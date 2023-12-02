Can Britain escape its addiction to immigration – and thrive?

Immigration

Sir Keir Starmer is becoming a lucky general. Whenever the Conservative gloom briefly lifts and Rishi Sunak readies himself to bask in a rare ray of good news it is almost instantly eclipsed by yet more problems.

Earlier this month, for example, new figures showed that inflation had fallen more sharply than expected. But within hours this was overshadowed by the Supreme Court torpedoing the Government’s plan to process asylum seekers in Rwanda.

Then the week before last, Jeremy Hunt had barely sat down after delivering a morale-boosting cut to National Insurance as the denouement to his Autumn Statement before the Office for National Statistics (ONS) was popping up to announce that a record number of migrants arrived in the UK last year.

It did not escape the attention of many at Westminster that those two pieces of unwelcome news for the Tories are related. Starmer has certainly identified that immigration is the topic most likely to inspire the Conservative Party to form a circular firing squad, and he duly handed out ammunition from the dispatch box at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday. Sunak had promised, the Labour leader pointed out, to cut taxes. Yet the overall burden continues to rise. He had also promised to reduce NHS waiting lists. But they, too, are heading in the wrong direction. It’s been the same story – and then some – with immigration.

Starmer helpfully reminded MPs of claims made by Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, about the Prime Minister reneging on his agreement with her to introduce harsher immigration measures in exchange for her support in the 2022 Conservative leadership contest. He also referenced comments made the day before by Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, who had expressed disappointment that stronger immigration reforms weren’t made last year.

“The immigration minister thinks the Prime Minister is failing because apparently nobody will listen to his secret plan, the former home secretary thinks he is failing because of his ‘magical thinking’, the current Home Secretary [James Cleverly] thinks he is failing,” said Starmer. “The Prime Minister seems to be the only person on the Tory benches without his own personal immigration plan.”

While dragging the economy out of the mire, rendering the NHS fit for purpose and getting re-elected are the biggest challenges facing the Government (and not necessarily in that order), immigration may be the toughest nut to crack. That’s because, whether politicians care to admit it or not, the country currently relies on a steady flow of foreign workers into the country to help eke out a little economic growth and staff the NHS. So can this country wean itself off its addiction to immigrant labour?

Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, giving a statement on the Illegal Migration Bill in March - ANDY BAILEY/AFP

The Tory road to perdition

Were the UK to slam shut its doors tomorrow, both the economy and the health service would undoubtedly suffer. The UK is by no means the only country facing this issue: the foreign-born population of the rich world is rising faster than at any time in history. However, a failure to address demographic realities or confront the trade-offs required in dealing with high immigration has resulted in the Conservative Party backing itself into a corner.

Figures released by the ONS last week showed that net migration – the number of people arriving in Britain minus those leaving – hit a record high of 745,000 last year, a full 159,000 higher than had been previously estimated. Between the middle of last year and the middle of this, the population of the UK increased by its fastest rate in over 60 years.

Mrs Braverman described the latest figures as “a slap in the face to the British public who have voted to control and reduce immigration at every opportunity.” Sunak is under pressure from a caucus of backbench MPs worried the party’s Right flank is vulnerable to the Reform UK party. They have declared cutting net migration is a “do or die” issue ahead of the next election.

The former home secretary is correct in pointing out that voters have been promised both control of the borders and a reduction of immigration on multiple occasions. David Cameron famously pledged to get net migration down to the “tens of thousands” during his premiership and the Conservatives have promised to reduce migration in each of their four election manifestos since 2010.

One of the promises of Brexit campaigners was that it would give the UK control over its borders. Ahead of the 2019 election, the Tories said they would get the numbers entering the country below the then annual level of 226,000. The figure has instead tripled.

On Thursday, Sunak pointed out he had “inherited” the “very large numbers” on legal migration – a none-too-subtle dig at his predecessor Boris Johnson. But Tory backbenchers are loudly whispering that they’ve not yet seen Sunak’s own plans for legal migration or the promised emergency legislation designed to revive the Rwanda scheme.

Earlier this week, Dr Alan Wager of YouGov reflected that the “the politics of immigration has reversed” – in other words, the issue has flipped from being the Conservative Party’s “ace card” to becoming a stick with which Starmer can beat them.

One of the world’s most open regimes

How did the Tories manage to turn a strength into a potentially fatal flaw? The answer to that question lies with who is allowed into the country and why.

First, it’s important to differentiate between legal migration and asylum seekers. Those arriving in the UK on small boats crossing the Channel and other clandestine routes attract a great deal of attention. However, their numbers are small compared to the overall tally of foreigners coming to the UK each year. The vast bulk of immigrants are a combination of students, health and care professionals, and skilled workers – all of whom are invited in.

Of the 1.2 million people who arrived in the UK in the 12 months to June this year with plans to stay, over one million were non-EU nationals. Nearly 40pc of this cohort – by far the biggest proportion – came to the UK to study. According to the ONS, the main driver of the increase in numbers arriving from beyond the EU was those coming to work, especially in the health and care sectors, and bringing their dependents with them.

