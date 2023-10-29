Britain could be the tipping point for a ‘global reckoning’

Noel Quinn’s ‘tipping point’, that drives bond yields even higher, causing fiscal and financial chaos has yet to be revealed - Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg

“A global reckoning” may be coming, says Noel Quinn, chief executive of HBSC, the world’s seventh largest bank. Government debts ballooned after the 2008 financial crisis and again during the Covid pandemic.

This risks “a tipping point on fiscal deficits”, said Quinn last week. “When it comes, it will come fast and there are a number of economies it will hit hard”. Both the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have issued similar warnings, albeit in less lurid language.

The global economy is growing very slowly – too slow to handle the rate at which government debt is rising. Global GDP is set to expand 3pc this year, falling to 2.9pc in 2024 according to the IMF. That’s way below 3.8pc average global growth from 2000 to 2019.

The post-pandemic bounce-back isn’t happening, stymied by inflation and related interest rate rises. Over the last two years, central banks have put rates up sharply – from 0.1pc to 5.25pc here in the UK. Stubbornly high inflation across the West has been the precise opposite of “transitory” – the de rigueur phrase of misguided central bankers throughout much of 2021.

As central bank rates have risen, so have government borrowing costs. US sovereign bond yields have topped 5pc, the highest since 2007, just before the Lehman collapse. The UK’s 30-year gilt yield is now 5.2pc - a 25-year high.

Much of the West seems caught in a high-debt, high-tax, slow-growth trap, the firm grip of economic orthodoxy making it tough to escape. But what could be Quinn’s “tipping point” that drives bond yields even higher, causing fiscal and financial chaos?

Some argue that America faces recession and market meltdown – but I don’t buy it. The world’s largest economy looks resilient, on course to expand 2.1pc this year and 2.5pc in 2024. There are market jitters and President Joe Biden has been spending heavily. But despite the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the spring, US financial institutions are better capitalised than in 2008.

Inflation has dropped from 9.1pc last July to 3.7pc, boosting real wages and confidence, driving buoyant GDP growth of 4.9pc during the third quarter. Despite that, with inflation “moderating”, in the words of Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell, I still think US rates will remain on hold, when Fed policymakers meet on Wednesday.

Others argue that China could drag down financial markets elsewhere – but again, I disagree. It’s true that since emerging from extended lockdown last year, the world’s second-largest economy has faltered. Manufactured exports are down 15pc year-on-year, hit by the West’s cost of living crisis.

Beijing has stopped publishing youth unemployment data, after the jobless rate among 16 to 24-year-olds topped 20pc. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is in “bear market” territory – having lost a fifth of its value this year – with both the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices at a four-year low.

And China’s vast real estate sector – some 30pc of GDP – is creaking after years of debt-fuelled growth. With around 70pc of household wealth tied up in property, fears China’s property bubble could burst have unnerved financial markets across the world.

Yet strict lending rules have typically set minimum down-payment ratios for first-time buyers at 30-40pc in China’s large cities, rising to 80pc for investors. This is a property market less “leveraged” and less brittle than, say, its US counterpart before the 2008 Lehman collapse.

China remains a “middle-income” country in terms of GDP per head – so has lots more room to grow. Interest rates are around 3.5pc ­– so there is room to cut. And on the latest data, GDP grew 4.9pc during the third quarter. Talk of a China collapse upending global markets is, to my mind, premature.

A more likely “tipping point” is the eurozone, heading for just 0.7pc growth in 2023 and 1.2pc next year, while amassing huge government debts. Back in 2011, monetary union almost collapsed – as spreads between German and Italian and Greek bonds ripped apart.

Twelve years on, Italian premier Giorgia Meloni is spending heavily, pushing her luck. Risk spreads on Italian 10-year bonds over German bunds have spiked above 2 percentage points. That’s only half the 4-plus-point spread in 2011 – but while Italian government debt then was 120pc of GDP, now it’s over 140pc. And Italian government borrowing costs are back above 5pc for the first time since 2011.

Over the coming year, Italy must re-finance debt equal to a staggering 24pc of annual GDP. Moody’s just cut Italian sovereign bonds to one notch above junk. Italy is relatively wealthy, with some world-class companies. But it lacks growth – GDP is the same size as it was in 2006.

In the end, while Germany and other “northern creditors” will complain, the European Central Bank will come to Rome’s rescue, reverting to high-octane quantitative easing to buy up Italian bonds. A bailout will happen – “the European project” must be protected at all costs.

But it will take time and lots of political drama to get there, providing scope for huge stress in sovereign debt markets worldwide and related economic fallout extending beyond the Continent.

It’s the UK, though, not Italy, that faces the highest debt interest bill in the developed world this year, according to Fitch Ratings. Britain will spend £110bn, an astonishing 10.4pc of government revenue, on debt servicing during 2023 – the second largest item on the state balance sheet, after the NHS – due to our high share of inflation-linked gilts.

The UK economy has stalled, with the latest PMI surveys suggesting GDP is already contracting, one reason the Bank of England must surely hold rates on Thursday.

And as an oil importer, with still very limited gas storage, Britain is particularly exposed if the combination of a cold winter, Middle Eastern turmoil and geopolitical intrigue causes a spike in oil and gas prices – which could see inflation surge again, pushing government borrowing costs even higher.

Europe is much more likely than the US or China to be the “tipping point” that sparks a “global reckoning”, in my view – and that includes the UK.

