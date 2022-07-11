UK weather forecast: London to swelter on ‘hottest day of year’ amid heatwave health warning

(REUTERS)

Britons are being urged to check in on the vulnerable and elderly amid warnings that temperatures are set to be hotter in the UK than in Jamaica and the Maldives.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said it could possibly be “the hottest day of the year so far” on Monday as a heat-health alert was issued.

Londoners were told to expect “uncomfortable” sticky nights with the mercury remaining in the 20s overnight into Tuesday. The heatwave is expected to last until at least the weekend.

Mr Dewhurst said central, southern and eastern parts of England could “possibly see maximum highs of 33C”, but for most it will be dry and sunny - and “well into the high 20s from the morning”.

“So it’s very possible Monday will be the hottest day of the year so far, it will certainly be on par with the existing record, maybe more.”

The UK’s highest temparature for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

A heat-health alert has been issued for some parts of the UK this week, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The east and south of England will see an amber level three alert, with the rest of England on a level two alert.

Dr Agostinho Sousa from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC that people need to stay hydrated and try to find shade when the rays are strongest between 11am and 3pm.

It suggests people shade or cover windows exposed to direct sunlight, check fans and fridges are working properly, and that medicines are correctly stored.

The Met Office declares a heatwave when it records at least three days in a row with maximum temperatures exceeding a set temperature - which varies in different areas of the country.