The numbers may be peaking as the backlog following the Covid-19 pandemic clears and the overseas hiring of skilled workers slows in the face of a softening jobs market. Various estimates suggest the net migration figure will fall back to around 400,000 next year and eventually settle at around 250,000 a year.

Ask most mainstream economists how the UK might reduce immigration below those levels and they reply by asking why the Government would want to do that. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has previously said legal migration helps to offset slower growth in productivity. Last November, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said it is “very important” to the British economy.

The latest high immigration figures were described as “encouraging” by Paul Dales, the chief economist at Capital Economics, because the UK has suffered a labour shortage since the pandemic which has “held down economic growth and boosted inflation”.

In its recent assessment on the health of the UK economy, the OBR said gross domestic product will grow by just 0.6pc this year. But if you calculate GDP per head you get a decline of 0.3pc. Put another way: without the high levels of immigration into the country over the past year, the economy would be shrinking. Indeed, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has calculated that immigration accounted for at least half of the UK’s economic growth between 2005 and 2015. But it worried that net immigration would fall to just over 100,000 a year following Brexit. The OBR long made similar assumptions in its forecasts for the UK economy.

In its report on the “Economic Consequences of Brexit”, the OECD concluded that much of the damage caused by the UK’s departure from the European Union would be the result of subsequent curbs to migration, which would result in “a smaller pool of skills” and a fall in “technical progress”.

But instead of shrinking, immigration actually ballooned. Free movement ended. Britain regained control of its borders. And, ironically, Johnson took the opportunity to create what Prof Jonathan Portes from King’s College, an expert on migration economics, describes as one of the most open regimes for work visas in the world.

Net migration boomed rather than shrank during Boris Johnson's time in office - Getty

The wrong kind of growth

Migration boosts the economy by increasing the labour force. However, it’s less clear whether it boosts productivity, which results in the kind of growth that improves living standards. Some argue high immigration can actually stymy productivity as businesses become hooked on cheap labour and therefore have less incentive to invest in technology and training (although the evidence for this is weak).

Nevertheless, high immigration clearly can lead to some distortions. “Overall, the effects [of migration] on the labour market are relatively small, with little or no impact on average wages,” wrote Prof Portes last year. “But research indicates that migration may have some relatively small effect of decreasing wages for lower-paid workers.”

It was precisely for this reason that the UK Government introduced a new points-based system that issued visas to workers above a certain salary and education level. The annual intake has subsequently gone from being skewed towards lower-paid, less-skilled workers from the EU to better-paid, more-skilled migrants from non-EU countries. Visas are also available for some skilled jobs that pay less than the £26,000 threshold – such as care providers – if they appear on a government list of occupations where there is a labour shortage.

Two-thirds of employment growth in the UK since 2010, and 80pc since Brexit, is the result of migration. Foreign healthcare workers are plugging multiple holes in the NHS workforce and foreign students have turned higher education into one of the country’s export industries (worth roughly £29bn a year). The system is therefore broadly working as intended – even if the Government hasn’t been entirely straight about those intentions.

None of this can wholly allay widespread concerns that high immigration is stretching the country’s social fabric and placing a strain on the infrastructure and public services. This includes clear evidence, for example, that an influx of foreign workers to London is adding to the pressures pushing up rents in the capital.

However, the end of free movement appears to have resulted in the public’s understanding of the merits and drawbacks of high immigration becoming more nuanced, according to pollsters.

(Un)popular migration

A YouGov tracker poll shows that 60pc of voters think immigration is too high, up a little from 57pc before the last election. However, ask them if the country should allow more foreign doctors, nurses, care workers, students, academics and even fruit pickers to live here and those being surveyed will put up bunting and roll out the welcome mat.

Voters are also supremely comfortable with the UK housing more refugees from Ukraine, Hong Kong and Afghanistan. It’s hard to escape the somewhat paradoxical conclusion that Britons are, on the whole, unhappy with high immigration but very relaxed about the arrival of immigrants.

This is part of a longer-term shift in attitudes. For the past decade, the holy trinity of political concerns among voters have consistently been the economy, health and immigration (apart from a four year period following the Brexit referendum when leaving the EU trumped all other concerns).

In the lead up to the referendum, immigration was the standout concern, with 71pc of those surveyed naming it one of the country’s top three issues. This compared to 35pc who cited the economy and 28pc who picked health. Unsurprisingly, the list flipped on its head during Covid-19, with most people picking health during and just after the pandemic, while the economy has become the primary concern over the last couple of years.

The latest polls show 55pc of voters naming the economy as one of the country’s top concerns, while 44pc picked health and only 38pc cited immigration. According to Prof Rob Ford of the University of Manchester, this tallies with much longer-term data suggesting that support for restricting immigration is falling.

His reading of surveys suggests that despite (or perhaps because of) migration hitting record highs, more Britons than ever before view migration as being both economically and culturally beneficial. What’s more, concern about immigration is overwhelmingly concentrated among Conservative voters.

