Concerto in A minor by CPE Bach dates from 1750, the year his father JS Bach died, and shows the younger composer’s daring inventiveness. Van der Heijden projected soulful, warm tone in an opening where the cello tames the restlessness of the orchestra – music that must have startled listeners in its day.

Mirroring this neatly, Dobrinka Tabakova’s Concerto for Cello and Strings (2008) gets off to a hyper-energetic start in which the soloist joins the orchestra in highly integrated writing, though at times van der Heijden’s cello emerged quite hypnotically from those textures. The Bulgarian-British composer writes folk-inflected music of a luminosity sounding somewhat like Arvo Pärt on speed. The second and third movements overdo the rapture a little, but at its best – for instance, where the first movement, having expended all its energy, comes to rest in a rich chorale – this music is haunting.

The concert had opened with JS Bach, and apart from the harpsichord here in his Brandenburg Concerto No 3, it was a strings-only evening. Clio Gould directed from the violin, and she ensured playing of precision and poise. The textures in Grieg’s Holberg Suite, at the end of the evening, were uncommonly buoyant too, full of wit and energy from players who communicated pure enjoyment. Rather than being cut loose by government stooges, the Britten Sinfonia ought to enjoy national-treasure status. JA

The English Concert recreatedHandel's legendary 1749 concert - Mark Allan

The English Concert, Barbican, London EC2 ★★★☆☆

When that fine “early music” orchestra The English Concert decided to reproduce Handel’s first philanthropic concert, given in 1749, they could hardly have guessed it would seem so topical. One of the pieces played on that occasion was the Music for the Royal Fireworks, written to celebrate a new dawn in Britain’s relations with Europe. “Peace! Rejoicing!” say those horns and trumpets and thundering kettle-drums. On Tuesday evening, the day after the unveiling of the “Windsor framework”, I half expected Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen to descend on a golden chariot.

The concert was topical for another reason. Handel is now under a cloud because he invested in the Royal African Company, one of Britain’s two official slave-trading enterprises. That hardly made him unusual; what was unusual was his perseverance in supporting good causes. The 1749 concert, which was given in support of the new Foundling Hospital, was only the first of many.

So it was good to be reminded of Handel’s generous nature, and it isn’t surprising that a handsome sum was raised, because the music was all top-drawer. As well as the Fireworks Music, we heard the Foundling Hospital Anthem, which muses on God’s blessings towards the charitable. You might say that that was a tad smug on Handel’s part, but in this performance by the open, frank voice of tenor James Way and similarly open-hearted alto Ann Hallenberg, one felt one’s scepticism dropping away. When the closing Hallelujah Chorus arrived – Handel cannily re-investing one of his most popular pieces – several members of the audience stood up, echoing King George II’s springing to his feet on that occasion. (It may have been prompted by a twinge of gout, but it’s a good story nonetheless.)

All that, plus the fresh-voiced young Clarion Choir from New York, the players of the English Concert led by Harry Bicket on top form, and the graceful dance rhythms, meant there was much to enjoy. Yet the main item – a selection of numbers from the oratorio Solomon which praise the King’s wisdom in deciding between the claims of two women for the same baby – refused to catch fire. The Cuban soprano Elena Villalón was sweet-voiced and beautifully focused as the Queen of Sheba, but Miah Persson and Niamh O’Sullivan as the warring Harlots seemed only half-engaged. The underlying problem was that the excerpts were too short to make dramatic sense. A concert designed to part 18th-century grandees from their money is one thing; a concert to satisfy a modern audience is quite another. IH

No further performances