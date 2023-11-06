Britain should deport foreigners sleeping rough on our streets

Homeless tents

As a seasoned political operator, Suella Braverman must have known what a fuss there would be when she described rough sleeping as a “lifestyle choice”. The righteous indignation from homelessness charities and the “be kind” brigade was entirely predictable.

Nor will it bother her. She is right, after all: a small number of troubled people resolutely refuse to be helped off the streets into proper accommodation, or deliberately behave in such a way as to ensure that they are thrown out of shelters and social housing.

Pretty much anyone involved in tackling rough sleeping can attest to this. Just ask Andy Burnham, who as mayor of Manchester has poured heart and soul into ending rough sleeping in his city, with admirable results. Yet still its centre is dotted with hollow-eyed down-and-outs.

Visiting Burnham’s patch for Conservative Party conference last month, Braverman cannot have failed to notice the number of hobos huddled on pavements in dirty duvets – a stark reminder that this is not just a London crisis. Moreover, the Home Secretary knows that many Conservative voters will be full square behind her plan to restrict the use of tents on British streets.

These shabby shelters are a shameful symbol of policy failure, blighting our city centres and tourist hot spots. As the Home Secretary suggests, they also risk entrenching rough sleeping by making it very fractionally more bearable. In one of the richest countries in the world, the only place for grungy one man tents – which in any case offer minimal protection from the elements and none from drunks, druggies, dogs and other dangers – is at summer festivals.

What the Home Secretary didn’t acknowledge is that it is perfectly within her existing powers to at least reduce the number of tents by deporting some of their occupants. According to some recent reports, as many as half of rough sleepers in London are from outside the UK.

A few years ago, Braverman’s own government introduced a new immigration rule enabling the Home Office to send them back from whence they came. Under the changes, rough sleeping became grounds for refusal of applications for the right to remain in Britain. It also became grounds for revoking visas already granted to those seeking a new life here and who have ended up on the streets. Why is this legislation so rarely used?

I think we all know the answer: the usual dismal mix of loopholes, weak leadership, hand wringers and human rights lawyers.

The statistics speak for themselves. This time last year, the Government’s annual snapshot of rough sleeping revealed a 34 per cent increase in the number of people on the streets in the capital, to 858. Across the country, the single largest percentage increase was among those from outside the UK and the EU. In a figure that says everything about control of our borders, the nationality of 143 individuals in London – 17 per cent of the total – was “not known”.

Here’s an idea, Home Secretary, and it’s nothing radical: why not find out where they’re from and send them home? Self-evidently, they are having a miserable time here in the UK. As winter approaches, living in a tent on the frozen streets of Britain becomes ever more wretched and dangerous. At least some of those deported might be heading to a warmer place.

