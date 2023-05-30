Britain’s elderly care is a scandal – I almost hoped for my mother’s death

A senior woman in a care home - Getty

My mother nearly died last week. It’s the third time in two months this has happened. It is not that she is indecisive; rather that the god who robbed her of her memory (she suffers from dementia) seems to be making sport of us. At 96, her bones are as brittle as ancient ceramic, and her care home sent her into hospital after she complained of pain. The hospital found an old fracture that she had sustained some time ago, but which the home disregarded. A new fracture, in her hip, was serious.

I consulted with doctors and we agreed that my mother would not survive surgery. But they refused to keep her in. I imagine they wanted the bed for someone who might have a future. So, she is back in the home, on painkillers. No one knows how she fractured her hip twice. The home insists it is not to blame, though I am incredulous of its scenarios that involve her deliberately crippling herself. The truth is this country trolls the elderly. The state first robs them of their savings, and then commits larceny with their dignity, by using the money to provide inadequate and often humiliating care.

Moreover, our care homes are run by a decaying caste of obfuscating Brahmins. The vulnerable have no redress. One cannot even sue for negligence as the burden of proof lies with the injured party. Some of the staff have a gaudy sense of virtue but their lack of human feeling is not uplifting. Perhaps this is because average care home pay is £7.20 to £14.00 an hour. It’s a pittance that does the Government no credit, though compassion is not something that should have to be bought.

The lack of it seems more prevalent in Britain than on the Continent and elsewhere, where old age is not decried but honoured. In China, the 60th birthday is the first to be marked and celebrated, whereas the birthdays of the young are ignored. Our current scene in Britain is depressing and dealing with a dying parent is a lonely business. Last week, when I believed my mother was unlikely to last the day (the hospital staff were initially pessimistic), I almost hoped for her death. I suppose the only gilding is her complete lack of knowledge of the situation. She was always terrified of dying, and refused to discuss her funeral or even concede she might have to have one.

Now I am in a quandary. Interring her would be problematic. I can’t bury her next to my father as there is no room in the churchyard. In any case, their marriage wasn’t always happy, so I would have qualms about putting them together for eternity. What if they quarrelled? It’s easy to fall prey to depression and at times I succumb to the sad seduction of crying. Things would be easier if the state rewarded its elderly taxpayers with a degree of kindness.

But worse was to come. Yesterday, I discovered the home wasn’t even buying my mother clothes, but dressing her in the cast-offs of other residents. As she once clothed herself in designer labels, there may be a comedic irony in this, but I can’t see it. Elderly care is a scandal, and as we are all living longer, it is in our interests to draw attention to this as often and as vociferously as possible.