The picture that emerges from all this is of a massive quandary for Sunak. Not dealing with high immigration could well punish the Conservatives among its own voters; but cracking down may not help them gain the new ones they need. Added to that, fulfilling the party’s pledge to reduce immigration would likely result in hits to the two issues – the economy and health – that voters consider more important. It’s quite the pickle.

Solving the immigration growth trap

How might a politician seek to extract themselves from such an invidious position? The short answer is: with difficulty (especially in time for the next general election).

The longer answer is that immigration has become the political equivalent of gaffer tape being used by an incompetent handyman to bodge so many “temporary” fixes that it’s now the only thing holding the house up. If you want to rip off the tape, you first need to address the host of structural issues with the economy and public services that no one has had the time, money, inclination or imagination to address properly. There’s certainly no silver bullet.

Given that the largest cohort of immigrants each year are students, this would appear to be the most obvious place to start. Indeed, the UK Government has already done that. From this January, overseas students will no longer be able to bring family with them unless they are on courses designated as research programmes. A loophole that allowed immigrants to swap a student for a work visa before completing their studies has also been closed.

However, a larger reduction in foreign students will almost certainly have to be accompanied by a new approach to university funding. Higher education institutions primarily rely on tuition fees but the cap on these has not been raised since 2017, resulting in a big real terms cut when inflation is taken into consideration.

English universities now supplement the cost of educating each UK undergraduate student by an average of £2,500, according to the Russell Group. This shortfall will increase to an average of £5,000 per student per year by the end of the decade. To bridge the gap, universities are admitting more overseas students who they can charge as much as they like (or can get away with).

International students now account for roughly a fifth of universities’ income, double the proportion of a decade ago. Earlier this year, Vivienne Stern, the chief executive of Universities UK, told a Lords committee that fees paid by international students “should be the cherry on the cake” of funding for higher education. Instead, they’re “more like the flour”.

At the same time, the Government will also have to find money to train more doctors and nurses. Around 14pc of all UK residents were born abroad. However, 34pc of doctors, 28pc of nurses and 19pc of all NHS staff are immigrants.

Earlier this year, the NHS announced a long-term workforce plan that will result in the number of places in medical schools rising from 7,500 to 15,000 by 2031. The number of training places for nurses will also expand by a third to 40,000 by 2028. However, training doctors is expensive. That’s why universities last year rejected 10,000 medical school applicants despite them achieving the necessary grades. Increasing the number of medical training places available to British students by just 1,500 a year would cost an estimated £427m. Perhaps that is why, last year, foreign citizens made up 46pc of all doctors joining the NHS in England in 2022, a total of 12,148.

Reversing the benefits boom

Addressing labour shortages in the wider economy would likely require a similar Sisyphean effort. But politicians at least know where to look. The number of people of working age who are deemed “economically inactive” has ballooned in recent years. Official unemployment rates may have fallen this week to lows not seen since the 1970s, but numbers of those not working and not looking for work – often because they are caring, or sick – have spiked. In some of the nation’s biggest cities, such as Birmingham and Liverpool, a quarter of all working-age adults are out of a job and not trying to find one.

Reverse this trend, provide retraining and encourage more people to rejoin the workforce, and the economy would be less reliant on foreign-born skilled workers. New arrivals are settling in the UK at the rate of 3,000 a day while those applying for sickness benefits recently hit 4,000 a day.

Part of the solution would be reducing waiting times and boosting the capacity of the NHS to address chronic ailments, which is in part blamed for the out-of-work trend. Yet three quarters of the long-term sick are not waiting for treatment. Indeed the greatest rise is among the under-35s, many of whom complain of bad nerves, not a dodgy hip. At £300bn, the welfare bill easily outstrips the NHS budget, with the bill for incapacity benefit projected to hit almost £30bn in under five years – double what it was just a decade ago.

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, also recently announced reforms designed to help those with health conditions who want to work being “given the right support and opportunities to move off benefits and towards the jobs market”. However, he told the Commons that one-in-five people deemed too sick to work want to have a job, suggesting much more drastic and politically-difficult measures may be needed to curb the UK’s rampant welfare system: more rigorous Work Capability Assessments, perhaps, then stopping subsidised travel, discounted broadband and phone schemes, and even, ultimately, Universal Credit itself for those who refuse work placements.

There is another home-grown remedy. With the natural population of the UK likely to reach its peak in the next year or two and start declining in the latter part of the decade, the main hope of boosting growth in the absence of an influx of foreign workers would be to encourage higher birth rates (tax incentives, cheaper childcare and, above all, more affordable housing) and boost productivity.

That will be much easier said than done. Economists have created sores on their scalps from all the head scratching they’ve done trying to solve the UK’s “productivity puzzle”. Most agree that an increase in business investment is key. Tax breaks and other incentives would help.

But many companies privately admit they have been sitting on their hands and waiting for a period of political calm after the turmoil of recent years. A brief cessation in politicians promising one thing while delivering the exact opposite might be useful.