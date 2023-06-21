Britain’s debt pile eclipses GDP as benefits bill soars

Borrowing

Britain’s debt pile has surpassed the size of the economy for the first time in more than six decades, ahead of an expected jump in interest rates that will add billions more to borrowing costs.

Soaring benefits payments and an NHS pay deal helped to drive up public borrowing to its highest level in any May outside of lockdown, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This pushed the UK’s debt above the annual size of the economy for the first time since March 1961 in the aftermath of the Second World War.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates from 4.5pc to 4.75pc on Thursday after official data showed inflation remained stubbornly high at 8.7pc in May, from 6.8pc in April.

Underlying price rises, which strip out volatile movements in food and energy, climbed to a 31-year high of 7.1pc. The shock increase prompted investors to bet that interest rates will hit 6pc by the end of this year, while two-year gilt yields spiked.

Jonas Goltermann, of Capital Economics, said the “UK’s inflation mess” looked increasingly like an outlier among advanced economies.

He added: “While both headline and core inflation is well above target elsewhere too, core inflation appears to be coming down in the US and the eurozone but has now re-accelerated in the UK.

“This is reflected in long-term government bond yields: the 10-year yield has risen sharply in recent weeks. Indeed, long-term gilt yields are now well above US Treasury yields for the first time since the immediate aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.”

Jumps in the price of air travel, cinema and theatre tickets, and second-hand cars all contributed to the upward pressure on the cost of living, the ONS said.

Food price inflation slowed slightly but is still stubbornly high, with costs on the shop shelves up 18.3pc on the year.

The retail prices index (RPI), which is no longer an official inflation measure but is still used to calculate increases in rail fares, mobile phone tariffs and interest on around a quarter of the UK’s debt pile, rose by 11.3pc in the year to May.

The ONS figures showed the Government borrowed £20bn to plug the gap between tax receipts and public spending in May.

This is more than double the £9.4bn borrowed in the same month a year ago and the second highest May borrowing since monthly records began in 1993, only behind the first Covid lockdown in May 2020.

The ONS blamed the rise in borrowing on increases in benefit payments, including the state pension, universal credit and child benefit, which all climbed by 10.1pc in April to match increases in the cost of living. Net social benefits were £22.9bn, £2.9bn higher than a year ago.

The ONS said: “This increase was largely because of inflation-linked benefits uprating.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the Government’s tax and spending watchdog, also blamed two one-off NHS pay awards for pushing up the May borrowing figure.

Overall debt was also driven higher by a £9.8bn payment from the Treasury to the Bank of England to cover losses on its massive bond-buying programme as interest rates have climbed.

Borrowing so far this year is currently estimated to be £2.1bn higher than the £40.8bn forecast by the OBR. However, borrowing for the previous financial year is currently £18.3bn less than the OBR predicted in March.

While UK debt is now more than 100pc of GDP, it is also 1.3 percentage points below the OBR’s prediction in March, partly owing to higher inflation pushing up the cash size of the economy.

Debt interest stood at £7.7bn in May. Economists said the recent jump in gilt yields suggested the Government’s bill to service its debts will continue to soar.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, believes the rapid rise in UK borrowing costs will leave “no scope for pre-election tax cuts” if current forecasts for interest rates to hit 5.75pc are borne out.

He estimates the OBR will be forced to raise its forecast for interest payments by almost £40bn in 2024/25 alone if it republished estimates based on current bond yields and interest rate expectations.

With an election pencilled in for next year, Mr Tombs said: “It is looking ever more likely that the Conservatives will have to go into the next general election, which must be held by January 2025, merely with the promise of lower taxes to come, rather than with pre-election bribes.”